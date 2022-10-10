176
Scout Notes October 10

FPL review: Alexander-Arnold and Diaz injury latest

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 10 action continue with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s fixtures.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD/DIAZ INJURIES ‘NOT GOOD’

Luis Diaz (£8.1m) was forced off with a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) was substituted at half-time after picking up a knock to his ankle. Both players will now require scans.

“Lucho [Diaz] we had to change before [half-time]. [It’s] something with the knee, not good. He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is bad as well with the ankle. [He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.” – Jurgen Klopp

Reports later emerged that Diaz had left the Emirates on crutches while wearing a protective brace on his left knee, a real concern for Jurgen Klopp given that his side meet Manchester City at Anfield in just seven days’ time.

As for Alexander-Arnold, his defending was criticised for both of Arsenal’s first two goals, and he has now blanked in seven of his eight league appearances this season, a far cry from his 2021/22 output.

WHY SALAH WAS SUBBED OFF

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) struggled to make much of an impact at the Emirates on Sunday and was surprisingly withdrawn in the 69th minute, despite the game being finely balanced at 2-2. When asked why he brought the Egyptian off, Jurgen Klopp said:

“We had to defend again on a high level and we tried to put Hendo [Henderson] on that side there. Mo [Salah] did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload. He put in a real shift and sometimes that’s very intense and that’s why we thought we can do it with Hendo. We still wanted to win even when we took a striker off.” – Jurgen Klopp

During his time on the pitch, Salah managed just one penalty box touch and one shot, as Klopp continued with the 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 shape he successfully used against Rangers in midweek.   

Above: Mohamed Salah’s touch heatmap v Arsenal in Gameweek 10

Elsewhere, Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) netted his second Premier League goal since his big-money move from Benfica, showing good movement and pace throughout.

“It was good, it was good. Sharp, good, involved in nearly everything, scored a great goal. Good.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

“I think the goals we conceded had nothing to do with the system. Did we have to get used to it a bit more? It’s normal as well. Can we play it again? I don’t know because we lost today one important part of it, so we have to see who is available for the next game.” – Jurgen Klopp

MARTINELLI AND SAKA ON TARGET

A rampant Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) took only 58 seconds to put Arsenal ahead on Sunday, as he swept home Martin Odegaard’s (£6.4m) perfect through ball. The Brazilian later added an assist and is now up to 55 points overall, just seven behind Phil Foden (£8.2m), FPL’s top-scoring midfielder.

Bukayo Saka (£7.8m), meanwhile, was equally impressive, as he netted a brace of goals which included a second-half penalty. That means the winger has now produced seven attacking returns (three goals, four assists) in his last six league appearances.

Martinelli is currently owned by 46.0 per cent of Fantasy managers, but Saka remains a differential of sorts, with his 11.2 per cent ownership figure surely set to rise once Arsenal’s Gameweek 12 blank is out of the way.

3 IN 3 FOR ANTONY

Antony’s (£7.6m) good start to life at Manchester United continued at Goodison Park, as he netted his side’s equaliser. That means the Brazilian has scored three goals in as many matches, averaging a very decent 7.0 points per match. In that time, he has racked up 10 shots, double that of any other teammate.

“I was quite [confident] that he could straight away have an impact, and in the first games he has had his good moments, he had his bad moments, but I think today he played his best game so far. Now you see his running behind, and that is what I expect from him. Now I see his pressing, his defending is much better than in the first games and he has his dribbles, so I am happy with his performance, I am happy with his development. But I know there is still huge improvement and I know in the club and also in the Premier League that he needs to challenge. So he has to go every day to get out the best of him.” – Erik ten Hag on Antony

Antony’s goal was assisted by Anthony Martial (£6.9m), but the Frenchman’s day ended in frustration, as he departed the pitch on 29 minutes with a back problem.

“We have to wait. I can’t diagnose. I don’t think it’s that big a problem. He had an assist for the first goal. I’m happy with that. It was a setback for the team but Ronaldo came in and made the winning goal, I’m happy with that.” – Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

GORDON TO MISS GAMEWEEK 11

Everton suffered their first Premier League defeat in seven games on Sunday, and they will now have to travel to Spurs in Gameweek 11 without Anthony Gordon (£5.5m). That’s because the winger picked up his fifth booking of the season, which results in a one-match ban.

