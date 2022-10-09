107
Scoreboard October 9

FPL Gameweek 10: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

107 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
West Ham United17
Crystal Palace13
Manchester United12
Arsenal11
Everton10
Leeds United10
Fulham8
Liverpool8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
West Ham United3.00
Arsenal2.99
Manchester United1.45
Liverpool1.13
Crystal Palace1.09
Leeds United0.97
Fulham0.70
Everton0.64
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Everton1 – 2Manchester United
Arsenal3 – 2Liverpool
West Ham United3 – 1Fulham
Crystal Palace2 – 1Leeds United

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS!

Vote for Fantasy Football Scout at the 2022 Football Content Awards by clicking here and selecting our name in the ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ section from the ‘Editorial’ drop-down menu.

You can also vote via Twitter via this one-click Tweet template.

A huge thank you for your continued support!

107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Need a nice cheap defender for TAA.

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Get a Bournemouth defender they have tightened up massively in defence

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Everton looked tight

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah but Spurs away next is not ideal, if starting the Everton defender.

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dunk

      Open Controls
    3. Bounce
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      These are the 5 defenders you should have (in order). So get which ever one you don't currently have...

      Cancelo
      Trippier
      James
      Saliba
      Williams

      Open Controls
  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    What's the secret about Mitro's injury? Is he out long term?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      I personally think he will prioritise the WC

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Can you keep a secret?

      Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pope
    Tripp James Cancelo Taa neco
    Martinelli Foden Gross gordon andreas
    Haaland Kane Jesus

    Taa to who ?? Downgrade to have funds for upgrade gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Same dilemma for me

      James Justin?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Justin or castagne ?

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Neither as Leicester defence is terrible!

          Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      After the blank Saliba

      Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Cresswell

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dunk - plays Forest in 12 and Brighton fixtures ok until WC

      Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    1.3mitb. Thoughts on these moves?

    Gw11 - salah to trossard (Brentford and forest next)

    Gw12. .. greenwood to kane

    Or do i just keep salah and captain in gw12?

    Thanks

    Guaita (ward)
    Cancelo James trippier zouma (guehi)
    Salah foden maddison zaha (andreas)
    Haaland mitro (greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Those holding on to Salah are dreamer’s, the team is a shadow of previous years!

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        That's what I figure

        Lpool fixtures ease up soon. But he was so withdrawn today. Miles away from rhe action

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        From defending point of view, at least.

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good
      Salah is useless this season!

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup. One of a number of poor wildcard decisions

        Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Don’t like keeper transfers but Raya & Ward are just returning binary scores, swap one to Kepa or Pickford?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If you’ve got nothing to do for next few weeks sure, and Kepa. I wouldn’t personally

      Open Controls
  6. footballfreak
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Some of the refereeing makes you feel they are either so incompetent or league is just corrupt..cant decide which

    Open Controls
  7. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who are you all captaining for gw 12? Tempted by Trossard or Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      40 mins ago

      Neco Williams

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Trossard here I think

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Solly March

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It’s a shrewd pick. Very underrated

        Open Controls
    4. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maddison (or Mitrovic if fit).

      Open Controls
  8. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
    KDB Diaz Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    2ft
    1m itb

    Any ideas here? Suppose i need to remove City and Arsenal players but don't really want to lose any

    KDB to Bowen and after the blank DaSilva to Foden maybe?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would go Zaha instead of Bowen

      Open Controls
  9. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Have no idea where to go from here:

    Pope
    Cancelo, James, Trippier
    Foden, Bowen, Maddison, Martinelli
    Haaland, Martial, Mitrovich

    Iversen, Pereira, Zouma Williams
    1FT, 4.5 ITB

    A - save
    B - Martial -> Scamacca/Toney (if Martial's injured)
    C - Pope -> Kepa
    D - Pereira -> Antony

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      You have some idea, you’ve presented four options. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Martial out if injured, but Antony looks a good sneaky differential.

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I guess i could go from one Antony to another

        Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      A or B I think (if Martial injured).

      Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Enough ITB and 1FT

    Other mids are Maddison Zaha Trossard Dasilva

    Diaz > ?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bowen?

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bowen - on penalties as well

      Open Controls
    4. JEZOOS
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Definetly Bowen to dilute that EO gain for the rest of us with him.

      Open Controls
    5. Mirror Man
      20 mins ago

      Lingard

      Open Controls
    6. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bailey after his haul.

      Open Controls
  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    How should we pick the 7-8M midfielders, many of them printing points. Pick your best 3 out of the below. Assume Martinelli/Trossard/Rashford the other two mids for 352.
    A. Maddison
    B. Zaha
    C. Saka
    D. Mount
    E. Foden
    F. Antony
    G. Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Toss a 7 sided coin

      Open Controls
    2. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Zaha and Antony before the break, change one for Foden after the break

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m going Foden, Saka & Bowen from 13 onwards but They’re all good shouts

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      EGB

      I’m sitting in Bowen, Zaha, Foden, Maddison, Martinelli …. Likely Mads will be the first to go when I make a change …

      Open Controls
  12. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Salah Owners. Should we pull the trigger? I look at him with so much pity but I think we have to do what’s right!

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      You’d be shooting blanks … just like poor Mo.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'm in there to the bitter end.

      Partly because I'm stubborn and I feel I've passed the point of no return anyway.

