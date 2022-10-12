59
Champions League October 12

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review + Wednesday captaincy tips

59 Comments
Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) got underway on Tuesday evening.

If you’re new to UCL Fantasy game, you may not know that you can still make changes to your team ahead of Wednesday’s ties.

Not only can you substitute in any players on your bench that haven’t yet played (at the expense of a player who may have blanked on Tuesday) but you can also change your captain. Again, your nominated new skipper must have a Wednesday fixture.

Here, FPLReactions – who is 57th in the world – takes a look at the best armband options for tonight’s fixtures and looks back on Tuesday’s action.

TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES

Maccabi Haifa v Juventus

The visiting Italian side has been struggling to find consistency in all competitions, which was again reflected in their 2-0 defeat at Maccabi Haifa.

Defender Filip Kostic (€5.5m) initially had high expectations within the UCL Fantasy community but he failed to start this match and only picked up one point for his 45-minute stint.

Maccabi Haifa midfielder Omer Atzili (€5.9m) took the biggest return by bagging 16 points for his
two goals and a player of the match award.

Copenhagen v Manchester City

Man City entered the match as clear favourites, despite heavy rotation seeing 63%-owned Erling Haaland (€11.1m) on the bench. The forward did not come on at all, resulting in a blank.

Some managers included Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez (€4.1m) in their teams but his red card in the 30th minute meant he ended with minus two points.

It wasn’t all bad for Man City owners. Regular returner Joao Cancelo (€6.7m) once again justified his steep price tag. The Portuguese man collected eight points for his clean sheet and ball recoveries, with the player of the match being midfielder Rodri (€5.9m).

Paris Saint-Germain v Benfica

Similar to Matchday 3, these two competed in a tight contest. It finished 1-1, meaning a lack of defensive returns.

The star of the show was PSG forward Kylian Mbappe (€11.2m). The Frenchman put away a penalty that contributed to his nine-point return.

Benfica midfielder Joao Mario (€6m) scored his own spot kick to end on seven points.

Dinamo Zagreb v Salzburg

It was also 1-1 in Croatia. Away side Salzburg took the lead early on through Nicolas Seiwald (€6.1m) but this was cancelled out by Robert Ljubicic (€6m) scoring from outside the box.

Dinamo defender Josip Sutalo (€4.1m) was awarded player of the match which, combined with a massive 13 ball recoveries, saw the budget player finish on nine points.

AC Milan v Chelsea

Fans around the world probably expected a much tougher match for English visitors Chelsea. That was not to be, as Graham Potter’s side finished with a 2-0 win.

It was certainly helped by the early red card for Milan defender Fikayo Tomori (€5m) which brought him a score of minus four and reduced his team to ten men.

There were plenty of Fantasy returns for Chelsea assets, including for midfielder Mason Mount (€8m). He provided an assist for one of the goals, was also named player of the match and tallied up eight points.

Heavily-owned defender Reece James (€6.1m) rose in price this Matchday due to the 20-point haul of Matchday 3. Although his six points here weren’t as successful, Fantasy Premier League managers will be concerned by a knee injury that forced his removal.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

The third of four 1-1 draws. 31%-owned Real Madrid midfielder Vinicius Junior (€10m) didn’t start the match and could therefore only scrape one point.

Also well-owned was star forward Karim Benzema (€10.8m). He continued to disappoint owners with another blank. The Frenchman hasn’t returned any significant points so far.

At the back, defender Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m) clinched a dramatic last-minute equaliser and picked up a huge 11 points for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar midfielder Artem Bondarenko (€5.9m) was named best player whilst team-mate Oleksander Zubkov (€5m) opened the scoring and finished on eight points.

Celtic v Leipzig

German side Leipzig took another comfortable win at the expense of Celtic. Timo Werner (€8m) scored and assisted to pick up nine points, with midfielder Amadou Haidara (€5.5m) making 12 ball recoveries and claiming ten points.

Dortmund v Sevilla

The away side’s poor form drew up some high expectations for Dortmund but, of course, it ended 1-1.