In truth, Gordon struggled to make much of an impact against Man Utd, having only recently returned from the illness that restricted him to a substitute appearance in the previous match.

However, Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) fared better as he netted his side’s opener, his fourth attacking return in the last five matches. In that time, he ranks joint seventh among all midfielders for chances created, although he has failed to register a shot in the box, which does dampen his appeal.

“He plays at a really high level, he did that from last season into this season. He is getting more goals and his performance was good.” – Frank Lampard on Alex Iwobi

SCAMACCA AND PAQUETA’S PARTNERSHIP

Jarrod Bowen’s (£8.1m) penalty goal means that he has now struck in consecutive Gameweeks, but it was arguably Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) and Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m) who stood out most in Gameweek 10.

The pair have had to bide their time following summer moves, but combined for West Ham United’s second, which helped them both earn maximum bonus alongside Michail Antonio (£7.1m).

It’s also worth noting that they lasted 83 and 79 minutes respectively, their longest run-outs of the season so far, suggesting they are finally getting up to speed with David Moyes’ demands.

“I’m really pleased for Gianluca [Scamacca]. For a young Italian boy to come over and be good in the Premier League is not easy. He’s beginning to show he can score different goals as well. He had the chance which he got down and put it past the post, he had the header which the keeper made a good save from, so on the day he’s had two or three chances to score, and the one he took showed the difference from him. The deft touch he got to get it over the goalkeeper and under the bar was a really nice finish.

I think it would be difficult to be a centre-forward who wouldn’t want to play around Lucas Paqueta. On his day he is going to make you goals and chances because of the way he plays. There was some of Lucas Paqueta today that was unbelievable and there were some bits that I didn’t like. That’s the bit which we’re all growing into and finding more about, but I thought today there was far more good than bad. Today, he was very good in some of the things he’s done.” – David Moyes

MITROVIC INJURY LATEST

Following defeat at the London Stadium, Marco Silva issued an update on Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m), who missed Gameweek 10 with a foot injury.

“Let’s see, day by day. We expected him to be with us but unfortunately the last two days he didn’t feel so well. We have to keep checking him, assessing him, to see when he can start working with the team again.” – Marco Silva on the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham are about to embark on a kind run of fixtures, with Bournemouth up next at Craven Cottage in Gameweek 11.

EXCITING EAGLES

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Crystal Palace, not helped by a tricky opening schedule. However, they finally have their second win of the season after beating Leeds United 2-1 in Gameweek 10.

For the opening 20 minutes, they were poor and unorganised at the back, but their attacking players eventually turned the tie around.

Against Leeds, Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) and Michael Olise (£5.4m) started as part of a midfield three, with Jordan Ayew (£5.4m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) and Odsonne Edouard (£5.3m) up front. The system evolved as the match went on, with Olise shifting wider and Zaha moving inside, but it’s clear Patrick Vieira is trying to get more goals into his team, even if their backline can be exposed.

Indeed, four of those players bagged attacking returns on Sunday.

“It was that we of course have the ability to play better in the second-half than we did in the first. We needed to be more in their face and a little more direct. We needed to find our front three for them to hold the ball and to wait for support from the midfielders. At times we did it better in the second-half. Obviously they [Leeds] dropped a little bit physically and that allowed us to play more directly but I was really pleased with [the fact] we remained calm. Of course it was tough, it was difficult, but I’m really pleased with the players because they really deserved to win games.

We wanted of course to play well from the back and the way they were pressing made it really difficult for us. I think in the first half an hour our decision making from the back wasn’t the best and we put ourselves into difficulties. Then we lost confidence and made wrong decisions. All credit to the players because going 1-0 down, fighting back and to compete and get the win, they worked really well and fully deserve it because in the last couple of games we played we didn’t get what we deserve. Today it was a good win for us.” – Patrick Vieira on his half-time message to his players

VIDEO LATEST

  1. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Is this looking gtg for GW11 bar any mid week issues?

