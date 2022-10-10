166
Set Piece Takers October 10

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

166 Comments
Share

Ahead of Gameweek 11, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

We’ll add the entries for Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa after the Monday-night game at the City Ground.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

READ MORE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

GAMEWEEK 10 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalMartinelli (2)
Saka (2)		Odegaard (1)Saka (1)
BournemouthTavernier (6)
Cook (1)		Tavernier (1)
Cook (1)		Tavernier (1)
BrentfordJensen (4)
Mbeumo (1)		Jensen (1)Toney (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (6)March (1)
ChelseaGallagher (4)
Crystal PalaceEze (3)
Olise (2)		Eze (2)
Olise (1)		Eze (2)
EvertonMcNeil (3)
Gray (2)		Gray (3)
FulhamPereira (2)Pereira (1)
Leeds UnitedHarrison (3)Harrison (3)
Aaronson (1)
Leicester CityMaddison (2)Maddison (1)Maddison (1)
LiverpoolAlexander-Arnold (2)
Tsimikas (1)
Manchester CityDe Bruyne (3)
Foden (3)
Grealish (1)
Mahrez (1)
Palmer (1)
Manchester UnitedEriksen (4)Eriksen (1)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (6)
Murphy (2)
Almiron (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (1)
Tottenham HotspurSon (1)
Perisic (1)		Son (1)Son (1)
West Ham UnitedBowen (2)
Cresswell (1)
Fornals (1)		Bowen (1)
WolvesMoutinho (2)Guedes (1)Moutinho (1)

GAMEWEEK 10: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • Bukayo Saka (£7.8m) scored Arsenal’s first spot-kick of the season, which was the biggest suggestion yet that he is first in line from 12 yards at the Gunners. Arsenal’s previous three Premier League penalties were scored by Saka (two) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) but in each case, the taker had also won the spot-kick. The difference in Gameweek 10 was that Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) had been felled for the Gunners’ penalty, with Saka stepping up to clinch all three points for the hosts at the Emirates.

“That was a difficult moment that has an incredible learning curve for him in his career and experience, he took it and everybody around him helped him to do that starting with the England national team, Gareth and everybody how supported he was, and then the boy didn’t hesitate to continue because he believes he can take them under pressure and he really enjoys the responsibility.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s late penalty on Sunday

  • Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) scored his second spot-kick of 2022/23 in West Ham United’s win over Fulham on Sunday, having converted one a month ago in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture. He may still be officially second in line behind Manuel Lanzini (£5.2m), who was off the field in both of those instances and who himself scored a spot-kick in Europe just before the international break. The last time those two players were on the field together and West Ham were awarded a penalty, Lanzini took it. However, the Argentinean is getting precious little game-time in the Premier League and hasn’t even made it onto the pitch since Gameweek 3, so Bowen’s possible second-in-command status could still be crucial.
  • Ivan Toney (£7.3m) kept up his 100% penalty conversion record for Brentford in Saturday’s defeat to Newcastle United, scoring his 19th consecutive attempt from 12 yards.
  • As one would expect at this relatively settled time of the season, there were few changes to the set-piece takers list in Gameweek 10. One of the few tweaks to the indirect free-kick/corner-taker columns above compared to last week involved Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), who was one of seven players recalled to Graham Potter’s much-changed Chelsea side. He took all four of the Blues’ corners on Saturday, despite Mason Mount (£7.6m) being on the pitch, but of course, could just as easily be warming the bench in Gameweek 11 given the week-to-week rotation risk.
  • Half of Harry Kane‘s (£11.4m) goals and a third of Erling Haaland‘s (£12.2m) strikes this season have come from indirect free-kick and corner situations. The pair lead the way (Haaland five, Kane four) for goals from dead-ball situations in the Premier League.
  • Only Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) have delivered more successful free-kicks and corners (ie connecting with a team-mate) than Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) this season. The budget Fulham man has been successful with 12 of his 28 indirect dead-ball deliveries.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LATEST

More videos are over on our YouTube channel.

166 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Which one to start??

    A. Paqueta (southampton) assist and max bonus last week
    B. Cucarella (villa) clean sheet and 1 bonus last week, will he start?
    C. Andreas (BOURNEMOUTH) goal last week

    Currently on Paqueta

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don’t look last week, try to predict next week. Paqueta of of those 3 for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Paqueta

      Open Controls
  2. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Perisic worth holding through to GW13, or sell now?
    Interested to hear some views...

