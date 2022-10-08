610
Dugout Discussion October 8

3pm team news: James, Sterling + Aubameyang subs as Potter rotates

610 Comments
Share

With no early kick-off, Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four 3pm BST matches.

Millions upon millions of armbands will be on Erling Haaland as Manchester City entertain Southampton, while there is plenty of Fantasy interest – and teamsheet disappointment – at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United v Brentford and Bournemouth v Leicester City also start at the traditional kick-off time.

Haaland unsurprisingly keeps up his ever-present record for City and there aren’t too many shock team selections from Pep Guardiola elsewhere, save for perhaps Riyad Mahrez starting over the in-form Jack Grealish.

That swap is one of three changes compared to City’s Gameweek 9 line-up, with Ruben Dias and Rodri in for Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan being the other two alterations.

Saints make four changes from last weekend’s team: Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo and Adam Armstrong replace Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car, Ainsley-Maitland-Niles and Sekou Mara.

The headline team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter has run wild with the changes after the midweek win over Milan.

There are a whopping seven alterations from Gameweek 9, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the highest-profile names to drop to the bench.

Thiago Silva isn’t involved at all.

Conor Gallagher, the fit-again Marc Cucurella and Cristian Pulisic, amongst others, all get a chance to impress.

Opponents Wolves are under caretaker management after Bruno Lage’s sacking, with interim boss Steve Davis making three alterations – two of which are enforced.

Diego Costa, Adama Traore and Toti Gomes are all handed starts, as the injured Pedro Neto, the suspended Ruben Neves and the benched Rayan Ait-Nouri drop out.

It’s two changes apiece at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil brings in Ryan Fredericks and Ryan Christie for Kieffer Moore and Jordan Zemura, while opposite number Brendan Rodgers recalls Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare at the expense of the benched Jamie Vardy and the injured Wilfred Ndidi.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle are unchanged but have Allan Saint-Maximin back among the substitutes.

Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock and Josh DaSilva come in for Mikkel Damsgaard, Pontus Jansson and Shandon Baptiste for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Senesi, Mepham, Smith, Tavernier, Billing, Lerma, Cook, Solanke, Christie

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Zemura

Leicester XI: Ward, Justin, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Subs: Iversen, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Praet, Thomas, Braybrooke

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Sterling, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Chukwuemeka

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Traore, Guedes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Nouri, Hee-Chan, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Mara, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Larios, Walcott

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Guimaraes, Murphy, WIlson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Hickey, Dasilva, Jensen, Baptiste, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Canos, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Janelt, Roerslev

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS!

Vote for Fantasy Football Scout at the 2022 Football Content Awards by clicking here and selecting our name in the ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ section from the ‘Editorial’ drop-down menu.

You can also vote via Twitter via this one-click Tweet template.

A huge thank you for your continued support!

610 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Toney!!!!

    Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Puli G

    Open Controls
  3. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Crap

    Open Controls
  4. DaniCT
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Surely now James stays on bench

    Open Controls
  5. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mount amazing this game. Assist again

    Open Controls
  6. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    lol @ Pope owners

    Open Controls
  7. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Shiiit

    Open Controls
  8. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bad omens for James coming in

    Open Controls
  9. Cucurella-ella
    2 mins ago

    toney ripping up my trip CS

    ill take it

    Open Controls
  10. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno Gimaraes is back

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Scores obviously

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Had him at the start but thought he was sitting back

      Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Newcastle G

    Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Newcastle 3 1

    Open Controls
  13. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Cmon Ward hold!!!!!

    Open Controls
  14. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    2x cs wiped but got Toney. Oh well.

    Open Controls
  15. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Trippier goal or assist?

    Open Controls
  16. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno G

    Open Controls
  17. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Mount another ~£8m mid...

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Decent fixtures too

      Open Controls
  18. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ha! Go on, Bruno!

    Open Controls
  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    I had Bruno Guimaraes in GW1…

    Open Controls
  20. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    just now

    No assist Bruno G recovered the goal himself

    Open Controls
  21. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Bruno G gw1 bandwagon rewarded

    Open Controls
  22. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Round of applause for Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge

    Classy

    Open Controls
  23. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Need Auba to involved

    Open Controls
  24. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Just get the 60 mins João. Been burned so many times already by 59 min subs this season.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.