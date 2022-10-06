269
How I plan to navigate Blank Gameweek 12

Next up is five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman.

I think a lot of FPL managers are facing a big decision ahead of Gameweek 12, given that Manchester City and Arsenal blank. For my own team, that affects four players: Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) from Man City, plus Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m). In an ideal world, I’d keep all four, given their respective fixtures from Gameweek 13 onwards (see below), but I also think it’s important I put out a full XI in Gameweek 12, so something has to give.

That raises the question, who should I sell out of Cancelo, Foden and Martinelli (Haaland isn’t going anywhere for obvious reasons), and when is the best time to make the transfer?

Foden continued his excellent form with his first career hat-trick in Sunday’s win over rivals Manchester United. The 22-year-old earned me 19 points and has now blanked just once in his last five league outings, scoring four goals and assisting two. He is also one of only four City players to have started every league game so far, alongside Ederson (£5.5m), Cancelo and Haaland, underlining his importance to Pep Guardiola. When asked about Foden in his UEFA Champions League pre-match news conference earlier this week, Guardiola said:

“Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He’s reliable in his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything. He can play every three days. Both [Foden and Haaland] know they can do better and hopefully they can do it.

The impact when I arrived was ‘wow’. The second [season], he started to play important games. He doesn’t feel pressure – like Bernardo [Silva]. On the biggest stage he behaves better. He can do many things. Every year, the more games you play, you’re a better player.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

Foden has typically lined up in a wide attacking position in 2022/23, mostly from the left. However, in his two most recent fixtures v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United, he has been positioned on the right, a period which has seen him record nine goal attempts, eight shots in the box and two big chances, which is more than any other City player in that time, including Haaland.

Foden has done exceptionally well for me so far, but Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) is a player I don’t own and want, so I am considering a Foden > Zaha transfer ahead of Gameweek 11 or 12. For context, I’ve included my current midfield setup below.

Personally, I’m not keen on selling Cancelo given that Man City’s key centre-backs are now fit, plus Rodri (£5.8m), so if I don’t want to lose Foden, it has to be Martinelli. However, I do have reservations, given that I signed him for just £6.0m and he continues ticking along, producing three goals and two assists in eight league appearances. I also believe the addition of Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) makes Arsenal more secure down that left side, which in turn hands Martinelli further freedom in the final third.

Next up for Martinelli is a home meeting with Liverpool, another side I am keeping a close eye on with Gameweek 12 in mind, mainly for captaincy purposes. Jurgen Klopp switched to a 4-2-3-1/4-4-2 formation against Rangers in midweek, with Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Luis Diaz (£8.1m), Diogo Jota (£8.9m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) all starting together.

“It was like a 4-4-2 but Jots [Jota] played a little bit off Darwin. So it was kind of a 4-2-3-1 with two sixes. And we had proper out-and-out wingers, rather than inside-outside forwards that we normally play with. We got four attackers on the pitch, so that means when we had control of the ball and we had possession, and we were able to find them, they were able to link up play well. It moved fluidly. You could see it looked like all four of them were out there having fun.” – Trent Alexander-Arnold

With the backline shielded by a double-pivot – Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) and Thiago (£5.2m) – Liverpool recorded only their third clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

“That was vitally important. That was something that we’ve been lacking and something that we’ve been working on. We changed the system today and that was the main thing, being compact defensively, everyone buying into what we needed to do to get the win. I think it showed out there today.” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on his side’s clean sheet

What does it mean for FPL? Well, we’ll all have our own interpretations. For example, in a 4-2-3-1, Liverpool’s clean sheet potential probably goes up a notch, given their use of two defensive midfielders, but it could also have implications for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m), who could be asked to sit a bit deeper.

It remains to be seen if this new set-up sticks, but if it does, I do wonder if Diaz and Darwin will become viable options over Salah in my own team, given that I’ll captain Haaland in Gameweeks 13-16. In that scenario, captaincy in Gameweek 12 might pose a problem, but we do at least have three fixtures – Arsenal (a), Rangers (a), Man City (h) – to scout Liverpool before having to decide, which is useful.

