October 8

How do Salah’s underlying numbers compare to past seasons?

41 Comments
Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) dropped again in price last night, with his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership now dipping below 30%.

We know why he’s been deemed dispensable by many managers: he simply can’t compete with Erling Haaland‘s (£12.2m) output at the moment, while other cheaper premium assets like Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m) are bettering his current points-per-match average.

Another suggested (and connected) reason for his decline in appeal has been his perceived dip in goal threat.

While this season is still in its infancy, we thought we’d take a look at what underlying numbers the Egyptian has been posting in the past compared to what he’s delivering right now.

All the graphics below are expandable by clicking on them, with data taken from our Premium Members Area.

SHOTS IN THE BOX

Salah is currently below par in terms of shots in the box this season, though not dramatically below the historic mean.

There have been drier spells: a mid-season slump in 2020/21 was worse, which featured a 12-game stretch in which he only once registered more than two shots in the box in a league fixture.

BIG CHANCES

Big chances are similarly down on his historic six-game average.

It’s actually improved since the end of last season, however, when there was a real shortage of gilt-edged opportunities: just three of those came in Salah’s final nine appearances of the season.

CHANCES CREATED

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS!

Vote for Fantasy Football Scout at the 2022 Football Content Awards by clicking here and selecting our name in the ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ section from the ‘Editorial’ drop-down menu.

You can also vote via Twitter via this one-click Tweet template.

A huge thank you for your continued support!

41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really unsure what to do here…

    Pope
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    KDB Martinelli Maddison
    Mitro Haaland Jesus

    Ward Neco Bailey Andreas

    Will dead end GW12 then wc

    A. TAA Bailey > James Trossard -4
    B. TAA Martinelli > James Zaha -4
    C. Save

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      First post!

  2. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    First post !

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Second actually

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      There’s a story to tell the grandkids one day!

    3. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      It was a great post too

      1. Eastman
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        You guys lol

  3. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    who to start, who is first on the bench, who is second

    A mitro (whu)
    B coufal (FUL)
    C neco williams(AVL)

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Start Mitro Coufal first imo

      Don’t expect too much

  4. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I should've brought Auba...

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Why? Is he value at 9m? Is he an explosive asset? I prefer punt in Darwin to be honest and I am a Chelsea fan

      1. Ninja Škrtel
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He seems to score. Darwin isn't. worth a punt imo.

  5. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Mitro or Tross?

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Tross

  6. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ugh, those vertical-axis titles should say "rolling six-game *totals*". Ah well, no-one's reading anyway.

    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      FPL Virgin is going to go to town on that mate.

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Amazing effort as always Neal

      You predict Neco starting, how confident are you in that prediction?

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      😀

  7. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    WC GTG ?
    Guaita (Ward)
    Justin James Tripper
    Maddison Bowen Zaha Foden
    Auba Haaland © Kane
    ( Mings Guéhi Andreas)
    Anything thoughts ?

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks very good. 9/10

    2. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Consider your GK starter. Leeds have a better chance of scoring than Bournemouth. No?

  8. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for -4?

    TAA & Sinisterra ----> Guehi & Foden

  9. Pedersen
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    My current wc. 1m itb

    Sanchez - Ward
    James - Castagne - Chilwell - Trippier - Cancelo
    Zaha - Maddison - Trossard - Foden - Andreas
    Aubameyang - Mitrovich - Haaland

    Is Chilwell too much of a risk? I am staying with Mitrovich as i don't need him playing this GW. Thinking long term

  10. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Ward or Pope (have tripper)

    Open Controls
    1. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Perhaps spread the risk?

    2. Eastman
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m playing Pope

    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Ward cleanie

    4. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      One GW ago Ward was considered the worst ever keeper in FPL, what changed suddenly?

  11. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Saliba or Neco?

  12. Lucas8406
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah and Mitro to Foden and Kane(-4)?

  13. Jack Burton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi all Cancello to James for free preparing for the blank, or wait a week good luck everyone

  14. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start mitro or Castagne?

  15. Kante Touch This
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    What actually happened to mitro last week? What’s he recovering from?

    1. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Twisted ankle is what I heard

  16. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Morning All,
    Which is better?

    A- start Mitrovic
    B- Start Williams
    C- Mitrovic > Auba for -4
    D- Mitrovic > Kane for -4

  17. Nespinha
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Mitrovic doubt. Sinisterra out.
    Bench options are Andreas, Neco, Emerson.

    A) transfer out Sinisterra, can only afford max 6.6 mid (ex: Almiron, Rashford)
    B) save transfer

  18. Buck The Trent
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    If on WC, is it silly to go for Greenwood as 3rd striker ?

    Likely won’t start guys like Solanke or Edouard in any GWs. I also have enough players for BGW12, so thought I’d go low to fund LIV/MCI/ARS players from GW13 onward

  19. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you go;

    - Wilson (would start)
    - Mitrovic (if injured, Trossard comes on)

  20. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    just now

    WC on. Had to be done. Best of luck to everyone this GW.

  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Start

    A Pope (BRE)
    B Ward (bou)

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Haha check below

  22. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Start.

    A. Ward
    B. Pope

    Playing Trippier for context

