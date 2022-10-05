200
Champions League October 5

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review + Wednesday captaincy tips

200 Comments
Share

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) got underway on Tuesday evening.

If you’re new to UCL Fantasy game, you may not know that you can still make changes to your team ahead of Wednesday’s ties.

Not only can you substitute in any players on your bench that haven’t yet played (at the expense of a player who may have blanked on Tuesday) but you can also change your captain. Again, your nominated new skipper must have a Wednesday fixture.

Here, FPLReactions – who is sixth in the world – takes a look at the best armband options for tonight’s fixtures and looks back on Tuesday’s action.

MAKE CHANGES TO YOUR UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

BEST WEDNESDAY CAPTAINS

Many UCL Fantasy managers are likely to have had captaincy returns from Bayern’s Leroy Sane (€9.2m) or
Sadio Mane (€10.5m). For those that put faith in Mohamed Salah (€11m), his points will also be pleasing.

Managers whose captain failed to pick up a significant return above 10 points can instead move the armband to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (€11.1m), the stand-out captain of Wednesday – so long as he’s not rotated!

Some may even be tempted to risk such a switch from their Salah, Mane and Sane successes.

TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES

Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen

This was a huge game for UCL Fantasy managers, as German giants Bayern rewarded investors with a 5-0 victory. Midfielder Mane was the biggest success, managing to pick up a whopping 15 points for his goal, assist and player of the match award.

Jamal Musiala (€7m) was another popular target. The youngster came away with four points for an assist but his owners were left wanting more and had to see him substituted at half-time.

Sane continued his fantastic campaign, bagging 12 points for his brace. He was also taken off early, around the 58th-minute mark.

Marseille v Sporting CP

This could be seen as a match to forget for managers. Popular goalkeeper Antonio Adan (€4.6m) was sent off for a foul, ending the match on minus four points. This means managers will not be able to substitute him out today.

It brought further Fantasy consequences, such as a half-time tactical change that sacrificed midfield favourite Pedro Goncalves (€7.5m) and ensured he picked up just one point.

Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez (€6.4m) collected ten for himself due to a goal and assist, which could make him an interesting option for future Matchdays.

Porto v Leverkusen

Results needed to change for the Portuguese side and they came pulled off a comfortable 2-0 victory over their German opponents.

Zaidu Sanisu (€4.5m) came away with seven points. The defender surprisingly failed to start the match but came on to score a goal.

Forward Mehdi Taremi (€7.4m) also had a successful night. His two assists brought in eight points but the standout asset was goalkeeper Diogo Costa (€4.9m).

The man between the sticks kept a clean sheet, saved a penalty and was player of the match, leading to a 16-point haul.

Inter v Barcelona

One of the most anticipated clashes of Matchday 3 finished 1-0 to the home side. Fantasy points were quite scarce, aside from defender Federico Dimarco (€4.4m). He kept a clean sheet, made 11 ball recoveries and added an assist, ending with 12 points.

Another success was midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu (€7.5m). Managers were rewarded with their own 12-point haul, this time deriving from securing a goal and being named player of the match.

Liverpool v Rangers

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into this match with a lot of interest from the UCL Fantasy community. The Reds won 2-0, although it could easily have been more.

The standout performance came from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.5m). The attacking full-back scored directly from a free kick which, added to his clean sheet, took him to 14 points.

Salah ended on 11 points, to satisfy captainers. His return consisted of a goal and the player of the match
award.

Ajax v Napoli

Another highly anticipated match that brought plenty of entertainment. Napoli continued their fantastic form by dismantling the Dutch giants 6-1 on their own patch.

Not that it stopped UCL Fantasy favourite Mohammed Kudus (€5.3m) from returning points. The budget enabler put Ajax 1-0 up to again reward his owners until things went horribly wrong for the hosts.

Another budget gem, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.5m), took ten points for his goal and assist. The returns kept coming for Napoli assets, such as the 13 points of Giacomo Raspadori (€7m) caused by three goal involvements.

Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid

Club Brugge have set a great example for underdogs this season. The Belgians swept aside European
regulars Atletico to register another win, this time 2-0.

Striker Ferran Jutgla (€5.6m) continues to be excellent value for money as he hit a second successive double-digit haul. He was named player of the match.

Meanwhile, there were clean sheet returns for €4.2m defenders Bjorn Meijer and Brandon Mechele.

Frankfurt v Tottenham

Many observers expected a Tottenham win here. However, the game finished 0-0, meaning popular assets like Harry Kane (€10.5m) blanked. The clean sheet did help some, such as the eight points of Ivan Perisic that were helped by making seven ball recoveries.

200 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jam_doughnut
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Team:

    Pope
    James, Perisic, Trippier
    Rashford, Gross, Martinelli, KDB
    Haaland, Mitro, kane

    Ward, Andreas, Saliba, N.Williams

    0.7m ITB 2FT

    a) Saliba & Rashford to Guehi/Zouma & Zaha
    b)perisic & Gross to Guehi/Zouma & Zaha
    C) Rashford, Gross and KDB - Zaha, Maddison and Foden -4

    -4 losing KDB is a risk but I think Zaha and Maddison outscore Rashford and Gross to make up for it

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      a or b

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    any reason not to go for trossard over bowen? better form, better attacking team , cheaper

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Go tross

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyHero
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would go for trossard. Better form. Bowen is over hyped I think.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's scored from 4 of his last 5 shots in the last 4 games, it's a conversion rate that he won't keep up so just keep that in mind

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        True but the underlying stats all point to Trossard still

        Open Controls
  3. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Got 2FT, no WC and 0 ITB. Any advice thoughts appreciated.

    Pope, Iverson
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Zouma, Neco
    KDB, Bowen, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Mitro, Isak

    A. Isak & Martinelli > Wilson & Gross
    B. Isak & Martinelli > 4.3 & Maddison and bank .8
    C. Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Isak - Wilson, roll the other & try keep 2 FTs for GW12

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyHero
        • 6 Years
        59 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would love to but the money doesn't work, .3 off.

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Isak and Andreas for 4.3 and Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maybe, I'd have to start Neco is Mitro is out. Might do okay against Villa I suppose.

        Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What would you dp here? 0.1mitb.

    thoughts on Taa and sini to Foden and zouma - 4

    Can do cancelo to taa gw12 for full team. Thanks

    Ward (Guaita)
    Taa cancelo James trippier (guehi)
    Salah maddison zaha sinisterra (andreas)
    Haaland mitro (greenwood)

    Open Controls
  5. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    GTG? Play Pope or Ward?

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Trossard
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Saliba Neco Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Play ward

      Open Controls
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
      1. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Play Pope

        Open Controls
  6. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    1ft
    1m itb

    Any ideas here? Tempted to save

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Martinelli to Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      DaSilva to Almiron

      Open Controls
  7. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    UCL:

    I dont know who to sub out and who to sub in (pts in bracket)

    Adan(-4)
    TAA(14) Tsimkas(7) Carvajal
    Salah (11) Musiala(4) Kudus(7) Gnabry(9)
    Jutgla(12) Haaland Milik

    Bench: Cancelo Foden Guerreiro

    Thinking Musiala out for Cancelo for sure.
    Should I do any other subs? Milik out for foden? Carvajal out for Guerriero ?

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Musiala ➡ Foden
      Tsimikas ➡ Cancelo (I can't see Copenhagen scoring so 7 is probably his floor)

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Also, FYI, if you're thinking of subs like Milik - Foden / Carvajal - Guerreiro, you've set up your bench wrong. Those are decisions that can be made before the start of the matchday

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          I think the idea is he didn't put much thought into M2 picks because he didn't expect so many MD1 picks to hit.

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyHero
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Ya exactly. I messed up my bench for sure as I didn't put too much thought into it.

