Team News October 4

The early team and injury news for FPL Gameweek 10

After a weekend that saw Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) limp off with a foot injury, Kyle Walker (£5.1m) withdrawn in the first half of the Manchester derby and Pedro Neto (£5.1m) pick up what seems like a serious ankle problem, we’re rounding up what we know on the team news front ahead of Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-match press conferences that will take place up and down the country later in the week will supersede this piece and help finalise our predicted line-ups but in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

It will be updated through the week, too, after we’ve had more press conferences and action at home and abroad.

BOURNEMOUTH V LEICESTER CITY

Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) remain out but Leicester otherwise don’t have too many concerns ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) was substituted as a precaution in the win over Nottingham Forest on Monday but Brendan Rodgers “thinks” the midfielder will be fine.

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) remains out for the Cherries with no timeframe placed on his return, while it’s unclear where David Brooks is at with his rehabilitation after he sustained a hamstring injury when playing for the academy side last month after a long-term lay-off.

The news is fairly positive elsewhere with Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Ben Pearson (knee) “much closer” to a return and Ryan Fredericks (unspecified) said to be making “big improvements”, although it isn’t abundantly clear if this weekend will come too soon.

CHELSEA v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

The four players who missed the win over Crystal Palace could potentially be in contention to return this weekend, as N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Edouard Mendy (knee) were already back in some form of training ahead of Gameweek 9. Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka were only absent because of illness, meanwhile.

Graham Potter will bring us an update on that quartet plus Jorginho, whose substitution on Saturday may have been enforced, in his press conference before the Champions League in midweek.

Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Chiquinho (knee) are long-term absentees and Raul Jimenez (groin) is set to remain unavailable, while further news is awaited on Hwang Hee-chan after he returned from international duty with an adductor problem that the club described as “not too severe”.

Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins are both suspended, meanwhile, and the ankle injury that Pedro Neto picked up on Sunday was described as “bad” by now-departed boss Bruno Lage.

MANCHESTER CITY V SOUTHAMPTON

Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) is out and John Stones (hamstring) will still likely be a week away from a return when Southampton visit the Etihad, while further news is awaited on Rodri (leg) and Kyle Walker (muscle). Rodri missed out on Sunday after complaining of what his manager described as a “little bit more than niggles” in training, while Walker hobbled off in the first half.

There’s nothing new on the Southampton team news front that we’re aware of, with Tino Livramento (knee) out until 2023 and Romeo Lavia (muscle) still a few weeks away from a return.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V BRENTFORD

Karl Darlow (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) remain out, while it remains to be seen if the game comes too soon for Alexander Isak (ankle), who is at least back on the grass running.

Allan Saint-Maximin is set to return, however.

Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle/foot) are on the sidelines, while Pontus Jansson looks unlikely to feature because of a hamstring issue.

Ethan Pinnock (match fitness) could return, however.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Emerson Royal begins a three-match ban and Lucas Moura (tendon) looks set to remain sidelined for some time, while Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) will sit out the Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. Antonio Conte doesn’t know if the Swede will return in Gameweek 10 or beyond that point.

Ben Davies (knee) it fit, however.

“About Kulusevski, honestly I don’t know when he has the time to recover, I hope to recover him quickly, but I don’t know if for the next game, or for the game in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt at home, I don’t know. I don’t know this. ” – Antonio Conte, speaking on Monday

Long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) and Enock Mwepu (illness) were absent for the Seagulls in Gameweek 9 and it remains to be seen if Mwepu is anywhere near a recovery after he was hospitalised while away with Zambia over the international break.

CRYSTAL PALACE V LEEDS UNITED

Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin) and Jack Butland (hand) remain out for Palace, while the problems are stacking up in defence.

Nathaniel Clyne went straight to hospital after sustaining what could be a serious ankle injury in the loss to Chelsea, a match that Joachim Andersen missed with a minor calf problem. Chris Richards was absent for that game, presumably with the injury that forced him out of the USA squad over the international break, while even Marc Guehi was playing through the pain barrier on Saturday with ankle trouble.

