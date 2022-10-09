11
Dugout Discussion October 9

Everton v Man Utd team news: Gordon returns, Martial starts

11 Comments
A busy Sunday of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action concludes at Goodison Park, as Everton take on Manchester United at the slightly unconventional time of 19:00 BST.

Frank Lampard makes one change from the side that won 2-1 at Southampton in Gameweek 9 and it arrives in attack, with Anthony Gordon replacing Dwight McNeil.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes.

As for Man Utd, Erik ten Hag responds to the 6-3 derby defeat by making four changes to his starting XI.

In come Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Anthony Martial, with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho dropping to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, John

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Heaton, Ronaldo, Malacia, Fred, Varane, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay

SUNDAY’S RESULTS SO FAR

Arsenal3 – 2Liverpool
West Ham United3 – 1Fulham
Crystal Palace2 – 1Leeds United

Post a Comment
  1. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have Cancelo, Martinelli, KdB and Haaland. Have to sell atleast one to get 11 players out GW12.

    Surely have to be KdB and bench Haaland, Cancelo and Martinelli?

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, i think so on the price rises.

      You'll need to switch back to them and could be priced out otherwise.

      
    2. No Need
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kev to anyone really

      
  2. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need a Dalot masterclass. Feels wrong cheering for Man Utd.

    
    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Is that 2 let in and a booking?

      
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    I quite like this time slot.

    Think it will be a Man Utd victory by a goal or two.

    
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    1FT 1ITB

    No pressing issues?

    Raya
    Trippier Saliba Kilman
    KdB Sterling Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Neco Targett Archer

    
  5. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who are the highly owned players in this Everton-Utd game that can cause a rank drop?

    
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rashford

      
  6. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    86 points 😛

    
  7. BullDogTevez
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Do all these pro Salah content creators issue refunds to the herd of sheep?

    
  8. F4L
    • 7 Years
    just now

    not sure trent is worth keeping even for the easy fixtures now, might see a benching before/after an important CL match as well

    worth taking a punt on Doherty for the next 2 to free up some funds?

    