            Open Controls
  8. Pegboy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    James Cancelo Trippier Neco (Patterson*)
    Diaz Saka Martinelli (Andreas Reed)
    Kane Haaland Jesus

    2FT £1.6m Aiming to WC in GW13, so need to shed 2 Man City & Arsenal players before then, but also aware I have a crocked Patterson that I need to move to get 11 out in GW12.

    a) Saka > Maddison/Zaha
    b) Saka + Diaz > Maddison + Zaha
    c) Saka + Patterson > Maddison + Guehi

    Open Controls
  9. Davew88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bailey & Perisic to Zaha & Guehi for free? Have exact money

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If you were going to make a squad of

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      That's a tough one

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      New mod please! 😉

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Haha. So weird, could have sworn I typed the whole message.

      Was going to say (for the purpose of generating some differentials), if you were to build a squad of players all at

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Haha

        Using the less than symbol?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Think I've found a glitch with the site haha.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yeah lol

          Open Controls
  11. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Take out Lewa (2 pts) for Valverde?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Si si si

      Open Controls
  12. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best moves here? 2FT..... 0.0 in the bank

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Bailey
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Andres Neco Emerson

    A) KDB, Bailey -> Zaha, Bowen
    B) Pope, Bailey -> Guaita, Almiron
    C) Pope, Martinelli -> Guaita, Trossard
    D) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A or roll

      Open Controls
  13. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    start bailey or guehi this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Attacking player when in doubt

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        word, thanks. my bathroom smells like a fish market btw. any advice there?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Get the fishmongers out of there. Who wants to buy their fish from your bathroom anyway?

          Open Controls
        2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Get a new girlfriend

          Open Controls
  14. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    2FT & 0.4m ITB

    Pope
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier
    KdB - Martinelli - Gross
    Haaland - Jesus - Toney

    Ward - Bailey - Andres - Neco

    GW10: TAA > Mings/Guehi
    GW11: KdB + Bailey > Madders + Zaha
    GW12: Jesus > Kane
    GW13: WC

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      TAA -> Guehi and roll the other transfer

      Open Controls
  15. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Why I even brought this Christie guy...What to do with this man? Swap for Billing?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yeah keep shuffling Bournemouth midfielders with your precious FTs

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Dude, I have 0 ITB. What do you expect from me, to swap him for KDB?

        Open Controls
  16. mataave
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Looking for some advice on what to do here. My plan has always been to wildcard after GW12 to get the Man City / Arsenal players back in, but I can’t seem to get rid of them due to current form and upcoming fixtures. Tempted to WC now, and play my free hit on GW12, rather than take hits to potentially get even less points over the next two GW’s..

    Raya
    Trippier - Walker - N. Williams
    De Bruyne - Martinelli - Maddison - Groß
    Jesus - Haaland - Kane

    Ward - Andreas - White - Jonny

    1FT 0.7ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Fast forward to a gameweek in March. We will all be racking up scores of 140 and you will get a 80.

      Save FH, it's too powerful to be used in week 12.

      Open Controls
  17. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Sterling, Neco ➝ Zaha, James (-4) || Salah for GW11-14
    B. KDB, Neco ➝ Zaha, James (-4) || Kane for GW11-14
    C. Trent ➝ James
    D. save and do B next week.

    This week's transfer has kept me thinking. Currently, I am considering to hold Trent (I know, reactionary after yesterday) on the bench for GW11 and do A/B instead. A would require a simple KDB to Salah for GW12 blank. B sorts out my team for GW12 blank and can do Toney to Kane / Sterling to Salah for GW12 captaincy. If I do Trent to James, I would ideally want to reverse the move on GW12 and still have Neco problem. Zaha is a long term move and will probably stay in my team till the World Cup break. Mitrovic stays if he plays in GW12. I think D is a good idea but I would not risk going into this gameweek without either Cancelo / James.

    Pope - Ward
    Trent - Trippier - Saliba - Struijk - Neco*
    KDB - Sterling - Maddison - Martinelli - Andreas
    Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic*

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.