Dugout Discussion October 8

Brighton v Spurs team news: Perisic and Richarlison benched

It’s not quite at Graham Potter levels but Antonio Conte has rotated for Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 17:30 BST.

Conte had named the same team in both Gameweek 9 and the midweek draw with Eintracht Frankfurt but has made four changes tonight.

Ivan Perisic is the most significant casualty from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, as he drops to the bench along with Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

Emerson Royal is suspended.

Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma all start in their places.

After the six-goal thriller at Anfield last Saturday, new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi unsurprisingly names an unchanged side.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Welbeck, Trossard

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Son, Kane

Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Perisic, Forster, Spence, Sarr, Lenglet

GAMEWEEK 10 RESULTS SO FAR

Newcastle United5 – 1Brentford
Manchester City4 – 0Southampton
Chelsea3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth2 – 1Leicester City

535 Comments
  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    pretty straight forward gw so far. Shouldnt be many big rank changes

    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Speak for yourself, I’ve moved up almost 500k places from just under a million. Easier at that rank though to be fair

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        You have Foden i guess?

        Im around 800k where i started the game week but making steady slow progress over past weeks

        and have some decent options left (Zaha, Bowen, Mitro, Martinelli, Kane) and a bunch of cash to upgrade now after selling Son

        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          you sold Son before Everton at home?

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Hoping Zaha Bowen Mitro go off

      Jesus and Martinelli wont make much rank changes as you say

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Mitro wont go on let alone off

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No worries

          Have Schar 2 points if so

    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      65% rank increase for me, not as big as last week but still significant

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Salah 20% EO around me tomorrow a little glimpse of hope

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Got me into top 20K so more than halved game rank so far with 3 players to go. Happy with that

    6. jacob1989
      58 mins ago

      I am getting closer to top 100k. 125k at the moment. Was 1.6m after gw7

  2. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Are people really still thinking to captain Kane next week

    Spurs are creating next to nothing

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Nah Haaland captain for me, Pool's defense looking shaky at the moment

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yep he's my captain for gw11. Was always the plan to put the armband on him in gw8 and gw11.

      13 goals in 15 PL games against Everton. Plus he's returned in every game since gw1. Plus Haaland has Liverpool away - arguably City's toughest game all season despite Liverpool being a bit patchy of late.

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Ya on paper seems ok

        However - Spurs are creating next to nothing

        And Everton will sit deep

        Brighton dominated in every sense with the usual fallings of not finishing well

        I have cash to do Jesus to Kane (c) but thinking maybe better to
        use that cash to get TAA from Neco week 12 and just captain Halland week 11 and Trossard week 12

        I suppose you plan to hold Kane after 12?

        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          May move him on for Salah in gw12 but think it's hard to drop Kane when he's consistently churning out points.

          Haven't decided yet but looks likely I'll stick with Kane

        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I mean they dont need to create much to bang a lot of goals with Kane and Son on the pitch

          Everton at home is still a plum fixture

          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            59 mins ago

            No-one has conceded as few goals as Everton in the last 6, and Spurs struggle to create against low blocks and really any team with a decent midfield. If it was that straightforward how come Spurs have only scored twice in their last 2 (one being a pen)?

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Binned that plan B, stick to Haaland

    4. jacob1989
      1 hour ago

      Probably. A good gw perhaps to put armband on someone else than haaland. Reckon haaland will score but not haul

      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hmm this sounds familiar..

  3. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Coach of Serbian NT told to Serbian media after his meeting with Mitrovic that he will have a small pause, so this probably means Mitro is deffo out for tomorrow.

    1. Orion
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Dule legendo Fantazija 🙂

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ahahaha pozdrav, brate 😀 Ko bese to? 😀

  4. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Ederson ➡ Kepa (own Cancelo)

    Y/N??

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes imo, and go for Foden/KDB in 13..worth it

      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yes that's the plan, but will Kepa face rotation risk?

        1. lilmessipran
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Think its his place to lose at the moment, I think if you have Ward as cover you should be fine, if Iversen could look at more nailed on options

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yeah

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If you are sure Kepa keeps his place then do it.
      I used to own ederson, there is not much upside to owning him.