GAMEWEEK 10 PLANS

  1. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    I need som help. Have decided to swap these (3) within 3 weeks but in what order and to who?
    Ramsdale (liv), (lee) (blank)
    Jesus (liv), (lee) (blank)
    KDB (sou) (liv) (blank)

    Open Controls
    1. Going Home
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale this week and the other two in week three (after rolling the FT)

      Open Controls
  2. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who to bring in at 8.1?

    A) Foden (easily the better player but GW12 blank and pep roulette factors in)
    B) Bowen

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Going Home
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foden. Then Maddison. Then Zaha. Then Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rashford.

      Open Controls
  3. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best FWD £6.9 or under?

    A. Martial
    B Daka
    C. Edouard
    D. Other

    Open Controls
    1. Going Home
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mitro and play your bench 😉

      Open Controls
    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      D. Welbeck maybe worth a look ❓ Suicide Drive came up on my various set playlist not so long ago, absolute banger 😎

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maupay

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Sarri-ball
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Mitro/salah to kane/diaz worth a -4

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Considering the same with Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Sarri-ball
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I'd rather foden.

        But own b.silva/cancelo/haaland

        Open Controls
  5. EffPeeEll
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    I'm of the opinion that even if Mitro drops in price tonight he will go back up in price before next week's game at home to the Cherries.

    Sound about right to anyone else?

    thx

    Open Controls
  6. Tshelby
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play pope or Ward?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      P

      Open Controls
  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is this a smarter move if Mitro is out?

    Salah+Mitro >> Foden+Kane (-4)?

    Guaita 
    Cancelo - James - Tripps 
    Salah - Madd - Zaha - Barnes
    Haaland - Mitro* - Toney
    (Ivo, Andreas, Kilman, Neco)

    Open Controls
    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Foden is always a rotation risk because the Pep roulett.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Started 9 out of 9 games suggest not

        Open Controls
  8. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Luis Diaz, Groß and Mitrovic > Maddison, Zaha and Wilson for - 4?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Diesel@007
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Good but only if Mitro out a few weeks

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      yes, looks like good moves

      Open Controls
  9. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    If Mitro out this week, would you

    A - Play Neco Williams (save FT)
    B - Play Andreas (save FT)
    C - Emerson to Guehi and play (use FT)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Sotamendi84
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    If mitro is out start
    A) andreas (whu)
    B) neco (AVL)?

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      leaning B. Surely Neco is due some points!

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Do you think Bowen will rise tonight?

    Open Controls
  12. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Beautiful assist Jesus 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Viera goal.

      Open Controls
  13. Aaaatsu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    RMWCT:

    Ward, Raya
    Cancelo, Perisic, Trippier, James, Zemura
    Bowen, Zaha, Bernardo, Maddison, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Edouard

    0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of the Bernardo and Perisic picks

      Open Controls
  14. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Already did Diaz to Maddison... would you:
    A) Play Gross
    B) Gross to Zaha for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. McGowan
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    James Cancelo Zouma Trippier Patterson**
    Foden Maddison Bowen Martinelli A.Pereira
    Mitro* Kane Haaland
    0.1 itb 2ft
    Don't know what transfers to do..
    Need Patterson out + Need to shift martinelli for gw 12 Almiron and Castange?
    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Are you getting rid of Mitro tonight or just waiting for the news tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Probably it is better to wait and accept the price fall.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds right

        Open Controls
  17. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Fabio Vieira (2) has more goals than Ronaldo (1) and Bruno Fernandes (1) this season

    Open Controls
  18. donbagino
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    KDB, Andreas, Maddison, Diaz, Martinelli
    Mitro, Toney, Haaland

    Luis Diaz, Martinelli - hold both? or:
    a) Diaz -->Zaha
    b) Martinelli - Rashford
    c) Mitro -->Martial / Wilson
    d) save and pray for a goalfest (Ars-Liv)

    Open Controls
  19. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wildcard seems to make sense for my team this week. How does this week?

    Pickford - Ward
    Cancelo James Trippier Cresswell Guehl
    Bowen Maddison Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Considering Trossard instead of Martinelli, as I think Trossard will thrive up top should he continue to play there.