Luis Sinisterra (suspended), Stuart Dallas (knee) and Archie Gray (toe) are definitely out of the trip to Selhurst Park, while it remains to be seen if Adam Forshaw (ankle) is anywhere near a recovery after Jesse Marsch described his injury as “not so bad” last week.

WEST HAM UNITED V FULHAM

Aleksandar Mitrovic is being assessed after picking up a knock in the defeat to Newcastle, while Layvin Kurzawa was also forced off in Saturday’s match and will have to be checked on. Kenny Tete (unspecified) and Antonee Robinson (ankle) missed out on that game altogether, the latter suffering a setback in his recovery just as he was about to return.

“Too early, we have to assess him, of course.

“The situation with Mitro, [we didn’t know if he] will be or not in his best physical condition. Yesterday we assessed him and we was OK to play.

“He got a knock in the first game with the national team. It’s in the foot.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

Willian (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) and Harry Wilson (knee) remain sidelined and Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended but Joao Palhinha returns from a one-match ban.

For the Hammers, Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and Ben Johnson (hamstring) have been back on the grass in some capacity over the last fortnight, with Johnson the nearest to a return.

Maxwel Cornet faces further assessment on a calf injury he picked up in the win over Wolves in Gameweek 9.

ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) remain out ahead of the visit of Liverpool and reports suggest that Cedric Soares (unspecified) will again be missing this weekend after a setback in his recovery over the September international break.

Curtis Jones (leg), Naby Keita (muscle) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) are all out of this match, while Andrew Robertson (knee) remains a major doubt as he wasn’t even in training ahead of the Champions League tie against Rangers on Tuesday.

Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are all now injury free but match fitness remains an issue.

EVERTON V MANCHESTER UNITED

Nathan Patterson (knee), Mason Holgate (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (leg) are all on the sidelines ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (match fitness) wasn’t involved in the matchday squad at Southampton on Saturday amid reports that he had suffered a small setback in his recovery from injury.

Anthony Gordon‘s benching in Gameweek 9 was linked to an illness the winger had suffered in the days before the game, meanwhile.

It remains to be seen if Harry Maguire (hamstring) is any closer to recovery ahead of the trip to Goodison Park but Raphael Varane should be fit after being withdrawn as a precaution in the Manchester derby on Sunday. Martin Dubravka (knock) didn’t feature at the Etihad, meanwhile, having picked up an injury over the international break.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V ASTON VILLA

Diego Carlos (Achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Lucas Digne (knee) are all out of Aston Villa’s trip to Nottingham Forest, while Steven Gerrard said he “feared the worst” after Ludwig Augustinsson was taken off in Gameweek 9 with a hamstring injury.

Matty Cash (hamstring) is set to resume full training this week, however, while Calum Chambers also should be available after having an appendix operation.

Omar Richards (leg) remains out, while it remains to be seen if Moussa Niakhate (muscle) is anywhere near a full recovery after he was deemed fit enough to join up with Senegal over the international break, albeit in a non-playing capacity.

Last updated: October 4th

  Stram Dunk
    2 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Iversen
    Cancelo Trippier James
    Salah Maddison Bowen Almiron
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    Henderson Neco Andreas Patterson

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      What do you want?

      1. samaael
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        your thoughts. he was pretty clear about that

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          And I gave my thought. I was pretty clear about it

          1. Sergio Giorgini
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            If this is a joke, I don't get it.

    2. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      iversen?

    3. samaael
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      love the miggy pick

    4. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Id want a City mid still, but Salah is a decent differential I guess and guaranteed to play.

      Daniel - FPL Therapy
13 Years
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        He wants to show off. Congrats mate you killed it last GW

  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Firmino to start vs Rangers or rather hard to tell?

