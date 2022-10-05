79
Pro Pundits October 5

FPL Q&A: Keep or sell City and Arsenal players ahead of Blank Gameweek 12?

79 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes some questions from the Fantasy community ahead of Gameweek 10.

Q: What to do with Manchester City and Arsenal assets considering that they blank in Gameweek 12?

(via @SidharthSKuma16)

A: I figured this would be the best question to open with since this is a topic that is on everyone’s mind. Manchester City and Arsenal are looking like the form attacks in the league and their FPL assets are consistently delivering points. 

Let’s talk about Arsenal first. Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) is on four yellow cards and coupled with the blank, I think he can be got rid of. Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), I am a little less sure of as I just don’t see anyone offering that potential in the same price bracket except maybe Leandro Trossard (£6.7m). 

Now, Manchester City are a bit trickier. Getting a second attacker seems almost essential but is it worth it now with the blank around the corner? I think it is, as the ceiling that these guys have is much higher than the Arsenal players. Both Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) and Phil Foden (£8.1m) are well capable of hitting a 15+ haul in any fixture and a zero in Gameweek 12, even if you have to field 10 men, isn’t the end of the world. Just look at the fixtures after the blank: Brighton, Leicester, Fulham and Brentford – these are all teams who place emphasis on attack rather than defence. It’s not really worth a transfer out as you would want the City attackers back for this run, surely. 

I’m currently an owner of Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), De Bruyne and Erling Haaland (£12.1m) and I am very tempted to triple up on the attack, so I could use the Gameweek 12 blank as an excuse to sell Cancelo and buy Foden back instead in Gameweek 13. This will likely mean no Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), though, for Liverpool’s excellent run from Gameweek 12 onwards – and that seems quite scary. I’m more likely to sell De Bruyne for Salah in 12 instead and buy Foden for, say, James Maddison (£8.1m) in Gameweek 13. 

Q: Trossard, Zaha or Bowen: who is the one to go for?

FPL Gameweek 4 hot topics: Zaha, Potter's tinkering and Newcastle's form

(via @Eddyjzp)

 

1

1

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SPorting
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Not again.

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      That's what she said

      Open Controls
  2. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Anybody also starting ward instead of pope for gw10?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      I would start Pope if I had both

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Na, Newcastle with higher CS odds.

      GW10 clean sheet:
      CHE: 51%
      MCI: 50%
      WHU: 37%
      NEW: 36%
      AVL: 33%
      MUN: 33%
      CPL: 32%
      LEI: 31%
      TOT: 29%
      BHA: 27%
      NOT: 25%
      ARS: 24%
      LIV: 24%
      LEE: 23%
      BOU: 22%
      EVE: 21%
      BRE: 19%
      FUL: 19%
      WOL: 15%
      SOU: 7%

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Southampton 7% - lol

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        For what it's worth, Liverpool were top of last week's clean sheet odds. I wouldn't always pay too much attention to these

        Open Controls
      3. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thats not how u see. I will think brentford can score against them and bournemouth chances to score against lei is slim

        Open Controls
    3. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      ”Never play Ward” is still a valid guideline. He should have conceded even against NFO, who were really poor against LEI.

      Open Controls
  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    1. Diaz to Zaha FT

    2. Diaz to Zaha & Cucarella to James -4??

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is there anyone else you can sell for Zaha? I wouldn't take the hit. Cucurella is back in training.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No Diaz is the one to go. I know it's a bit sideways but Zaha has much better fixtures and a better fixture in Week 12

        Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Saka to Zaha still the right play for this GW or roll FT?

    1FT 0.6ITB
    Pope
    James Trippier Cancelo
    Saka KDB Maddison Martinelli
    Toney Haaland Mitro
    (Ward Andreas Neco Emerson)

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Id say so

      Open Controls
  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    WC decision:

    A) Bowen + Schar
    B) Cancelo + Almiron

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bowen and alternative defender

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers, looking at BGW12 - so it would be either Justin, Mings, or Dunk (other three are James, Trippier and Guehi. Any preference?

        Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Depends on each player's situation of course, but I'm definitely keeping 5 players from between Arsenal and City until GW12, before moving 2 out and then probably getting them back on WC in GW13. At the minute I'm looking at the possibility of keeping all 6 this week and moving out Cancelo next week (well aware he could haul against Liverpool but have to use the FTs), although if Mitrovic is out I might end up moving out Martinelli early which isn't ideal but might become necessary.

