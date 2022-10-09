2pm team news: Mitrovic misses out for Fulham

Fantasy managers are treated to four fixtures on Sunday as Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

First up at 14:00 BST is Crystal Palace v Leeds United and West Ham United v Fulham.

Fulham’s star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is absent with a foot injury. The Serb is responsible for six of their 13 goals this season and is owned by 24.4 per cent of FPL managers.

Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended, while Kevin Mbabu drops to the bench and Layvin Kurzawa is injured. In come Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Neeskens Kebano and Carlos Vinicius.

As for the hosts, David Moyes makes just one change from the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 9, as Pablo Fornals replaces the injured Maxwel Cornet.

That means Gianluca Scamacca leads the line once again, with Michail Antonio a substitute.

Over at Selhurst Park, Joachim Andersen returns after missing the Chelsea match with a calf injury, along with Jeffrey Schlupp, who comes in at left-back for Tyrick Mitchell.

The teamsheet suggests Palace will continue in an attacking 4-3-3 shape, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze deployed either side of holding midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Leeds, meanwhile, make just the one change, as Patrick Bamford replaces the suspended Luis Sinisterra following his red card against Aston Villa.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Schlupp, Doucoure, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Mitchell, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Ayling, Summerville, Klaesson, Llorente, Gyabi, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson

Fulham XI: Leno, Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, James, Andreas, Kebano, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo

