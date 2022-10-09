305
Dugout Discussion October 9

2pm team news: Mitrovic misses out for Fulham

Fantasy managers are treated to four fixtures on Sunday as Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

First up at 14:00 BST is Crystal Palace v Leeds United and West Ham United v Fulham.

Fulham’s star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is absent with a foot injury. The Serb is responsible for six of their 13 goals this season and is owned by 24.4 per cent of FPL managers.

Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended, while Kevin Mbabu drops to the bench and Layvin Kurzawa is injured. In come Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Neeskens Kebano and Carlos Vinicius.

As for the hosts, David Moyes makes just one change from the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 9, as Pablo Fornals replaces the injured Maxwel Cornet.

That means Gianluca Scamacca leads the line once again, with Michail Antonio a substitute.

Over at Selhurst Park, Joachim Andersen returns after missing the Chelsea match with a calf injury, along with Jeffrey Schlupp, who comes in at left-back for Tyrick Mitchell.

The teamsheet suggests Palace will continue in an attacking 4-3-3 shape, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze deployed either side of holding midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Leeds, meanwhile, make just the one change, as Patrick Bamford replaces the suspended Luis Sinisterra following his red card against Aston Villa.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Schlupp, Doucoure, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Mitchell, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Ayling, Summerville, Klaesson, Llorente, Gyabi, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson

Fulham XI: Leno, Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, James, Andreas, Kebano, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo

Post a Comment
  1. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why oh why did I chose zaha over Bowen last minute? Guaranteed Zaha 2 pointer this.

    
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      At best. usually gets a card in these types of games.

      
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I meant 1 pointer.

        
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bit silly of you if it was that obvious

      
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        And yet I did it anyway

        
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Zaha the ultimate fpl troll, I fall for him time and time again

      
    4. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save the complaint until 90 mins, Zaha could still do well

      
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You just know he’s doing nothing this game.

        
  2. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Annoying that the Reece James cameo stops Andreas coming off the bench

    
    1. jacob1989
      just now

      Same here

      
  3. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pereira second on my bench although Aaronson points are nice

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still own Aaronson? Well done 🙂

      
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It was a bit of necessity more than anything (plus faces Leicester GW12), weirdly one of the very few players I still have since GW1!

        
  4. JBG
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why was Pereira marking Dawson?? That's as weird as Eriksen marking Halaand imo.

    
  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bowen!

    
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Again?

      
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Scored a 2nd or dial up?

      
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Dial up

        
      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Dial up its looks like

        
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      2nd goal or you on dial-up?

      
  6. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    That pen was BS! Look at Dawson runjing into Pereira. Almost like cheating

    
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Pereira stupid enough to meet him with an arm to the face.

      
  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    1 CS in 10 for Palace.

    
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do something Zaha!

    
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      This!

      
    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Brought him in this week, hardly been there n the game! Still time

      
  9. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why is Bowen taking penalties and not Scamacca? Ridiculous

    
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bowens price going to moon

      
  10. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    After Maddison last week, this week Bowen & Martial hopefully going to smash me up the ranks 🙂

    
  11. Vermeerish
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Has Zaha been gash so far? (I’m watching the West Ham game)

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Leeds RB having a good game

      
    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hardly been in game

      
    3. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Barely had a kick

      
  12. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any ideas why Mitchell has been dropped?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Perhaps just rotated? There's a lot of games in succession. No other backup for him really. And after all...

      Rhythm is a dancer,
      Jeff Schlupp is the answer,
      You can play him anywhere
      Forward or defender,
      On the left or centre,
      Scoring goals from everywhere

      
      1. MYNAMEISREDRO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        This is great

        
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It's the actual chant!

          
  13. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guehi yc

    
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gets better 😉

      
    2. MYNAMEISREDRO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      This is not great

      
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where you watching this game?

      
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sky sports

        
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sorry the Ham game?

          Open Controls
          
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Not watching mate. I'm watching Palace v Leeds

            
            1. g40steve
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Ta

              
          2. Vermeerish
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Twitter

            
  14. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guehi YC

    
  15. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guehi yc

    
  16. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ridiculous foul be Guehi!

    
    1. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      It was completely necessary or Leeds were through on goal.

      
    2. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      The existence of the 'professional' foul displays that the punishment doesn't fit the crime, given that players are happy to receive one in the situation. Should be sin bins for such fouls.

      
      1. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        just now

        City would be playing 5 aside some halfs if that was the case.

        
    3. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Smart tbf.

      Open Controls
    
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was actually a very sensible foul to make, just not in FPL terms.

      
  17. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Let's get another one, Guehi!

    
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Phew dodged that Guehi bullet atleast

    
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Same... Considered him, James or Zouma for TAA. Did nothing luckily, benched TAA, let's see if that pays off.

      
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Never understood the hype on here tbh

      
  19. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Well, if I’d have known Bowen was on pens!

    
  20. bialk
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Swap Neko with Guehi on WC.

    
  21. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    This actually couldn't be going any worse.

    Guehi cs wipeout and yellow card
    Bowen scores
    Zaha not getting a look in
    Pereira scores. Second bench with no chance of coming on.

    FFS

    
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Are you me?

      
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Lol

        
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Just sums up my season.

      
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A typical Sunday in FPL that begins with hope, yet ends in tears

      
  22. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Such a joke, Andreas does absolutely nothing from GW6 when he I started him eery game, and how he scores after I bench him for Perisic.

    
    1. MYNAMEISREDRO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The world is against you

      
  23. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dawson injured

    
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I may have laughed at the payback tackle too soon. Unfortunate.

      
  24. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lol, Dawson. Payback.

    
  25. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    He said he wants to continue. They said Ayew sure?

    