    On the subject of forwards, if Mitrovic is out for a period, I'm becoming more and more tempted by a move to Diego Costa. Had a great chance against West Ham, played 30 mins which I was surprised by given his lack of time in the last year, and Wolves fans seemed impressed by his movement and how agile he was. It'll be more of a punt with GW11 and 13 in mind (Forest and Leicester) but we'll see, he might get a longer stint against Chelsea then maybe ready to start against Forest.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Im considering Costa too, if he at least gets more mins v Chelsea Ill bring him in, itl allow more money to beput into midfield too

      Open Controls
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Costa was a real attacking threat, I think he is better alternative than Solanke at that price point.

      Open Controls
  7. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I get that Solanke is ultimately a starting enabler.... but please can we stop it now!! I mean its Solanke playing for Bournemouth... I certainly don't get it? Maybe I'm wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      I think most folks have low expectations with Solanke's returns anyway. The odd return at that price is fine. He is nailed, has the fixtures and likely on pens.

      For me, the 3rd fwd spot is losing it's appeal and would look to downgrade to fodder and move funds to def/mid but the blank in 12 and wanting to hold City/Arsenal players on the bench is the main hurdle.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      "Let them eat cake", I say. Bournemouth have the lowest xG by some distance in the league, not even 4xG in 8 games

      Open Controls
      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        This. Couldn't agree more... Saw your post on Costa above and also agree. I watched the West Ham game and you can see just from 30 mins he's still a threat. I think he could be a great option at 5.5 moving forward and he's proven.

        Open Controls
        1. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Agreed!

          Open Controls
    3. SPorting
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      3rd striker spot is a wste of time and money anyway. It's 3-5-2 from here on in.

      Open Controls
    4. Tartan Brazilians
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Solanke scored 29 goals and 7 assists in the Championship last season. 6 of the next 7 games against bottom half PL sides. Potentially a good punt and frees up cash to upgrade a Zaha to a Foden!!

      Open Controls
  8. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Little lost here, advice greatly appreciated - 2 FT, 0.8 ITB. No WC so looking to lose Arsenal players ahead of BGW12.

    Pope
    TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Gabriel, Cucurella
    Salah, Martinelli
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic*

    (Ward, Andreas, Gordon, Dasilva)

    A) Jesus, Martinelli & Cucurella/Gabriel -> Toney, Maddison & Guehi (-4)
    B) Mitrovic, Martinelli & Salah -> Kane, Maddison & Zaha (-4)
    C) Jesus & Salah -> Kane & Maddison
    D) Martinelli & Cucurella -> Maddison & Williams
    E) Something Else

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Probably B if Mitro is doubtful

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Gabriel 1st

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta, I agree he's the least appealing at the moment, just the upgrades aren't as interesting as the others...

        Open Controls
  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    given the clean sheet odds, anybody considering a James/Fofana/Arrizabalaga triple up on a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not for my actual team (zero Chelsea) but maybe I'll go to town on Chelsea defence for the community team this week

      Open Controls
  10. Assisting the assister
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is this worth a hit?
    Odergaard + Emerson Royal >Zaha + Guehi or Dunk

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  11. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Best play over the next 3 GWs;

    Pope
    Cancelo Perisic Trippier
    Bowen Maddison Martinelli KDB
    Isak Haaland(c) Mitro

    Iverson Andreas Neco Emerson

    Salah Option;
    GW 10 - Isak --> Solanke
    GW 11 - Save FT (Captain Haaland)
    GW 12 - KDB & Martinelli --> Salah & Zaha

    OR

    Kane Option;
    GW 10 - Save FT and Andreas
    GW 11 - KDB & Isak --> Zaha & Kane (Captain Kane)
    GW 12 - Martinelli --> Trossard

    Open Controls
  12. mdm
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which one to play?

    A. Bailey (nfo)
    B. Martinelli (LIV)
    C. Schar (BRE)

    Open Controls
    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Bailey NFO so so bad.

      Open Controls
      1. mdm
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Will he start though...

        Open Controls
    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      B or C depending on Mitro

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      C for me. No need for a hit and you have cover for mitro if he's out this week.

      Caveat if it mitro its confirmed out for a longer period

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  14. Viper
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pope Ward

    James Cucurella Cancelo Trippier Williams

    KDB Maddison Martinelli Gross Andreas

    Jesus Haaland Mitrovic

    How does this plan look?