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think he plays the next Prem game. I dont think Klop can afford not too start him with how they are playing?

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Sounds right

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Hard to tell. Could easily be Jota. Think I'll just go with Diaz

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thinking Diaz and Tsimikas

  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Just a heads up mods... Ward seems to have been accidentally omitted from the captain poll

  4. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Fantasy Football Scout Member10 Years6 mins ago
    My WC G2G?
    I know it strong bench but it's in preparation of GW12.
    Will use 2 fts and Keep 2 city and 1 arsenal in GW12.

    Pope (Ward)
    James Trip Zouma Cancelo (Perisic)
    Zaha Martin Foden Madds (Trossard)
    Halland Jesus (Mitro*).

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Flip sake copy and paste.

      I give up

    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Pretty much what I would pick if I was to WC.

      Might need a decent bench if and when foden gets rested.

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Jesus is a terrible WC pick imo

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        He has Liverpool and Leeds then Southampton and Forest after GW 12.

        Don't think those are terrible fixtures

      2. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Why?

        Liverpool Leeds Blank Shampton Forest

        If he has funds tied up in him, would be a waste to lose him then get him back after the blank. Trossard can play during blank

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          He already said he's going to sell 2 of these Arse/City players before the blank (which might end up costing him at least 4 points in hits). Jesus is on 4 YCs and could be suspended for Leeds, Southampton or Forest, so that's a strong chance he only has 1 fixture in the next 3 GWs.

          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Plan not to take hits.
            Save an FT in gw 11 and then going into gw12 with 2 fts ditch 1 Ars and 1 city.

            If one of them is Jesus then so be it.

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              You can't plan not to take them, only hope! 😀 Ultimately, you will be either be blocked from doing a move (or two) you want to do because your FTs have to go towards selling players that you want to buy back, or you will end up taking a hit or two as a result of this plan. I think it's not a smart wy to use your WC. Advantage to those who are saving it. And on top of that, if you have an injury or two, you are truly scuppered. Thanks! 😀

              1. Weasel Boy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Wow worst case scenario all the way here.

                You have your way.

                I have mine

                Thanks

                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Strange response

                  1. Weasel Boy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Why strange?

  5. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise?

    A: Maddison
    B: Zaha
    C: Bowen

    Malinwa
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      A for me

    Bobby Digital
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      In that order

    Bavarian
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      ACB

    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A!!!!

  6. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Martinelli –> Zaha and Digne –> Guehi
    or downgrade Mitro and Bailey –> Zaha?

    Malinwa
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Downgrade Mitro en Bailey imo

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      It depends on so much that we can't see in this post, but in any case, wait on Mitro news

    3. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Kind fancy Martinelli against Liverpool & Leeds.

      On that left side vs Trent....hes rapid

  Malinwa
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Diaz+Bilva > Zaha+Maddison is a no-brainer, right? Gtg?

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      For free, yep

      Malinwa
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        cheers

  tibollom
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Guys, i've got 1 FT 1.2 ITB (WC intact).. i've got 5 ARS/City players though that I need to phase out for the blank,

    do I:

    a. roll FT
    b. Dias to Maddison (although this doesnt help me field 11 for BGW)
    c. Martinelli to Trossard

    Sanchez Ward
    James Cancelo Trippier Neco Guehi
    KDB Martinelli Diaz Andreas Aaronsson
    Jesus Haaland Mitro

  Lindelol
4 Years
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    First time out of million zone in this season - infact around 500k

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Well done! I was there once, in GW2 😀

    NateDog
2 Years
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Well done! My last two weeks have propelled me from over 1.8m to 650k (was briefly 450k until Maddison and Ward last night)

  10. TFP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    any logic in taking a -4 to do mitro, salah to kane, Bowen + smallchange
    ? WC already played.

    Slouch 87
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      No

    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I dont recon there is. Brighton away isnt easy and Salah likes playing arsenal.
      Could do Salah to Zaha/Maddison and bench Mitro.