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier James (Guehi Neco)
    KDB Maddison Bowen Eze (Andreas)
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    Plan is currently KDB > Trossard for GW12, then 2FTs in 13 for Trossard to Foden and Andreas uprgrade

    1FT 0m itb

    Open Controls
  2. EWH2020
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A) Mitro to Kane
    B) Gordon to Son

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A if needs be, but I really don't think Spurs are going to tear Everton apart. I think they may struggle a bit against them

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Gordon won’t play next game, Mitro might. Kane better form than Son. Hard one.

      Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James Perisic
    KDB Martinelli Maddison
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Bailey Andreas Neco

    2FT, 2.0itb

    1. Bailey >> Rashford (Save 1FT)
    2. Perisic + Bailey >> upto 4.5 + Zaha / Trossard / Antony

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Depends if you want 2 FTs for GW12 to avoid playing Neco? Can understand the frustration with Perisic but I think he will play GW12 if not 11.

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is Trossard now really a preferred pick over e.g. Bowen?
    I’m not convinced by him tbh, maybe as I’ve been also burnt by Gross a bit.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's the NFO fixture that is really appealing. Brentford have been really leaky too. Beyond that less appealing - but it's an easy enough switch to Saka/Odegaard/Foden/Bowen etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah but you don’t want to waste transfers with the blank

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He's just a one week punt for me against Forest. I do like him but I think moving him on for Foden/Saka in GW13 is inevitable

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm only looking at him for GW12 as a one week punt before I WC, given he's playing against a team as woeful defensively as Forest. I have Neco and will have to play him and when I saw the fixture immediately said "that could be 4 or 5 goals conceded" so I think it's worth it. Still not convinced on Bowen personally but as he's picking up the returns and West Ham are picking up results perhaps he's more worth the shot

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Cheers guys, if you can afford GW12 one week punt it makes sense

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        I think he's worth it with that fixture & I may well captain him. If anything, its my 2nd one week punt (for Jesus) thats more questionable but I think I'm using the opportunity to bring in Darwin for a few weeks & switch out Mitrovic in a kind of 3-way hokey cokey so I'm ok with that

        Open Controls
    5. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Prefer his GW12 fixture to Bowen's, even with the current state of Liverpool. Playing further forward than previously and Brighton have become more attacking.

      Open Controls
  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Morning all 🙂 2 FT 1.3 ITB.

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic* Solanke
    Iversen // Peresic* Andreas Neco

    Not rushing on transfers, will wait till after mid-week.

    QQ: Would you start Peresic (EVE) or Solanke (FUL)?

    Do want to make transfers with GW12 in mind, but still worthwhile.

    A) Neco > Guehi (dependant on Neco start tonight; possible other option)
    B) Pope > Kepa (Or other keeper ???)
    C) Mitro > 8.1m (Could get Jesus but....*)
    D) Andreas/Peresic > Trossard/4.5m (but bench 4.5m + Solanke)
    E) Other?

    *I do like Jesus' fixtures (LEE, blank, SOU, NFO, che, WOL) - lowercase less favourable rather than H/A, but the 4YC & are problematic

    Mitrovic status does affect things but I am covered if he doesn't appear again.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      My bus team has Sessegnon starting over Perisic next week since its only 2 rest days after Frankfurt.

      Would use the spare FT to upgrade Neco if playing your whole bench in GW12

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes, makes sense RE: Peresic. It's enough for me to consider benching him or selling him - playing Solanke instead. Fulham a bit leaky although not sure Bournemouth will get tons.

        It's just annoying others who don't have a game soon should really be the priority soon.

        Appreciate the Neco advice. I'll see how tonight goes. I probably won't start Neco's replacement in GW11 so part of me would rather just wait a week (e.g. random injuries)

        Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Great team! (I have the same team. Only Bowen instead of Zaha)

      Thinking KdB has to go this GW or GW12. Maybe KdB to Trossard/Son this GW could pay off. For my team KdB to Zaha could be a good move. But Neco, Mitro and Perisic could be a problem we have to deal with.

