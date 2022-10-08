FPL Gameweek 10: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

The top-scoring defender, midfielder and forward in FPL right now are all on the books of Manchester City after the reigning champions’ latest comfortable victory.

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) passed a century of points with his 15th league strike of the season but he was outshone by team-mates Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), who registered double-digit hauls to leap to the FPL summit in their respective positions.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur joined City in keeping a clean sheet on Saturday but many Fantasy managers would have missed out on the defensive returns, as Reece James (£6.1m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) both had to make do with cameo second-half appearances. There were 11 changes between these two teams from midweek as rotation really kicked in.

Kieran Trippier (£5.5m) is behind only Cancelo for points in the defenders’ standings after he again compensated for a clean sheet loss with an attacking return (that’s now no blank at home since January for the Newcastle right-back), while Miguel Almiron‘s (£5.1m) fourth goal in seven matches means that he’s now FPL’s best value midfielder, at least when it comes to the somewhat limited ‘points per million’ metric.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 1 after scoring Spurs’ match-winner at the Amex, with the England striker downplaying a late knock he took in the closing stages of the evening kick-off.

It was a decent day for budget forwards, too, as Patson Daka (£5.7m) and Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) both delivered attacking returns in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Leicester City: that’s now five games unbeaten for the Cherries under Gary O’Neil.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

