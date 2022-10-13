17
Members October 13

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 11 preview and team reveal

17 Comments
With less than 24 hours to go before the Gameweek 11 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back with their latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting about their own teams and transfers, as well as how they plan to approach a three-game week that includes a blank for both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mark and Andy are live from 21:30 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. simong1
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Transfer in?

    A) Guehi
    B) Young

    Play?

    1) Pope (mun)
    2) Ward (CRY)

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A
      1

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sorry, mean A + 2

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That was A1 Sharon.

  2. Monster Muppets
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    soooo
    are we selling mitrovic today?

  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Utd can’t buy a goal tonight

    1. FantasyHero
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      XG of like 3.5

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Mad. GK on fire

  4. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Friends, considering WC next week instead of GW13, keeping Haaland, Cancelo, KDB. This would leave me with two ft for this week:

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo, Perisic, Trippier (Saliba, Neco)
    KDB, Zaha, Maddison, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    Any thoughts on best moves for GW11? I'm open to hear it if you think WCing GW13 is a better idea still.

    Thought of Neco-Guéhi and save other ft regardless, and then decide what to do next week. Good move?

    1. simong1
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Would you consider starting Ward over Pope?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't myself, but it's not crazy

  5. FPL PieMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have loved listening to Mark for years, since the Granville days. But want to ask him about his negativity on under pricing. I mean, only haaland has been massively, but no one said so at the start. Maybe martinelli - but he blanked for a bit. The pricey defenders have been too pricey. And as for salah and Trent - surely over priced massively? Love these videos btw. Andy, you’re class! And I will always, always listen to Mark’s thoughts, whatever his rank - but maybe too data focused these days? Think he played more on instinct before. Cheers lads

  6. Cruz88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Are any of the Chelsea defenders actually nailed? Looking for Reece replacements

  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have Wolves had their presser yet or tomorrow?

  8. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    So Dawson and Ogbonna have both picked up injuries tonight, and according to a post on the previous article Zouma could be out with covid. West Ham defence not looking in good shape.

  9. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Who would you bring in?

    A) dier
    B) dunk
    C) veltman

  10. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    just now

    What’s the latest with James & Martial injury updates?