  Eleven Hag
5 Years
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Lost 0.2 already on Diaz to Maddison switch as I was waiting until Friday to hear on Mitro news 🙁

    Mr. O'Connell
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Don't worry about it. Price changes are for suckers.

  Nazz
8 Years
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    What do I do here

    2FT 0.5 ITB

    Pope
    Tripp, Cancelo, James,
    Andreas, KDB, Martinelli, Zaha
    Harland, Mitrovic*, Kane

    Ward, Bailey, Nexo, Emerson

    I'm not really seeing a way to get Madison in without significantly downgrading Cancelo, then I'm gonna major struggle to get him back in
    H

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I don't think you need Cancelo, H.

      Selling him could allow a triple attack after the blank, but there will be plenty of other good options other than Man City and Arsenal, which people aren't considering right now.

      Your WC strategy is also important to include when asking for input btw, so I can't give you any more detail than this. Good luck 🙂

  Flynny
7 Years
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Views on best option here please? 0.1mitb

    Maybe Taa and sini to Foden and cheap defender like zouma - 4

    Open to suggestions! Thanks

    Ward (Guaita)
    Taa cancelo James trippier (guehi)
    Salah maddison zaha sinisterra (andreas)
    Haaland mitro (greenwood)

  Bobby Digital
5 Years
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    So Aurier eating into Neco's minutes now surely... Well it was fun as long as it lasted. Played him once and got 4pts.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yea nice cheap option while it lasted

  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
12 Years
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Where is the zaha hype coming from? Points so far is poor and plenty of other options

    Good fixtures is about all I see

    Bobby Digital
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'm a fixtures over form kind of guy.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think people are watching him play

    RICICLE
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Great fixtures, on pens, 90 minute man, what else could you ask for

    NateDog
2 Years
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      That's pretty much it. He's generally involved in most of Palace's attacks and great run now. They've played 5 of the top 6 xG earners in their first 6 games so I expect Palace to start picking up points. Still contemplating Martinelli to him but if Mitrovic is fine then I'll just move Aaronson to Eze probably, he looked really good against Chelsea from the highlights I've seen

  Malinwa
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Best possible move: Bilva+Diaz > Zaha+Maddison?
    2FT - 0,7 itb

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Trippier - Cancelo - James (Neco - Emerson*)
    Diaz - Bilva - Martinelli - Gross (Andreas)
    Haaland - Kane - Jesus

    Bobby Digital
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Good moves

      Malinwa
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        cheers

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Good moves, consider Foden if can make it work with not having KDB

      Malinwa
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Need to be careful with BGW coming up. I have 4 ARS/MCI players in my squad.

  Pépé Pig
4 Years
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best replacement for Patterson (will likely need to play this week if Mitro out, and gw12 for sure):

    A) Justin
    B) Mings
    C) Webster
    D) Kehrer

    Bavarian
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Guehi

      Bobby Digital
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        This

      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I agree

      Pépé Pig
4 Years
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Already have him haha

  18. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Anyone have info on Pedro Porro injury? Flagged as "doubtful". Would have been a lock in my UCL WC

    Open Controls
    Daniel - FPL Therapy
13 Years
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Out: Jovane Cabral (foot), Luís Neto (knee), Pedro Porro (knee), Coates (thigh)

      https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/027a-1641f41a12e7-8a6c279d0925-1000--champions-league-predicted-line-ups-and-team-news-for-matchday-/

  Echoes
2 Years
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Rep

    Salah replacement:

    A: Son
    B: Sterling

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

    RICICLE
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Don’t like either, but Sterling from the options if must

    Bobby Digital
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      B if you have Kane, A if you don't

    Gooner97
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Neither, only KDB

  20. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Time to WC or hold a little longer? 1FT 0 to spend
    Ederson
    Trippier Cancelo Dalot
    Antony Martinelli Maddison Luis Diaz
    Jesus Kane Haaland
    (Schar Andreas Saliba)

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Can't think of a reason to WC, can you?

