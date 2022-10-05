65
SoRare October 5

Liverpool cards are back on Sorare!

Sorare isn’t just about entering tournaments, like the free-to-play Sorare Academy. The core of the game is collecting – the chance to build a gallery of football cards of the players you love, a bit like a modern version of a Panini sticker album. The bonus is, of course, that you can enter your cards into various different tournaments to win prizes. 

With over 300 different clubs licensed on Sorare, you might feel a bit spoilt for choice when building your gallery. One of the unique attractions of Sorare is the potential to scout prospects from across more than 30 different global leagues but sometimes it is to nice to snap up some more familiar faces.

Enter Liverpool! Sorare recently extended their partnership with the Merseyside team for the 2022/23 season, meaning that the auctions have been buzzing with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Here, regular Sorare writer Mel takes a look at some of the best options in the team…

CHECK OUT LIVERPOOL’S OPTIONS ON SORARE

Defence

Despite Liverpool’s recent defensive fragility, this is still an area of strength.

Joël Matip has been the most consistent points scorer in the team over the medium to long term but hasn’t had the minutes recently. There might be value there if you think he’s likely to get some game-time though, as his Limited cards* are selling for around £60 at the moment – one of the cheapest Liverpool cards you can pick up. 

*Sorare is free to play via the Sorare Academy but if you want to start collecting too, Limited cards are the entry-level cards, restricted to no more than 1,000 copies per season. Owning them opens up a range of additional tournaments that you can compete in to win prizes. Cards don’t expire and can be resold to other Sorare managers.

Virgil van Dijk has hit a perfect 100 scores plus a very respectable 81 points this season and on both occasions, this included a huge all-around score due to his possession play – duels, interceptions, passes and so on. This is absolutely what you want from your defender. His domestic and international consistency does impact his price tag though, so be prepared to pay around £300 for one of his cards. 

Let’s not overlook Trent Alexander-Arnold either. If he can contribute a goal or assist, then he’s almost guaranteed an 80+ score. His age and profile impacts his price – so you might pay around £450 for a Limited card – but remember that you can use this for the rest of his career, and he is only 23!

Midfield

The midfield is a trickier area for Liverpool assets because of rotation. 

Fabinho is the rock in the centre of the team but this doesn’t necessarily translate to great scores, particularly with his lack of goal involvements (it’s telling that he only scored 57 points in the Liverpool 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth). If you’re a Fabinho fan though, you can pick up one of his Limited cards for around £40, which isn’t so bad for a top-flight player.

Playmaker Thiago Alcântara has only just returned to the team after an injury so hasn’t really had a chance to shine this season yet. But we know that he can deliver big scores when he gets the chance, racking up six 70+ scores at the end of last season. His Limited card will set you back about £85.

Perhaps collecting youth is more your bag? If so, perhaps take a look at Harvey Elliott. With a good run of starts in the team, he’s shown glimpses of his scoring potential on Sorare, hitting two scores over 70 in August, and is arguably the biggest value pick in the team at just £90 for a Limited card currently. 

Forwards

The Liverpool attack is a smorgasbord of options. 

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino all have the potential to score well but are hampered by the risk of rotation. Luis Díaz seems to be Jurgen Klopp’s preferred starter, is a good age and only needs a goal or assist to hit a decent score. At around £175 for a Limited card, he’s also a bit cheaper than Nunez, so could be the value pick from the frontline.

Of course, the big story of the season is the drop-off in Mohamed Salah’s form but, while he isn’t hitting the heights of late 2021, he’s still scoring pretty well on Sorare. He can be snapped up for around £320, which may be on the low side if he finds his shooting boots again. 

Liverpool are away to top-of-the-table Arsenal this weekend – not likely to be an easy fixture for them. Can they build on their impressive win in the Champions League or will Arsenal rip them apart? 

SORARE ACADEMY

Not ready to splash the cash just yet? No problem. Sorare is 100% free-to-play in the beginning and with our Sorare Academy side-game, you don’t need to own any cards to play either, so it’s a great way to get a feel for the game and how the scoring works before you decide whether or not take the plunge. 

Best of luck for the week ahead. Don’t forget to set your Sorare Academy team before Friday’s 11am BST deadline for a chance to win a prize. Who knows, it could even be a Liverpool card you win!

ENTER THE SORARE ACADEMY FOR FREE HERE

You need to be logged in to post a comment.