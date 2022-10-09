Arsenal v Liverpool team news: Diaz, Jota and Darwin start, Zinchenko absent

Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 BST on Sunday, as Arsenal and Liverpool go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.
The hosts have dropped to second in the table but are looking to make it eight wins from nine league matches. As for Liverpool, their difficult start continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 9.
Mikel Arteta makes one change from the 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, with Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is missing from the matchday squad.
For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all start in attack. That suggests they will continue in the 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 shape they used against Rangers in midweek.
GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Phillips