  5. Orion
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Really thinking of bringing in Salah instead of KDB

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Think a few KDB owners will switch to Salah for GW12, then probably go Salah to Foden after that to upgrade elsewhere.

  6. Bad Kompany
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone have the link or ID to Lateriser's team?

    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      @Sun Jihai

      1. Pulpkinhead
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        The resident top 1k stalker

  7. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Haaland 84% ownership the highest ever?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Still can’t believe it isn’t 100%, I’d have bet my life on it!

  8. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Does Perisic start v Everton?

    1. jacob1989
      14 mins ago

      No guarantee. He will start all CL games looks like

  9. Dr. Rog
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    KdB to
    Kane or Salah

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Kane for the consistent 6-8 points, but neither are hauling. I’d rather keep KDB or switch to Foden to enable other upgrades.

  10. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    GW12 CAPTAIN : As of now who are people captaining week 12?

    Interested to see how this looks?

    Im probably having this with no hits

    Ward
    TAA Trippier Schaar James
    Trossard (c) Zaha Maddison Bowen Andreas
    Mitro (vc)

    Ederson Haaland Jesus Cancelo

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Salah

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Currently own him?

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yeah

    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Salah or maybe a punt on Maddy (who was average today and Leicester have issues)

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Trossard or Maddison at first glance

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Salah.

      I will do KDB -> Salah.

  11. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Free fall from 65k to 250k. Only 4 players left: Trent, Martinelli, Zaha, Mitrovic / Andreas.

    Punished for selling Cancelo to buy Trent (in preparation for GW12).

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      GW12 is painful I know, got punished by bottling Foden on WC last week ...

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Me too, I can't still can't believe I went for a gw12 player instead of Foden

      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        In hindsight, I shouldn't have thought about GW12 at all. I will have a strong team in GW12 no doubt but I don't think those 18 points can be recovered.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yep, remediation plan on-going 😛

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      But, a 15+ point haul from Trent will definitely push me back. Come on, Trent... this is your time to shine. But I know Arsenal will win this 4-1.

    3. jacob1989
      12 mins ago

      Why would u sell cancelo at home to Southampton for trent away to the league leaders?

    4. bombonera
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      You could have sold Cancelo for Trent in GW12 not 2 weeks early

  12. cigan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    B looks like a better move with 2FT, doesn't it?
    A) Perisic & Bailey > Bruno G & Guehi
    B) Cancelo & Bailey > Zaha & Guehi

    Sanchez (Ward)
    James Trippier Cancelo Perisic (Neco)
    Diaz Maddison Martinelli (KDH Bailey)
    Haaland Kane Jesus

    Plan is to use 1-2 transfers (Cancelo/Jesus out) to sort out the blank week 12. But Bailey, KDH and Perisic all need to go too

  13. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Son’s strike was so exquisite.
    Crazy how he keeps scoring the same goal over and over again, with his weaker foot!

    Second coming of Arjen Robben

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      if Arjen Robben had a right foot he would've been on par with Ronaldo and Messi honestly lol

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Defo

      2. Josh.E
        16 mins ago

        let's be real, Robben's left foot doesn't even have as many goals than neither Ronaldo nor Messi's weak feet

        1. jacob1989
          11 mins ago

          Robben would have been at the level of messi and cr7 had he not had his constant injuries

  14. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Has Kane's winning goal and last minute tackel and foul won BPS been added?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It's all a scam

    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Winning goal has but not the latter yet

  15. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mitro, Bailey, Neco, Fofana, Malacia and three City players. Got two FTs... I'm fekked.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Just play FH

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Might have to in GW12... Will wait till after midweek games and see how things look.

  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best BHA defender: Estupinan, Veltman, Webster or Dunk?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Estup

    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Estupian seems most exciting

  17. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    My H2H rival this GW captained Cancelo... hats off!!

  18. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Patterson Kane to Auba James -4 cost me 15pts Sess CS. This why never break into top 10k

  19. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, James, Tripper, Perisic
    Salah, Martinelli, Zaha
    Haaland, Mitro, Wilson

    Ward, JWP, Andreas, Coufal

    1 FT, 0.0m ITB

    Will WC GW13

    A) Haaland to Kane (c) this GW
    B) Haaland to Kane next GW
    C) Bench Haaland GW12

    Purchased Haaland at 11.5m so options A and B will probably cost me 0.3 or 0.4m in TV long-term.

