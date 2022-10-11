The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 4

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back on Tuesday and Wednesday – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

Our series of preview articles continues by focusing on Matchday 4 and its most appealing assets. It’s once again written by our in-house expert Louis, who is currently ranked 57th in the world!

GOALKEEPERS

Philip Kohn (€4.5m) plays on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb. The Salzburg goalkeeper sits at a budget price and, paired with another cheap goalkeeper on Wednesday, could be beneficial. Salzburg kept a clean sheet against the same opponents on Matchday 3, helping Kohn pick up seven points.

Sporting CP stopper Franco Israel (€4m) is likely to step in for the suspended Antonio Adan (€4.6m). The Portuguese side is against Marseille in Matchday 4 and has a strong defence when at home. At such a low price, Israel could be a fantastic option for the round ahead.

DEFENDERS

Fortunately, we can see the Manchester City line-up before the deadline. The English side have been defensively superior for several seasons now and face Copenhagen in Matchday 4.

The Danish champions have failed to score in any of their three Champions League matches so far, therefore the defensive double of Joao Cancelo (€6.7m) and Sergio Gomez (€4.1m) make the team.

Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro (€4.8m) has proved to be one of the best value-for-money defensive assets in the game, with two goals showcasing his multiple routes to points. Dortmund face Sevilla, who have only won once all season.

Club Brugge have already provided UCL Fantasy managers with several great assets, having kept a clean sheet in all three matches so far. Opponents Atletico defend statistically worse at home which, added to Bjorn Meijer‘s (€4.2m) price and attacking ability, means he could be a great pick.

Tottenham are unbeaten at home, so let’s also select wing-back Ivan Perisic (€6m). On set pieces and with two assists already, the Croatian has big potential for Matchday 4.

MIDFIELDERS

Sporting CP penalty taker Pedro Goncalves (€7.5m) may be one of the most targetable midfielders this week. The Portuguese side has averaged around 2.5 goals per home game, so investing in their attack is recommended. With five goals and four assists already in all competitions, Goncalves could be the player to go for.

Ajax lost heavily to Napoli last week. However, Mohamed Kudus (€5.3m) has now notched up a return in every single UCL match, proving to be excellent value for money.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.5m) scored and assisted against the Dutch champions and, similar to Kudus, offers brilliant value for money. Napoli’s budget attacker is another to return in all three matches.

Meanwhile, Bayern face Plzen. The Czech side have conceded a whopping 12 goals in their three matches played, averaging four per game. Bayern dismantled them last week and, with their superior away scoring, could do even more on Wednesday. Both Leroy Sane (€9.2m) and Sadio Mane (€10.5m) are easy inclusions.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (€11.1m) is Europe’s most in-form forward, against a team that was dispatched 5-0 in Matchday 3. There is a big opportunity to return in his fourth consecutive Champions League match.

Also doing well is Real Madrid. They tend to score more goals away from home and travel to Poland to face Ukrainian side Shakhtar on Matchday 4. Main man and penalty taker Karim Benzema (€10.9m) could be one of the most appealing assets for the round ahead.

Finally, another contributor to the great start of Club Brugge is Ferran Jutgla (€5.6m). At one of the cheapest forward prices in the game, Jutgla could be a set-and-forget asset, with two double-digit returns already to his name.

TUESDAY CAPTAINCY

Most of the UCL community will likely flock to Man City’s Haaland and rightly so. However, if we find that the Norwegian doesn’t start, Karim Benzema could be the next best option.

MATCHDAY 4 PICKS