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thanks. I've had a good week despite not C Haaland (big mistake!) Wasn't sure if anything needed addressing or it was a waste not to use

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I sold Diaz for Zaha already this week. You could consider the same. It gives you money to spend if you want to upgrade Martinelli or Jesus to Mount/Auba for GW12, for example. Use another FT on a Arse/City player in the next 2GWs too. This is assuming you have Ward for GW12

          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Cheers that is sound advice I think I may do the same because Zaha has some nice fixtures coming up.
            Yeah I have Ward.
            Thanks again 🙂

  21. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    1FT 0.2ITB
    Sanchez Ward
    Cancelo James Trippier Perisic Neco
    Martinelli Diaz Maddison Andreas Bailey
    Kane Haaland Jesus

    A. Martinelli / Perisic to Zaha / 4.9?? -4
    B. Roll FT

  tibollom
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    1 FT 1.2 ITB (WC intact)..

    a. roll FT
    b. Dias to Maddison (although this doesnt help me field 11 for BGW)
    c. Martinelli to Trossard/Zaha

    Sanchez Ward
    James Cancelo Trippier Neco Guehi
    KDB Martinelli Diaz Andreas Aaronsson
    Jesus Haaland Mitro

  Bobby Digital
5 Years
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Which one to play?

    A. Leno(whu)
    B. Ward(bou)

    No Kane No Gain
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ward essential

    Gooner97
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ward

  24. Tundelas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Thoughts on Rashford? Surely ManU bounce back with a solid win

    Bobby Digital
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Martial fit, Rash might get subbed early or not start at all.

    No Kane No Gain
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Everton don’t concede much at home so I wouldn’t go too hard on getting him in

      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Sheer luck mate. But Omonia could be toxic for ManU Thursday

  Philip Jones's Diary
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A. Salah > Son (FT)
    B. Save transfer

    Won't pull the trigger until Friday in case of injuries.

    Bobby Digital
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Save

  Gooner97
9 Years
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    James Trippier Cancelo (Emerson Neco)
    Martinelli KDB Gordon Andreas (Colback)
    Haaland Kane Mitro*

    1FT, £0.8

    How would you improve this team?

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Play a WC (smile)

      Gooner97
9 Years
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Already played last GW 🙂

        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          seriously, don't get caught with too little in midfield. They are always the easiest to move to IMO

          Gooner97
9 Years
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            I can't really upgrade them sadly... what would you do?

            1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I would probably take a couple of hits
              KDB and Colback to Maddi and and Zaha type moves and you can swap them for Sakha/Foden/Liverpool etc in GW 12. You have too many blanks then. Or take medicine and resign yourself to a very bad GW12 in prep for the next 4 weeks

    Jumpers_for_goal_posts
      16 mins ago

      I have almost exact same team. I was thinking wait to hear about Mitro, but otherwise possibly downgrade Cancelo to bump up midfield slightly

      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A "threemium" can hurt with Haaland perma cap.

  27. Byron16
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    After my disaster of forgetting to click on wild card and take -32 hit looking at playing this week, but going heavy in midfield

    Guaita/Sa
    Doherty, Akanij, Tripper, James, Fofanaor Guehi
    Foden, Bowen, Zaha, Maddison, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Greenwood, run this to GW12, then swap Foden for Liverpool player ?

    Pulpkinhead
13 Years
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      You do know you can activate it straight away then make unlimited moved after until deadline,?

      1. Byron16
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        ah didnt realise, so i action now then can keep changing until saturday

        Pulpkinhead
13 Years
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes. You can't cancel once activated but you can make unlimited transfers.

          1. Byron16
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Thank you, doh should of done this last week, thank you again

    Pulpkinhead
13 Years
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd probably run that team till 13 now.