    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      C

    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      C

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      C, anything else is madness

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        because of the TV loss ? I something I think I've worried to much about in the past.

  20. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Had a busy day, work etc, come home check scores, thinks James finally gets me a cs, then only to find out he was a late sub!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yea, Chelsea owners really took it up the pooper this week.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yup same with Perisic and I've got both.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ouch

      2. cigan
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same

        1. cigan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          James since I got him in: 1,7,0,1,2,1
          Perisic since I got him in: 2,1,1

          Frustrated by both but honestly didn't expect them to be THAT bad before I checked lol

  21. gonzalocampos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Whats the website where you can see how far are you from top 1k, 10k, etc?
    Thanks

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Livefpl

  22. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Early thoughts on these options? Thinking about moving KDB and Toney.

    1) Diaz (or other mid up to 9.5) and Kane
    2) Son and any fwd up to 9.2
    3) Salah and Wilson

    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      1 and 3 both look good (I prefer 1) but don't like 2 at all

    2. jacob1989
      17 mins ago

      3 i think. Or 1 but not diaz

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

  23. EL_FENOMENO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    What's the best play here. 2FTs.

    a) Salah + Toney to Diaz + Kane
    b) Salah + Neco to Diaz + TAA and upgrade Toney to Jesus after gw 12

    1. jacob1989
      just now

      If u wanted to salah, should have sold him before arsenal away. Dont really like diaz as fpl option. He has competition too

  24. jacob1989
    47 mins ago

    Mitrovic should be fine for next gw right? Benched him this week

  25. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot?

    Sanchez
    James - Trippier - Saliba
    Salah - Foden - Maddison - Zaha
    Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic

    Ward - Andreas - Walker - Neco

    1.2m in the bank and 1 FT

    Thinking of doing Walker ➡ Guehi since Walker will be dropping in price thia gw

    Sets me up nicely to do James + Maddison + Toney ➡ Cancelo + Jesus + Diaz for -4 after saving FT in 12.

    Need lot of pool, city and arsenal from 13 - 16 imo

    Sound plans? 🙂

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Im looking at possible selling Jesus - still need to decide

      Agreed fixtures are nice but id rather Saka still i feel over him due to pens

  26. jacob1989
    37 mins ago

    Dont think i ever had such a successful wildcard. Was rank 1.6m in gw7.. Wc gw8, now rank 125k currently. Foden was the best buy in wc followed by maddison, kane and of course haaland c. And going with 0 Liverpool players

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very nice and excellent climb, well done on a proper use of a WC

      I wasted mine in week 2 , dropped to 3mil (Sold Jesus for Darwin + Mitro) and have slowly climbed back to 800k since

  27. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    May actually go back on what i said 1 hour ago....quick reversal

    Maybe Jesus to Kane (c) is a slight potential upside chase over Haaland for once..... Anfield will be rocking that night and could see it be tight

    Kane offers some potential upside

    Then Mitrovic Captain week 12 as Villa are terrible

    1. jacob1989
      10 mins ago

      I ll c kane. Getting boring c Haaland always. I have c kane 2 times earlier and he matched or exceeded haaland

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ive gone against Haaland only a few times yet with decent returns and am tempted.

        Salah week 1 and 4
        Son for his hatrick
        rest has been haaland

        Jesus to Kane (c) would also move me closer to the current top 10k template and allow me to get Foden for FT in week 13 which i want.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane maybe injured though?

  28. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Observations after watching the Brighton - Spurs game

    Brighton are an excellent team but are terrible finishers - whats new?

    Spurs dont look anywhere near as creative but were much better with the 3 -5- 2

    Its Kane as the focal point, i expected Son to be higher and on the break but it was Son mostly coming short the majority of the times and Kane highest up

    Son then switched very wide when Richardilson came on - although Son probably had one of his better games isnt worth the value for me currently - i expect Spurs back to 3-4-3 next gameweek and him wide

    Kane is just such a nice footballer to watch , tempted to let him tick over and move Jesus to him with the extra money