      But also because he's still mint and will score goals (plus he'll recover value very quickly once he does score a couple).

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        In the meantime cheaper mids are getting better points and can have a better balanced team by selling him.

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Liverpool players injured. Team playing rubbish this season. Salah 2 goals in 8 games, does not even look like an Egyptian King anymore, more like a prince these days.

        I’m just reluctant for now tbh but will probably do it anyway.

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bit like the famous Mark not buying him during his debut year

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah, big mistake got him in on WC. No need 2nd premium. Bowen or Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Trossard

        Open Controls
  13. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Have 4 players blanking in GW12. 2FT this GW + 1FT next, and have 1.2m ITB. Was initially planning to sell 2 of Cancelo, Foden, and Martinelli and bring them back soon. But now, I'll have so much money tied up in these 3 players. What should I do?

    Pope (Iversen)
    Cancelo*, James, Trippier (Guehi, Neco)
    Foden*, Martinelli*, Maddison, Zaha (Andreas)
    Haaland*, Kane, Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Just play 10. Doubt it matters much

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      See how the land lies just before GW12 deadline.
      There'll prob be rotation that midweek GW. Foden or Martinelli out and your 1.2m itb more than enough to get either back. Arsenal have an EL game too.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play 10 and accept may be tough week. I am planning to do that- and with Arsenal City not playing scores going to be down anyway

      Open Controls
  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 53 including autosubs.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd be out again if I wasn't already out at least twice.

      Open Controls
      1. JEZOOS
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        hats off for your honesty.

        Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Im still standing 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Better than you ever did?

        Open Controls
  15. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Done Patterson > Kilman.

    1FT 1.0ITB

    Thoughts?

    Raya
    Trippier Saliba Kilman
    KdB Sterling Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Neco Targett Archer

    Open Controls
  16. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Another L for the Black Box this week.

    Mark: 56 points (5,938,792 GW rank)
    Az: 54 points (5,621,785 GW rank)

    Open Controls
    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Brutal 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      The pros know how to play the game they created!

      Open Controls
    3. Josh.E
      6 mins ago

      Being too clever?

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      At least they can have a laugh about it, which is what makes it an enjoyable watch.

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  17. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kane or Haaland (c) for next GW? Heart says the former, but rivals in ML's will undoubtedly go Haaland and am leading for Xmas prizes. Tough choice...!

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hard to go against Haaland v that Liverpool defence

      Open Controls
    2. RamboRN
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Kane would make you big gains if it paid off but I would go with the majority and captain haaland and hope just having kane is a good enough differential for whatever he gets

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah, that's my thinking.. =o[

        Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      H

      Open Controls
    4. Josh.E
      5 mins ago

      Switched it back to Haaland from Kane after tonight

      Open Controls
  18. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Would u still WC13 if means playing Emerson to get 11 players for GW12?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on your GW12 team.

      Open Controls
  19. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Guaita
    James trips cancelo
    Foden martinelli Zaha maddison
    Toney kane haaland

    Subs ward, n.williams, malacia, andreas.
    0.8m itb.
    Was planning on dropping martinelli to field 11 in gw12 but don't feel like I should lose any of the city or martinelli now. Should I just replace malacia with a guaranteed started and field 10 for gw12?

    Open Controls
    1. Bounce
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What price did you buy Martinelli for?

      Open Controls
  20. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    I remember I said on here before the league started that Liverpool wouldn’t finish second, and I was shot down. Everyone said how is any other team going to get 90+ points. It just doesn’t happen.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not exactly an earth shattering prediction though?

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who shot you down ? My recollection of this was that it was a majority point of view

      Open Controls
    3. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is everyone an individual ?

      Open Controls
  21. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Should I do Mitro for Kane for -4 points ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Will you remember and then post later on if I say yes and it doesn't work out?

      Open Controls
    2. RamboRN
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I did it last week and it paid off. Depending on pricing maybe wait for some news

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  22. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Diaz > Bowen done

    Hopefully he does not get crocked in Europe lol

    Henderson
    James Gabriel Saliba
    Bowen Maddison Zaha Trossard
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    Kane mentioned he was fine so will definitely hang on. Luckily there will be news from Spurs during the week in CL.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench Ward Trippier Neco Dasilva

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Can’t believe I still have Salah & you don’t!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Salah left my team in GW8 due to the blanks at the time. Still a great player but not a very good FPL asset anymore

        Open Controls
  23. maglia rosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Now that the dust has settled on the multiple rests from Potter what are people thinking about them as options ❓

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      This is the future. Sticking with James, not touching anyone else …. Oh, maybe Kepa … keeping an eye on him.

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks for your reply bud 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would only be looking at James & Kepa at this stage I own Cucarella and not happy about it

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Seems to be the case, thanks for your reply Slouch 🙂

        Open Controls
  24. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Nunez actually had a good game today. It would not surprise me if we start seeing Salah benched on occasion from now.

    Open Controls
  25. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    2FT 0.6ITB

    Worth doing KDB/Mitro(or Toney) to Bowan/Kane?

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Zaha Maddison Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Andreas Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Guehi the missing player..

      Open Controls
  26. dshv
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Taa to Dier ???

    Open Controls
  27. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Folks, how is

    KDB + Bailey + Mitrovic to Maddison + Trossard + Darwin for -4 ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.