Once again, Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (€7.4m) stole the show and the points. His goal and player of the match award steered him to an 11-point haul and his fourth consecutive UCL Fantasy return – three of which were double-digit.

To frustrate his owners, Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro (€4.8m) didn’t start the match. He was another who eventually appeared but couldn’t find time to grab more than one point.

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 4

WEDNESDAY CAPTAINS

The standout choices would be Bayern midfielders Leroy Sane (€9.3m) and Sadio Mane (€10.6m). They face a poor Viktoria Plzen side who have conceded five goals in two of their three Champions League matches. However, with a very important league match-up next, Bayern could well restrict both of their minutes.

We won’t get to see the teamsheets before the UCL Fantasy deadline, either, with it being an 8pm BST kick-off.

This could give out-of-form Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah (€11m) a chance to shine. Liverpool play against Scottish side Rangers, who have both failed to score a single goal so far whilst also conceding at least two each time.

Although Salah has spent most of his time tracking back and playing deep to help attacking full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.5m), this could change with the latter’s injury. Salah may now be allowed to return to a more advanced role.

59 Comments
  Orion
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Wtf is wrong with R. James now

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Injury

      Open Controls
      Orion
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Looking like a bad one or supposed to be fit for a weekend ?

        Open Controls
    DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He was walking fine after the match finished. Fingers crossed he is okay

      Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Silly me bringing James in with an early transfer

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Shake it off

      Open Controls
  Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    -4 to take James out? Neco/Mings can play in his spot this week - if not available for BGW12, will have to take a hit to replace him anyways. WCing GW13 so can get him back then

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play Neco or Mings

      Open Controls
      WVA
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Neco has been awful, can't see him starting

        Open Controls
        Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Aurier is a perma-crock... not long till he gets injured again.

          Open Controls
          WVA
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That's true, he might play if they have no one else!

            Open Controls
  grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Hi guys

    my team is:

    Raya/Iversen

    Cancelo James Tripper TAA/ Tarkowski

    Salah Zaha Maddison/ Periera Murphy

    Haaland Martial Solanke

    0.5 itb 1ft

    What looks best from the below? because i still might sell Salah, but he does play gw 12

    1. TAA and Salah to Dunk and Son
    2. Martial (if still injured) and Salah to Kane and Bowen
    3. TAA and Martial to Dier and Wilson
    4. TAA and Martial to Dunk and Darwin
    5. Other?

    thanks!!!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like 2

      Open Controls
  5. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Reece James is a massive FPL troll. Terrible record this season yet ownership still barely drops below 40%.

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Hivemind

      Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Everyone has Cancel, Tripps and James. I'm playing with the James spot, but my replacements haven't been any better.

      Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      No-one worth moving him to, defenders are shocking

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Nah its not fair to tar Reece with the troll brush. Not his fault Chelsea are struggling & yet so many people stubbornly cling to the idea that you have to own Chelsea defenders (instantly wondering whether Koulibaly or Thiago Silva is the better replacement...). He's awesome & will be FPL gold again once Chelsea start clicking

      Open Controls
      Gommy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        To say Chelsea are struggling is a bit of a delayed analysis don't you think? You would've had a case under Tuchel's reign well over a month ago.

        Potter is starting to get a tune out of this squad and although its not converted into a haul of FPL points for James just yet, the boy is playing out of his skin.

        Open Controls
  WVA
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Need to upgrade Patterson to hopefully field 11 in GW12. Who should I sell to fund this?

    Pope
    James
    Salah

    Pope Iverson
    Cancelo James Trippier Neco Patterson
    Salah Bowen Maddison Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
      WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Has there been some news as he seemed to think he would be fine?

        Open Controls
        Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          No, I assumed he would be out for a while.

          Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      A lot to choose from in the 4.3m - 5.0m bracket

      Open Controls
      WVA
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Jonny and Guehi my favourites

        Open Controls
        Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yea I'm going Guehi and maybe Tarkowski

          Open Controls
      Kloppage Time
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thinking of Dier as a replacement for James

        Open Controls
        1. Urban Cowboy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Similar thought myself.

