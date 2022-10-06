The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 10

It’ll once again be Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and 10 others in our weekly Scout Picks – but which players should make the cut?

That’s what our in-house panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale are here to debate in the Scout Squad, which serves as a prelude to Friday’s final selection.

Here they explain their 18-man longlists ahead of Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

If you’re after a longer-term view on the pick of the FPL assets, our Watchlist – which takes a four-to-six-Gameweek lookahead – has been refreshed in the last few days.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 10

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

VIDEO LATEST