How do Salah’s underlying numbers compare to past seasons?

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) dropped again in price last night, with his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership now dipping below 30%.

We know why he’s been deemed dispensable by many managers: he simply can’t compete with Erling Haaland‘s (£12.2m) output at the moment, while other cheaper premium assets like Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m) are bettering his current points-per-match average.

Another suggested (and connected) reason for his decline in appeal has been his perceived dip in goal threat.

While this season is still in its infancy, we thought we’d take a look at what underlying numbers the Egyptian has been posting in the past compared to what he’s delivering right now.

All the graphics below are expandable by clicking on them, with data taken from our Premium Members Area.

SHOTS IN THE BOX

Salah is currently below par in terms of shots in the box this season, though not dramatically below the historic mean.

There have been drier spells: a mid-season slump in 2020/21 was worse, which featured a 12-game stretch in which he only once registered more than two shots in the box in a league fixture.

BIG CHANCES

Big chances are similarly down on his historic six-game average.

It’s actually improved since the end of last season, however, when there was a real shortage of gilt-edged opportunities: just three of those came in Salah’s final nine appearances of the season.

CHANCES CREATED