      Open Controls
      1. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mitro obviously a wait and see too, hadn't checked news there for a few days

        Open Controls
  20. confused01
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Not sure whether to switch Mitro to Auba today for 4 pt hit? Have exact funds...

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm tempted....might be worth a punt.

      Open Controls
  21. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who would win in all these matches?

    England's "Golden" generation vs the current England team
    Arsenal's invincibles vs the current Arsenal team
    Liverpool's treble winning team vs the current Liverpool team
    Chelsea's first Mourinho team vs the current Chelsea team

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Golden generation
      Invincibles
      Current Liverpool (last seasons team)
      Maureen's team

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think that all the current teams would win, football has advanced a lot in the last 10 years. It's more of a team game with less "superstars"

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'll add another one, Man Utd's treble winning team in 1999 vs the current City team?

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Current City team

        Open Controls
    3. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      *England Golden generation team with a decent manager would slaughter this England team under Southgate 😉
      *Invincible's by some distance
      *Dunno
      * Mourinho’s first team again by some distance

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm not so sure, people always remember the past more fondly

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not so much about the fondness of yesteryear more about the individuals within those teams for me.

          Open Controls
          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I think it's more of a team game now than just having a collection of "superstars" and the superstars don't always fit into a good team

            Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        It's been proved that Mourinho's football is outdated with his failures at Chelsea the second time, United and Spurs

        Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Current teams clean sweep imo. Older teams would not be able to handle a modern press and the fitness just wouldn't be there, they would struggle in last 20 mins.

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Good point actually. The older teams are going to be full of players that are in their 40s/50s now

        Open Controls
    5. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      The 1st one in all cases except maybe the Liverpool one - probably current Liverpool side there. City on the vs Utd 99 team. What about:

      Oxford United Milk Cup winning team of 1986 vs current Man Utd side

      And I mean the Oxford United players as they are now, not as they were in 1986.

      Open Controls
  22. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinelli+Mitro>Zaha+Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No, wouldn’t get Solanke

      Open Controls
  23. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    I see my boy Paqueta got an assist tonight coming off the bench.

    Big things expected v Fulham now.

    Open Controls
  24. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Salah to Foden
    B) Salah to KDB
    C) Salah and Mitro to Foden and Kane
    D) Salah and Mitro to KDB and Wilson
    E) Salah and Mitro to Foden and Auba

    Tempted by E just to be slightly different

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  25. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    TAA James Trippier (Neco Patterson**)
    Maddison Zaha Trossard Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic*

    5.6itb 0 FT

    A) Mitro >> Kane (-4)
    B) Andreas >> Foden (-4)
    C) do nothing and re-asses

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C. Not worth the hit, you have a decent bench

      Open Controls
  26. Josh.E
    5 mins ago

    Hello people! Any suggestions on getting rid of Martinelli and Mitrovic for? Have 2ft, don’t want to lose value…

    A. Zaha and Solanke/Daka
    B. Rashford and Scamaca/Daka

    Open Controls
  27. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    What to do with Rashford?

    1) Hold
    2) Rashford -> Trossard (FT)
    3) Rashford+TAA -> Foden+4.5 bench fodder (-4)

    Not sure whether to sell or hold after today’s game…

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would hold

      Open Controls
  28. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    With 2 free transfers is best option here
    Bailey to Zaha and Perisic to Guehi?

    That will allow me to bench Mitrovic if out this week and play Zaha and Guehi.

    Pope
    James Trippier Cancelo Perisic
    Martinelli Foden Maddison
    Mitrovic* Kane Haaland

    Ward Bailey* Andreas Patterson*

    Open Controls
  29. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Pope, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, James
    KDB, Zaha, Martinelli, Bailey
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro

    Ward, Andreas, Neco, Patterson

    2FT and used WC a couple of GWs ago. Struggling what to do here. Patterson, Bailey and Mitro the issues. Which do you prefer? Foden/Maddison could be Bowen.

    A) KDB & Bailey > Maddison & Foden
    B) Patterson & Bailey > Guehi/Justin & £4.5m mid
    C) Patterson, KDB & Bailey > Castagne, Foden & Maddison (-4)
    D) KDB, Bailey & Mitro > Foden, Maddison & Wilson (-4)

    Open Controls

