Scoreboard October 8

FPL Gameweek 10: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

The top-scoring defender, midfielder and forward in FPL right now are all on the books of Manchester City after the reigning champions’ latest comfortable victory.

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) passed a century of points with his 15th league strike of the season but he was outshone by team-mates Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), who registered double-digit hauls to leap to the FPL summit in their respective positions.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur joined City in keeping a clean sheet on Saturday but many Fantasy managers would have missed out on the defensive returns, as Reece James (£6.1m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) both had to make do with cameo second-half appearances. There were 11 changes between these two teams from midweek as rotation really kicked in.

Kieran Trippier (£5.5m) is behind only Cancelo for points in the defenders’ standings after he again compensated for a clean sheet loss with an attacking return (that’s now no blank at home since January for the Newcastle right-back), while Miguel Almiron‘s (£5.1m) fourth goal in seven matches means that he’s now FPL’s best value midfielder, at least when it comes to the somewhat limited ‘points per million’ metric.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 1 after scoring Spurs’ match-winner at the Amex, with the England striker downplaying a late knock he took in the closing stages of the evening kick-off.

It was a decent day for budget forwards, too, as Patson Daka (£5.7m) and Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) both delivered attacking returns in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Leicester City: that’s now five games unbeaten for the Cherries under Gary O’Neil.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United5 – 1Brentford
Manchester City4 – 0Southampton
Chelsea3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth2 – 1Leicester City

  1. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Pep needs to stop being bald and subbing out Foden before the 60th minute... the third time hes done that when City has a CS in the bag

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      That was so annoying.

      Even Foden looked annoyed coming off (probably had him in his own FPL team)

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        cost 2 points today... so annoying

        Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Early thoughts on these options?
    Thinking about moving KDB and Toney.

    1) Diaz (or other mid up to 9.5) and Kane
    2) Son and any fwd up to 9.2
    3) Salah and Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Probably option 1 though another midfielder over Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah pretty settled on Kane, Diaz would be my only Pool “cover”, not worth with fixtures since GW12 in mind?

        Open Controls
    2. Athletico Underachieving
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think you’re in the same position as me…swinging towards option 1 (for the Liverpool cover reason)

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        On that now

        Open Controls
  3. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who's the best City/Arsenal player to ditch for gw12?

    A - Cancelo
    B - Foden
    C - Martinelli
    D - Haaland (not really an option but have him nonetheless)

    Got all these players for their starting price. Leaning towards one of the midfielders at the moment

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      To my detriment I ditched Cancelo this week...

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oops, why would you do that before saints at home

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Martinelli looks obvious

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        lose the most value though

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Probably C but really wouldn’t like any

      Open Controls
    4. TallestJohn
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Foden is what I'm planning, least money tied up and most flexibility with who to sell and buy back for.

      Open Controls
    5. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      im leaning Foden but it has to be a straight transfer back for me

      Foden --> Trossard/Rodrigo/Diaz
      Maddison --> Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        That looks good, I’m gonna sell KDB this week and get Foden GW13/14

        Open Controls
    6. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Martinelli for me, think I’m goi g to do a swap on 2ft Martinelli & Sterling to Maddison & Zaha and then Maddison/Bowen to Foden gw13

      Open Controls
  4. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Do you think a price swing of 0.2 will happen between Trossard & Martinelli before next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Basically I can afford the switch from Marti to Tross with 0.2 itb & desperate to afford the switch

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        just now

        *come GW11

        Sorry for the spam

        Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Martinelli due a drop tonight and Trossard due a rise

      Open Controls
    3. Kane and Ablett
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Just do it right now , you’ll feel good once it’s done

      Open Controls
    4. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Martinelli out before Leeds??? Why?

      Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably tonight

      Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I am keeping all 4 - will want any of them straight back so happy to start 10 in week 12 rather than use up transfers on flip flopping and losing value

      Open Controls
  5. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Trippier 2 baps is a nice suprise

    Open Controls
  6. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Do you expect Wilson to be nailed when Isak is back?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
  7. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Seeing a fair few people saying they won't captain Haaland next week as it's "not a good fixture" for him. Feels much like people saying it last week against ManUtd and people not wanting to captain him against their club, looking forward to it

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      May try Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      i think its more the alternative is Kane, who has been scoring all season, against Everton at home, who he has a good record against, Everton doesnt travel well under Lampard, and has had poor defensive numbers despite not conceding too many goals this season

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Everton have the best defensive record in the division in the last 6, not sure I think a side which struggled with creativity will put many past them

        Open Controls
  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    First time I’ve really felt Cancelo today as non-owner.

    I don’t have him so I can afford Sterling.

    When you’re relying on Neco Williams to get a return it isn’t looking good…

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cancelo is a player you keep even when he returns subsequent 1's in few gameweeks. He always has than high ceiling that if you take out, he punishes you. Find a way to get him back.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Of course, but I was 150k before this week and haven’t owned him once.

        I’ll be getting him GW14. Pencilled in.

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah Cancelo over all pricey defs, just his team is too good to not have him

      Open Controls
  9. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot?

    Sanchez
    James - Trippier - Saliba
    Salah - Foden - Maddison - Zaha
    Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic

    Ward - Andreas - Walker - Neco

    1.2m in the bank and 1 FT

    Thinking of doing Walker ➡ Guehi since Walker will be dropping in price thia gw

    Sets me up nicely to do James + Maddison + Toney ➡ Cancelo + Jesus + Diaz for -4 after saving FT in 12.

    Need lot of pool, city and arsenal from 13 - 16 imo

    Sound plans? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Walker to be sorted for sure, orc Cancelo a must going forward, not sure about Diaz - I’m thinking about him as well but ain’t too much along Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Kane Martinelli over Diaz Jesus?

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Taking James out looks so bad but he has done f all for the past 2 months lol

      Im actually thinking of getting in Toney in GW12

      Open Controls
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    GW is average at best but the satisfaction has come from Solanke (8) has beaten Kane (7), KDB (6) and Haaland (6). Should have captained him 😆

    Open Controls
  11. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Early thoughts, planning to hold here. Right call?

    Raya
    Cancelo James Trippier Saliba
    Diaz Sterling Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    Ward KDH Andreas Neco

    Open Controls
  12. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    KDB > Foden
    Toney > Kane

    for free?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hold Kane limped off

      Open Controls
  13. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    I forgot to take the armband off Maddison this GW. Oh well, could have been worse, I guess.

    As you can tell, I haven’t really been engaged in FPL this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      You claming you have a life?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        *claiming

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yes sir.

          Open Controls
    2. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      What’s more important hehe

      Open Controls
  14. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    53 with Martinelli and Mitrovic (or Bailey or Andreas) to play

    Average?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      pretty much. i have 52 with diaz, martinelli, zaha left

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Seems fine on 47 with green arrow with Martineli, Bowen & Martial to go?

      Open Controls
  15. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Perisic a hard sell now!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I might keep and hope he starts vs. EVE. However if you do sell, who are you selling for?

      No fab fixtures except perhaps CHE vs. AVL, and most have James already.

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I've been patient enough. Selling

      raheem Sterling is next on the chopping block

      Open Controls
  16. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Any Salah(C)ers here?!

    Open Controls
  17. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    What happened to Castagne? Clean sheet but came off with an eye injury?

    Open Controls

