Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 11 preview and team reveal

With less than 24 hours to go before the Gameweek 11 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back with their latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting about their own teams and transfers, as well as how they plan to approach a three-game week that includes a blank for both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mark and Andy are live from 21:30 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.