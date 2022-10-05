FPL Q&A: Keep or sell City and Arsenal players ahead of Blank Gameweek 12?

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes some questions from the Fantasy community ahead of Gameweek 10.

Q: What to do with Manchester City and Arsenal assets considering that they blank in Gameweek 12?

(via @SidharthSKuma16)

A: I figured this would be the best question to open with since this is a topic that is on everyone’s mind. Manchester City and Arsenal are looking like the form attacks in the league and their FPL assets are consistently delivering points.

Let’s talk about Arsenal first. Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) is on four yellow cards and coupled with the blank, I think he can be got rid of. Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), I am a little less sure of as I just don’t see anyone offering that potential in the same price bracket except maybe Leandro Trossard (£6.7m).

Now, Manchester City are a bit trickier. Getting a second attacker seems almost essential but is it worth it now with the blank around the corner? I think it is, as the ceiling that these guys have is much higher than the Arsenal players. Both Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) and Phil Foden (£8.1m) are well capable of hitting a 15+ haul in any fixture and a zero in Gameweek 12, even if you have to field 10 men, isn’t the end of the world. Just look at the fixtures after the blank: Brighton, Leicester, Fulham and Brentford – these are all teams who place emphasis on attack rather than defence. It’s not really worth a transfer out as you would want the City attackers back for this run, surely.

I’m currently an owner of Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), De Bruyne and Erling Haaland (£12.1m) and I am very tempted to triple up on the attack, so I could use the Gameweek 12 blank as an excuse to sell Cancelo and buy Foden back instead in Gameweek 13. This will likely mean no Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), though, for Liverpool’s excellent run from Gameweek 12 onwards – and that seems quite scary. I’m more likely to sell De Bruyne for Salah in 12 instead and buy Foden for, say, James Maddison (£8.1m) in Gameweek 13.

Q: Trossard, Zaha or Bowen: who is the one to go for?

(via @Eddyjzp)

