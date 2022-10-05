UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review + Wednesday captaincy tips

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) got underway on Tuesday evening.

If you’re new to UCL Fantasy game, you may not know that you can still make changes to your team ahead of Wednesday’s ties.

Not only can you substitute in any players on your bench that haven’t yet played (at the expense of a player who may have blanked on Tuesday) but you can also change your captain. Again, your nominated new skipper must have a Wednesday fixture.

Here, FPLReactions – who is sixth in the world – takes a look at the best armband options for tonight’s fixtures and looks back on Tuesday’s action.

BEST WEDNESDAY CAPTAINS

Many UCL Fantasy managers are likely to have had captaincy returns from Bayern’s Leroy Sane (€9.2m) or

Sadio Mane (€10.5m). For those that put faith in Mohamed Salah (€11m), his points will also be pleasing.

Managers whose captain failed to pick up a significant return above 10 points can instead move the armband to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (€11.1m), the stand-out captain of Wednesday – so long as he’s not rotated!

Some may even be tempted to risk such a switch from their Salah, Mane and Sane successes.

TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES

Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen

This was a huge game for UCL Fantasy managers, as German giants Bayern rewarded investors with a 5-0 victory. Midfielder Mane was the biggest success, managing to pick up a whopping 15 points for his goal, assist and player of the match award.

Jamal Musiala (€7m) was another popular target. The youngster came away with four points for an assist but his owners were left wanting more and had to see him substituted at half-time.

Sane continued his fantastic campaign, bagging 12 points for his brace. He was also taken off early, around the 58th-minute mark.

Marseille v Sporting CP

This could be seen as a match to forget for managers. Popular goalkeeper Antonio Adan (€4.6m) was sent off for a foul, ending the match on minus four points. This means managers will not be able to substitute him out today.

It brought further Fantasy consequences, such as a half-time tactical change that sacrificed midfield favourite Pedro Goncalves (€7.5m) and ensured he picked up just one point.

Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez (€6.4m) collected ten for himself due to a goal and assist, which could make him an interesting option for future Matchdays.

Porto v Leverkusen

Results needed to change for the Portuguese side and they came pulled off a comfortable 2-0 victory over their German opponents.

Zaidu Sanisu (€4.5m) came away with seven points. The defender surprisingly failed to start the match but came on to score a goal.

Forward Mehdi Taremi (€7.4m) also had a successful night. His two assists brought in eight points but the standout asset was goalkeeper Diogo Costa (€4.9m).

The man between the sticks kept a clean sheet, saved a penalty and was player of the match, leading to a 16-point haul.

Inter v Barcelona

One of the most anticipated clashes of Matchday 3 finished 1-0 to the home side. Fantasy points were quite scarce, aside from defender Federico Dimarco (€4.4m). He kept a clean sheet, made 11 ball recoveries and added an assist, ending with 12 points.

Another success was midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu (€7.5m). Managers were rewarded with their own 12-point haul, this time deriving from securing a goal and being named player of the match.

Liverpool v Rangers

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into this match with a lot of interest from the UCL Fantasy community. The Reds won 2-0, although it could easily have been more.

The standout performance came from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.5m). The attacking full-back scored directly from a free kick which, added to his clean sheet, took him to 14 points.

Salah ended on 11 points, to satisfy captainers. His return consisted of a goal and the player of the match

award.

Ajax v Napoli

Another highly anticipated match that brought plenty of entertainment. Napoli continued their fantastic form by dismantling the Dutch giants 6-1 on their own patch.

Not that it stopped UCL Fantasy favourite Mohammed Kudus (€5.3m) from returning points. The budget enabler put Ajax 1-0 up to again reward his owners until things went horribly wrong for the hosts.

Another budget gem, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.5m), took ten points for his goal and assist. The returns kept coming for Napoli assets, such as the 13 points of Giacomo Raspadori (€7m) caused by three goal involvements.

Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid

Club Brugge have set a great example for underdogs this season. The Belgians swept aside European

regulars Atletico to register another win, this time 2-0.

Striker Ferran Jutgla (€5.6m) continues to be excellent value for money as he hit a second successive double-digit haul. He was named player of the match.

Meanwhile, there were clean sheet returns for €4.2m defenders Bjorn Meijer and Brandon Mechele.

Frankfurt v Tottenham

Many observers expected a Tottenham win here. However, the game finished 0-0, meaning popular assets like Harry Kane (€10.5m) blanked. The clean sheet did help some, such as the eight points of Ivan Perisic that were helped by making seven ball recoveries.