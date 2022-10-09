Everton v Man Utd team news: Gordon returns, Martial starts

A busy Sunday of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action concludes at Goodison Park, as Everton take on Manchester United at the slightly unconventional time of 19:00 BST.

Frank Lampard makes one change from the side that won 2-1 at Southampton in Gameweek 9 and it arrives in attack, with Anthony Gordon replacing Dwight McNeil.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes.

As for Man Utd, Erik ten Hag responds to the 6-3 derby defeat by making four changes to his starting XI.

In come Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Anthony Martial, with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho dropping to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, John

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Heaton, Ronaldo, Malacia, Fred, Varane, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay

SUNDAY’S RESULTS SO FAR