    Gw10 - Martinelli -> Zaha

    Gw11 - KDB -> Salah (Son if Spurs pick up)

    Gw12 - Jesus -> Wilson

    Gw 13- Wildcard

    Open Controls
  15. akhilrajau
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Cancelo, James, Trippier, TAA, Williams
    KDB, Radford, Martinelli, Andreas, Neto
    Haland, Jesus, Mitrovic
    Bank : 0m, FT: 2

    A. Mitrovic, Martinelli -> Solanke, Zaha
    B. Martinelli, TAA -> Maddison, 4.6 def
    C. Neto -> Almiron/KDH
    D. Others

    Open Controls
  16. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    1. TAA and Gross > James and Zaha (-4)?

    2. TAA and Gross > Guehi and Zaha (-4)? (+1.7m)

    Open Controls
    1. Ruudy Van
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Assuming TAA is to fund the moves.
      James is in a back 4 so I’m not convinced he’s worth it atm

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeh not convinced by him either to be honest, but kind fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I'm not so sure Zaha is worth a -4, it could be fomo?
      Gross in an in-form Brighton team seems okay to me

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’d be shocked if Zaha doesn’t put score Gross over the next few weeks

        Open Controls
  17. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    How this WC look?

    Pope Ward
    James Cancelo Trip Fofana Guehi
    Foden Martin Madds Zaha Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitro*

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Decent 8/10

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      very nice, trying to figure out whether Cancelo is worth it over Bowen myself..........

      Open Controls
  18. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Managed 85pts and a green arrow in GW9, which is crazy cos I've not got Haaland (I know that is ridiculous). Any other year that would be huge, but I definitely need to bring the big man in to solidify the good differential picks.

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      curious to see what your team looks like

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Raya
        Cancelo, James, TAA
        Zaha, Foden, Bernardo, Maddison (C)
        Jesus, Kane, Mitrovic

        Ward, Trippier, Andreas, Neco

        Annoying Trippier bench points! Moving TAA out for Chilwell.

        Open Controls
  19. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    I’m wildcard in GW13 so short term moves.

    Would you sell Gundogan to Zaha (could go mount)
    A - GW 10
    B - GW 11

    Rough planned moves

    GW10 or 11 gundo to Zaha
    GW11 cancelo to 6.5ish
    GW12 Jesus to Wilson/Nunez
    GW13 wildcard

    Current team
    Raya ward
    TAA Cancelo James trippier Williams
    Son marti gundo Maddison Andrea
    Haaland Jesus greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Good plan

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice plan

      Open Controls
  20. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do here guys, 1 FT 1.2 ITB and WC intact.. Got 5 city/ars players though so would ideally need to phase out 1 or 2 for the BGW.

    a. roll FT
    b. marti to trossard/zaha
    c. any other ideas?

    Sanchez Ward
    Cancelo James Trippier Neco Guehi
    KDB Diaz Marti Aaronsson Andreas
    JEsus Haaland Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A, and you know what that means!

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        ahha Rollom...they see me rollom

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Just fishing for another rendition of Rawhide, arent you? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Tis the best answer, and awaaaay we go:
            Rollom, Rollom, Rollom
            Save that trade Tibollom
            Raawhiiiiide!

            Woohoo!

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            A or Aaronson-Trossard

            Open Controls
  21. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    chances of coufal coming back to the starting 11?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      The only thing I know about Coufal is that he can afford to stuff his face with 1.5kg of Beluga caviar every week on his salary.

      Open Controls
      1. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        helpful indeed

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          May come up at a trivia night.

          Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looks like he spent the off-season doing exactly that.

        Open Controls
  22. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Posting again since it was in l on the old article. Thanks for the responses so far.

    Best 4.6m defender, mostly as backup to cover GW12 but also as a decent bench option from time to time? GW12 fixtures in brackets

    A) Anderson (WOL)
    B) Guehi (WOL)
    C) Dunk (NFO)
    D) Botman (EVE)
    E) Fofana (bre)
    F) Justin (LEE)
    G) Castagne (LEE)
    H) Someone else

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Interesting. Surely Leicester will score?

        Open Controls
    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      H

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        The guy from Steps?

        Open Controls
    3. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      D or B

      Open Controls
    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Dunk

      Open Controls
  23. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    just now

    £ no object, best pairing with Ward on WC for next 7 GWs?

    Open Controls

