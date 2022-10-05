FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 9

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a high-scoring Gameweek 9.

Many of the featured mini-leagues have new leaders, most of whom had played their Wildcards in Gameweek 8. Additionally, dozens of managers scored exactly 119 points with identical starting XIs, putting them inside the top 1,000.

As well as the featured mini-leagues, we also report the latest news about Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues.

Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

David Hurley is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 179th overall. Level with him is Jonathan Arkless, who sits in second place due to making more transfers, though he has not yet deployed his Wildcard.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

There is also a new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, with James Fearon rising to 179th overall. This competition is also open to all via the league code that’s visible in the widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 9 was 64 points after hits, with 156 teams to be removed and 1,937 going through to Gameweek 10.

Mohd Hafiz was the top scorer with 122 points. Compared with the 119 template, he had Gabriel Jesus (8), Kevin De Bruyne (8), Leandro Trossard (20) and Danny Ward (8) instead of Harry Kane (6), Phil Foden (19), Jarrod Bowen (14) and Nick Pope (2) and is another to have not yet Wildcarded. He came 3,429th in 2015/16.

New LMS entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in update (44, 44, 36, 48, 45, 33, blank, 42 and 64).

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail has increased his lead to three points in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He now has 20 points out of a possible 27 and has risen to 6,726th overall.

Meanwhile, the only managers who still have 100% records are Nikhil Narang in League 9 Division 15 and Paul White in League 9 Division 29.

This article gives a more in-depth review of the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues as they stood after Gameweek 8.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. His past record includes finishing 580th in 2013/14 and 3,736th in 2014/15.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Up to 9,031st overall is Obay Eid (FPL Milanista), the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 473rd in 2020/21, has had four more top 10k finishes and is 25th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

The new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx) is Stuart Brant, which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. Currently 447th overall, he came 1,577th in 2018/19 and 5,778th in 2020/21, is 433rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and also leads The Next Ville Ronka mini-league (the feeder league for Greyhead’s ‘The Great and The Good’).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and has shot up to 1,486th in global rankings. He has had two top thousand finishes and three more in the top 10k.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Looking up even higher, Benjamin Davis leads for a sixth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is now 6,219th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL Champion Ben Crabtree leads for a seventh week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after deploying a successful Gameweek 9 Wildcard.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Finn Sollie, second in our Hall of Fame, is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and has shot up to 8,119th overall. He came 39th two seasons ago, has had two further top 1k finishes and seven more in the top 10k.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Patricia Johnston has deposed long-time leader Simon MacNair in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) – which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes – and has risen to 3,523rd overall. She has had three previous top 10k finishes and is 570th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Another new leader is David Meechan in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He has had two top thousand finishes, seven more in the top 10k and is 189th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Goran Jevtic has regained the lead from Eddy Blatt in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or Before mini-league. He came 826th in 2009/10, has had three further top 10k finishes, and previously led after Gameweek 3.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.