          Open Controls
  Gommy
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Lots of sudden panic about Reece James on this very first page...

    What have I missed that has suddenly caused everyone to forget there'll be a press conference before Saturday??

    Or are they knee-jerking based on assumption?

    Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Seems to me it's just assumptions as he was positive however I don't think he'll play at the weekend whatever.

      Open Controls
      Gommy
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sure, I think there's some hope he'll be ok but if not ready, the last thing I'd be doing is getting rid ahead of BGW12.

        ....certainly without waiting for the presser. He's not even near a price drop - it's just reckless play from people.

        Open Controls
    Kloppage Time
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think there is more of a panic due to GW12, most are going to be a bit streched to field 11 and that is counting on James as well.

      Open Controls
      WVA
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I think we need to accept fielding 11 is unlikely without a chip.

        James injured
        Mitrovic injured
        Maddison will inevitably get another YC
        Neco has been dropped

        Ward
        James* Trippier Jonny Guehi
        Salah Bowen Maddison* Andreas
        Toney Mitrovic*
        Iverson Haaland Cancelo Martinelli

        Open Controls
        Gommy
          • 12 Years
          just now

          You may well be right and rotation will no doubt be a factor anyway, even if you do field a "fit" starting 11.

Another reason to not knee-jerk so soon, if at all.

          Another reason to not knee-jerk so soon, if at all.

          Open Controls
      Gommy
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        As I said above, still no need to panic today, we should hear more?

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Probably the usual mix of contingency planning & panic-stricken knee-jerk early moves

      Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    do u think mitro will be fine for bournemouth game? not feeling so confident myself..

    Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully he'll be ok for GW12

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Try harder. If we will it, it will be

      Open Controls
  Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would you rather play this week?

    a) Andreas (v BOU)
    b) Cancelo (v LIV)

    Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      True to your name, I see. I guess its fair to assume that City might concede, but did you see Cancelo's performance last weekend? Attacking threat went through the roof

      Open Controls
      Fuddled FC
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep I did and it did...and also think he will concede. To be fair, it's a very good fixture for Andreas so it's not competely clear cut to me

        Open Controls
    4. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    Cruicky
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B by a distance. A will be a popular first sub for Mitrovic/James/TAA etc; so both haha.

      Open Controls
      Fuddled FC
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        This one will be a sub for James, the other will be subbed for Mitro so it probably makes little difference in the end...

        Open Controls
    No Need
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Many wont have a choice

      Open Controls
  10. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would yous rather take a 4 point hit in the next 2 weeks and wildcard after the blank or wildcard this week?

    Open Controls
    1. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm likely doing the former so that

      Open Controls
  House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Not really feeling doing any transfers this week and would prefer to have 2FT going into gw12. Trips and Andreas can cover James and Mitro this week if they are likely to be back for gw12.

    Pope
    Cancelo Dier James
    Maddison Martinelli Foden Zaha
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Ward, Trippier, Andreas, Guehi (1FT, 0.1itb)

    Good to go or are there any changes that are needed?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gtg great team !!

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think I'll take the same approach in view of saving transfer

      Open Controls
    3. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're fine.

      We have different enough teams but I'm planning to roll in 11 and have 2 for 12 which i think is a good play.

      Open Controls
    House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    2 free transfers, preparing for GW12, WC GW13:

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo, Perisic, Trippier (Saliba, Neco)
    KDB, Zaha, Maddison, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    A. Saliba to Guéhi/Dunk/Cucurella, save other ft
    B. Cancelo to Guéhi/Dunk/Cucurella, save other ft
    C. KDB to Trossard, save other transfer
    D. Two of the above

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B reluctantly...

      Open Controls
  13. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best forward punt GW11 and 12 up to 7.5mil? Have Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wellbeck. Very punty? Costa. Daka good pick too imo

      Open Controls

