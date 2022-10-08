Brighton v Spurs team news: Perisic and Richarlison benched

It’s not quite at Graham Potter levels but Antonio Conte has rotated for Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 17:30 BST.

Conte had named the same team in both Gameweek 9 and the midweek draw with Eintracht Frankfurt but has made four changes tonight.

Ivan Perisic is the most significant casualty from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, as he drops to the bench along with Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

Emerson Royal is suspended.

Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma all start in their places.

After the six-goal thriller at Anfield last Saturday, new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi unsurprisingly names an unchanged side.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Welbeck, Trossard

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Son, Kane

Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Perisic, Forster, Spence, Sarr, Lenglet

GAMEWEEK 10 RESULTS SO FAR

