3pm team news: James, Sterling + Aubameyang subs as Potter rotates

With no early kick-off, Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four 3pm BST matches.

Millions upon millions of armbands will be on Erling Haaland as Manchester City entertain Southampton, while there is plenty of Fantasy interest – and teamsheet disappointment – at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United v Brentford and Bournemouth v Leicester City also start at the traditional kick-off time.

Haaland unsurprisingly keeps up his ever-present record for City and there aren’t too many shock team selections from Pep Guardiola elsewhere, save for perhaps Riyad Mahrez starting over the in-form Jack Grealish.

That swap is one of three changes compared to City’s Gameweek 9 line-up, with Ruben Dias and Rodri in for Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan being the other two alterations.

Saints make four changes from last weekend’s team: Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo and Adam Armstrong replace Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car, Ainsley-Maitland-Niles and Sekou Mara.

The headline team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter has run wild with the changes after the midweek win over Milan.

There are a whopping seven alterations from Gameweek 9, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the highest-profile names to drop to the bench.

Thiago Silva isn’t involved at all.

Conor Gallagher, the fit-again Marc Cucurella and Cristian Pulisic, amongst others, all get a chance to impress.

Opponents Wolves are under caretaker management after Bruno Lage’s sacking, with interim boss Steve Davis making three alterations – two of which are enforced.

Diego Costa, Adama Traore and Toti Gomes are all handed starts, as the injured Pedro Neto, the suspended Ruben Neves and the benched Rayan Ait-Nouri drop out.

It’s two changes apiece at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil brings in Ryan Fredericks and Ryan Christie for Kieffer Moore and Jordan Zemura, while opposite number Brendan Rodgers recalls Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare at the expense of the benched Jamie Vardy and the injured Wilfred Ndidi.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle are unchanged but have Allan Saint-Maximin back among the substitutes.

Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock and Josh DaSilva come in for Mikkel Damsgaard, Pontus Jansson and Shandon Baptiste for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Senesi, Mepham, Smith, Tavernier, Billing, Lerma, Cook, Solanke, Christie

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Zemura

Leicester XI: Ward, Justin, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Subs: Iversen, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Praet, Thomas, Braybrooke

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Sterling, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Chukwuemeka

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Traore, Guedes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Nouri, Hee-Chan, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Mara, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Larios, Walcott

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Guimaraes, Murphy, WIlson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Hickey, Dasilva, Jensen, Baptiste, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Canos, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Janelt, Roerslev

