Dugout Discussion October 9

Arsenal v Liverpool team news: Diaz, Jota and Darwin start, Zinchenko absent

1,016 Comments
Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 BST on Sunday, as Arsenal and Liverpool go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts have dropped to second in the table but are looking to make it eight wins from nine league matches. As for Liverpool, their difficult start continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 9.

Mikel Arteta makes one change from the 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, with Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is missing from the matchday squad.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all start in attack. That suggests they will continue in the 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 shape they used against Rangers in midweek.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Phillips

1,016 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    75 and out

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Well done mate! 70 for me all out

    2. jacob1989
      6 mins ago

      78 here.

    3. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Similar. 77. Happy with that.

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well done. 53 this week. Huge red for me.

    5. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      83 all out. Hoping don’t drop too much with no one in last 2 games

    6. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      56 + Neco...

    7. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      68 with rashford to go

    8. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      70 with Tony next game hoping for many G&A

  2. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone else get KBD on WC as a placeholder for Salah (C) GW12?
    Genuinely don't want any liverpool players now!

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      KdB Toney will most likely become Bowen Kane for me. No premiums in mid then

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, or at least to make an easy move if he went big. Still may sell Kev for Trossard etc. Easy to get Foden back for that spot & move a cheapie FWD up to Kane or back to Jesus up top (SOU, NOT, che, WOL !!)

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      That was my big decision on wildcard and ended up going Kane and foden over isak and KDB. Best decision of season

      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well done I got call wrong & did toney & KDB instead of kane & foden thinking about salah in gw12!!

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          My thinking was to captain Kane against Leicester and Everton (not sure I can bet against haaland now) Got lucky with foden firing like he has

      2. jacob1989
        just now

        me too went with kane/foden. Foden best decision all season no doubt

    4. No Need
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Might give Son a run

  3. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'll judge this Arsenal side when they beat a good team.

    1. jacob1989
      6 mins ago

      lol. Only ManC left

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's a farmers league. Only 2 "good" teams.

    3. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's only one team in this league.

    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      City the only other decent at the mo

    5. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Chelsea gonna spank'em

  4. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland is going to mop the floor with this Liverpool defense

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland 6 - 0 Liverpool?

  5. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal, triple City are GW12.

    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      After*

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cancelo foden haaland
      Jesus, martinelli & saka

      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This!

    3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cancelo, Saka, Martinelli, Foden, Jesus and Haaland

    4. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cancelo Foden Haaland
      Jesus Martinelli Saliba

      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can’t ignore Saka at that price

    5. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hopefully a big advantage for GW13 WC.

  6. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Needing Dalot to save my GW 🙂

  7. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    TAA really needs to go from my team. Unreal!

  8. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Salah on baps?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 baps with houmus.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      😀

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sat on his baps, subbed off

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone know if Bailey will play tomorrow?