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not a fan myself, but then I do still have James who has scored 4 points in the last four weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        just now

        1G 1A all season for James. The inevitable injury beckoning too....

        Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’d sell

      Open Controls
    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’d sell who’s in the rest of your defence?

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Cancelo, Tripps, Castagne, James

        Open Controls
        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Would probably downgrade to someone like guehi/mings and use funds elsewhere

          Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not a great FPL player because of uncertainty of starts. However would be reluctant to sell before EVE

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Does he start against EVE? Sess played well vs Brighton and I suspect he goes for experience in the CL and plays Peri. Furthermore, with the forthcoming 3 games in 9 days, surely he rotates the full backs.

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          yeah agreed. move him on

          Open Controls
  3. 1966
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Pope to Kepa anyone? Is Kepa now first choice? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      I’d be tempted, you got spare transfers to use? Mine are solely focussed around gw12

      Open Controls
      1. 1966
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Only got 1 transfer unfortunately so might have to save 2 for blank gw12

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Just asked the same question below. I can't do it for 2 GWs at the moment so will wait and see what happens re. his game time but think I will welcome him into the fold should he look nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. 1966
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yea I've got 3 city and 1 arsenal so will probably have to save transfer and have 2 for gw12, shame because Kepa is a bargain

        Open Controls
  4. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Save ft? 1FT 0.6itb

    Sanchez
    Cancelo James trippier
    Kdb maddison rashford martinelli
    Haaland(c) Jesus toney

    Ward guehi Andreas neco

    Open Controls
    1. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Definitely save FT

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Easy save. Would put Andreas 1st on bench

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks both, Andrea’s first on bench looks good thanks

        Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Maddison
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    (Iverson Andreas Guehi Patterson*)
    2 FTs & 0.6m

    KDB & Toney to Trossard & Kane for free?

    Will have cash to get Foden for Trossard in GW13.

    Open Controls
    1. 1966
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Same team as me but I've only got 1 transfer. Bit of a risk losing KDB but Kane getting points every game and Everton are usually v poor away.

      Open Controls
  6. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you make any moves here? 1FT& 0.4 itb. Planning Martinelli to Trossard gw12

    —————-Pope
    ——Cancelo James Tripps
    Maddison Foden Zaha Martinelli
    ——Haaland Kane Mitro
    (Ward Andreas Guehi Neco)

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pretty template mate. I might be tempted to move Mitrovic on if he is confirmed out.

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pretty happy with being template ish for now as I have a nice rank. Have had most these guys for a while.

        Mitro is a conundrum but want 2 ft going into 12 in order to guarantee affording mart to Tross

        Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Have 14 of the same players as you (have Dier instead of Neco)

      I'm most likely to roll this week (if no midweek injuries) to give myself 2FT for gw12. Will most likely do Foden to Trossard in gw12 then Maddison to Foden in gw13

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah good plan

        Open Controls
  7. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anybody fancy a punt on Kepa? I have Trippier and the CSs (or lack thereof) for Newcastle do not justify having Pope too and selling for Kepa will bring me in almost 1m

    Open Controls
    1. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pope's fixtures get better, stay patient. Also, he plays UTD next who love having shots.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good answer. Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. Digital-Real
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          You're welcome, just to add further, he's playing for a place in the England team, to add to his motivation.

          Open Controls
  8. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    2FT and not sure what to do. Do moves below make sense? Can bring in Foden after the blank.

    KDB, Toney > Trossard, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to keep ginger Kev for Liverpool personally but can understand not wanting to burn a transfer.

      Open Controls
  9. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/10/fpl-gameweek-11-early-scout-picks-kane-selected-if-fit/

    Open Controls
  10. King Kohli
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best move to fix this mess?

    A. TAA + Salah + Greenwood > Trippier + Trossard + Jesus(-4)
    B. TAA + Salah + Andreas > Trippier + Trossard + Bowen(-4)
    C. Any other suggestions

    Pickford
    TAA Cancelo James Dalot
    Salah Maddison Zaha Barnes
    Haaland Mitro
    Iversen Andreas Zouma Greenwood

    Open Controls
  11. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you do any changes or save FT here? I want to enter GW13 with 2FTs, which means I need to save a FT either in GW11 or in GW12. No Wildcard.

    Pope
    Trent - James - Saliba // Trippier - Struijk
    KDB - Maddison - Zaha - Martinelli // Andreas
    Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic
    1FT. 0.9m in the bank.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.