      Open Controls
  6. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    2ft, 0.9itb (no WC)

    A) Salah > Son
    B) Coufal > Jonny/Kilman
    C) Salah+Mitro > Rashford+Kane
    D) other

    Ward
    James/Cancelo/Trips
    Salah/Marti/Zaha/Madds
    Toney/Haaland/Mitro

    Iversen/Neco/Andreas/Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. Redranger
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Don’t sell Mitro before we have any accurate info

      Open Controls
  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Pick two for the next two weeks -

    Zaha (lei / WOL) / Trossard (bre/NOT) / Bowen (sou/liv)

    Plan to swap both to Saka and Foden in 13.

    Open Controls
    1. Redranger
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Zaha & Trossard for me

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Zaha and Trossard

      Open Controls
  8. Caesar2005
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    My team
    Ward and pope
    Perisic trippier James Emerson cancelo
    Bowen, martinelli, zaha Andreas maddison
    Haaland,Kane , greenwood

    0.9 M in the bank
    1 free transfer
    Advise please ??

    Open Controls
  9. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Been having a mate on FPL lately how does this -4 look?

    Pope TAA Diaz > Guaita/Leno/Neto Justin Son

    Pope
    TAA* Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Diaz* Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitro*

    Ward Bailey Andreas Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Actually does this look better
      Pope TAA Diaz > Kepa Guehi Son

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t really like hits involving GKs, maybe just TAA Diaz?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Can’t afford Son otherwise and don’t love any of the midfield options otherwise really

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wouldn’t say there is much in Son to take a hit for him now

          Open Controls
  10. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Ive decided to dress up as GW12 this Halloween. its being talked about on here as if its the new michael myers such is the fear its putting in peoples hearts

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Kwasi Kwarteng's next mini-budget is on Hallowe'en - that's even scarier.

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        Tricks for the masses, treats for the rich.

        Open Controls
      2. Sad Ken
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’m dressing up as Stormy Daniels this Halloween. I’ll be bent over, ready to receive the pain Kami-Kwasi will no doubt be unleashing on the country’s good folk. Great times we live in.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bottomed?

          Open Controls
          1. Sad Ken
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Royally bottomed.

            Open Controls
  11. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which is the best Brighton defender to get do you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Anyone that's nailed tbh.

      Open Controls
    2. Our Man Charlie
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Looking at Dunk for GW12 onwards here

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Veltman, too bad Lamptey lost his previous season attacking form

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      I got Estupinan searching for the big haul in GW12. Does get subbed virtually every game though

      Open Controls
  12. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    G2G guys? Rolling 1 FT 1.9 ITB for next GW to do KDB + JEsus out...

    Sanchez
    James Cancelo Trippier
    Zaha Martinelli KDB Andreas
    Jesus Haaland Mitro

    Ward Guehi Aaronson Neco

    Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Bottomed…

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James Perisic
    KDB Martinelli Maddison
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Bailey Andreas Neco

    2FT, 2.0itb

    1. Bailey >> Rashford (Save 1FT)
    2. Perisic + Bailey >> upto 4.5 + Zaha / Trossard / Antony

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2. Perisic to Kilman?+Antony
      If that's not to your liking, I would just do 1.

      Open Controls
  14. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Going to have to make 2 -4 hits in the next 2 gws to field a credible team in game week 12.

    Open Controls
  15. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Who should I bench next GW?

    A) Toney vs BHA

    B) Andreas vs BOU

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Would probably make more sense to bench Toney and hope for a blank from him since my keeper is Sanchez?

      Open Controls
  16. Maxroma22
    15 mins ago

    what does bottomed mean? ...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      When your post ends up at the bottom of page & you (maybe) don't get as many replies because people are looking at the new page.

      You've kind of "bottomed" here actually since there's a new article up

      Open Controls
    2. Sad Ken
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have you never watched Rupaul’s Drag Race?

      Open Controls
      1. Maxroma22
        3 mins ago

        No. I spend all my free time manually estimating FF points for each player on watchlist. My life is super exciting.

        Open Controls
        1. Sad Ken
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Sounds a right laugh.

          Open Controls

