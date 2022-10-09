FPL Gameweek 10: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Team Total West Ham United 17 Crystal Palace 13 Manchester United 12 Arsenal 11 Everton 10 Leeds United 10 Fulham 8 Liverpool 8

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Team Total West Ham United 3.00 Arsenal 2.99 Manchester United 1.45 Liverpool 1.13 Crystal Palace 1.09 Leeds United 0.97 Fulham 0.70 Everton 0.64

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Vote for Fantasy Football Scout at the 2022 Football Content Awards by clicking here and selecting our name in the ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ section from the ‘Editorial’ drop-down menu.



You can also vote via Twitter via this one-click Tweet template.



A huge thank you for your continued support!