Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Ahead of Gameweek 11, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

We’ll add the entries for Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa after the Monday-night game at the City Ground.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

GAMEWEEK 10 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Martinelli (2)

Saka (2) Odegaard (1) Saka (1) Bournemouth Tavernier (6)

Cook (1) Tavernier (1)

Cook (1) Tavernier (1) Brentford Jensen (4)

Mbeumo (1) Jensen (1) Toney (1) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (6) March (1) Chelsea Gallagher (4) Crystal Palace Eze (3)

Olise (2) Eze (2)

Olise (1) Eze (2) Everton McNeil (3)

Gray (2) Gray (3) Fulham Pereira (2) Pereira (1) Leeds United Harrison (3) Harrison (3)

Aaronson (1) Leicester City Maddison (2) Maddison (1) Maddison (1) Liverpool Alexander-Arnold (2)

Tsimikas (1) Manchester City De Bruyne (3)

Foden (3)

Grealish (1)

Mahrez (1)

Palmer (1) Manchester United Eriksen (4) Eriksen (1) Newcastle United Trippier (6)

Murphy (2)

Almiron (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (1) Tottenham Hotspur Son (1)

Perisic (1) Son (1) Son (1) West Ham United Bowen (2)

Cresswell (1)

Fornals (1) Bowen (1) Wolves Moutinho (2) Guedes (1) Moutinho (1)

GAMEWEEK 10: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

Bukayo Saka (£7.8m) scored Arsenal’s first spot-kick of the season, which was the biggest suggestion yet that he is first in line from 12 yards at the Gunners. Arsenal’s previous three Premier League penalties were scored by Saka (two) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) but in each case, the taker had also won the spot-kick. The difference in Gameweek 10 was that Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) had been felled for the Gunners’ penalty, with Saka stepping up to clinch all three points for the hosts at the Emirates.

“That was a difficult moment that has an incredible learning curve for him in his career and experience, he took it and everybody around him helped him to do that starting with the England national team, Gareth and everybody how supported he was, and then the boy didn’t hesitate to continue because he believes he can take them under pressure and he really enjoys the responsibility.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s late penalty on Sunday

Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) scored his second spot-kick of 2022/23 in West Ham United’s win over Fulham on Sunday, having converted one a month ago in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture. He may still be officially second in line behind Manuel Lanzini (£5.2m), who was off the field in both of those instances and who himself scored a spot-kick in Europe just before the international break. The last time those two players were on the field together and West Ham were awarded a penalty, Lanzini took it. However, the Argentinean is getting precious little game-time in the Premier League and hasn’t even made it onto the pitch since Gameweek 3, so Bowen’s possible second-in-command status could still be crucial.



(£8.1m) scored his second spot-kick of 2022/23 in West Ham United’s win over Fulham on Sunday, having converted one a month ago in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture. He may still be officially second in line behind (£5.2m), who was off the field in both of those instances and who himself scored a spot-kick in Europe just before the international break. The last time those two players were on the field together and West Ham were awarded a penalty, Lanzini took it. However, the Argentinean is getting precious little game-time in the Premier League and hasn’t even made it onto the pitch since Gameweek 3, so Bowen’s possible second-in-command status could still be crucial. Ivan Toney (£7.3m) kept up his 100% penalty conversion record for Brentford in Saturday’s defeat to Newcastle United, scoring his 19th consecutive attempt from 12 yards.



(£7.3m) kept up his 100% penalty conversion record for Brentford in Saturday’s defeat to Newcastle United, scoring his 19th consecutive attempt from 12 yards. As one would expect at this relatively settled time of the season, there were few changes to the set-piece takers list in Gameweek 10. One of the few tweaks to the indirect free-kick/corner-taker columns above compared to last week involved Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), who was one of seven players recalled to Graham Potter’s much-changed Chelsea side. He took all four of the Blues’ corners on Saturday, despite Mason Mount (£7.6m) being on the pitch, but of course, could just as easily be warming the bench in Gameweek 11 given the week-to-week rotation risk.



(£5.7m), who was one of seven players recalled to Graham Potter’s much-changed Chelsea side. He took all four of the Blues’ corners on Saturday, despite (£7.6m) being on the pitch, but of course, could just as easily be warming the bench in Gameweek 11 given the week-to-week rotation risk. Half of Harry Kane ‘s (£11.4m) goals and a third of Erling Haaland ‘s (£12.2m) strikes this season have come from indirect free-kick and corner situations. The pair lead the way (Haaland five, Kane four) for goals from dead-ball situations in the Premier League.



‘s (£11.4m) goals and a third of ‘s (£12.2m) strikes this season have come from indirect free-kick and corner situations. The pair lead the way (Haaland five, Kane four) for goals from dead-ball situations in the Premier League. Only Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) have delivered more successful free-kicks and corners (ie connecting with a team-mate) than Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) this season. The budget Fulham man has been successful with 12 of his 28 indirect dead-ball deliveries.

