228
Scout Squad October 6

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 10

228 Comments
Share

It’ll once again be Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and 10 others in our weekly Scout Picks – but which players should make the cut?

That’s what our in-house panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale are here to debate in the Scout Squad, which serves as a prelude to Friday’s final selection.

Here they explain their 18-man longlists ahead of Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

If you’re after a longer-term view on the pick of the FPL assets, our Watchlist – which takes a four-to-six-Gameweek lookahead – has been refreshed in the last few days.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 10

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

VIDEO LATEST

228 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Start Neco or Andreas??

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Not much in it - probably Andreas

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I'd play Neco. Andrea's's potential for points largely depends on Mitrovic playing, and it looks like he's injured.

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Neco. Villa attacking threat is poor as this season

        Open Controls
  2. Jappers
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Okay guys, think it’s time to do WC, thoughts on this team much appreciated ?

    Not a clue if I’ve got the beach right either….?

    Guiata (pope)
    James/trippier/mings/castagne/(n Williams)
    Foden/zaha/Maddison/(andreas, trossard)
    Kane, Jesus, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I would downgrade one of the keepers to ward and upgrade mings/castagne

      Open Controls
    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Id play Tross over a defender, he's on fire.

      Open Controls
  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I play Eliteserien fantasy so it's nice to finally see the Bodø/Glimt players in a televised game.

    Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Raya to Kepa seems a nice FT
    Id wait for Mitro news

    Raya
    Trippier-Cancelo-TAA-James
    KDB-Zaha(VC)-Madison
    Haaland(C)-Toney-Mitrovic
    Ward-Saliba-Dasilva-Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yey or Nay

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      How much money do you have to spend?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        nutin, zero, broke

        Open Controls
    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’d say it’s a decent move but many backing raya over next few weeks also

      Open Controls
  5. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Palace feels like the only team in the league where the CB's are better options than the FB's

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Saliba says hi

      Open Controls
      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Zinchenko

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Started with Zink, switched to Saliba GW2, best move of the year so far

          Open Controls
  6. AARON-1
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Mitro is close to dropping. Martial fairly close to a rise. I'm tempted given Mitro's injury.
    Current team:
    Ward
    James / Trent / Guehi / Trippier
    Salah / Zaha / Maddison / Martinelli
    Haaland / Toney

    Iversen / Mitro* / Bailey* / Hjelde

    1FT 0 in the bank.

    Not sure what to do. Tempted by Martial but also tempted to roll and hang on to Mitro. I'll have to play Guehi, but that is not awful.
    So, Mitro to Martial
    yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I would do Mitro to Gianluca Scamacca
      More syllables, better price, fixtures and form

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      might be an upside to Martial
      but spot competition on United cause I dont think other than BrunoF is nailed

      Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Is Tomkins the best 3.9/4m defender given he may play with clyne out?

    Open Controls
  8. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Manchester United EPL attack formation?

    Rashford, Martial, Antony with Bruno at #10

    Seems
    Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga are subs now

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Me thinks Martial won't start yet as he's only just back from injury. So for me it's Antony on the right, Sancho on the left, Bruno number 10 and Rashford as the false 9.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Was worried rashford might lose his place but hopefully tonight has helped his cause

        Open Controls
  9. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Classic Tierney; classic Nketiah

    Open Controls
  10. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Exact funds to do Martineli > Bowen.
    Hammers look like they are finding their groove again, only concern is whether Bowen minutes will be managed this weekend?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.