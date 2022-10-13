Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers: MD7 – Captain Spaceman and his Flying Fabios

Matchday seven of the SKLW tournament, and this week one team showed everyone how it should be done. More about FPL Spaceman and his team later on, but it is fair to say they nailed it as no other team came even close to their astronomical score. Whilst everyone was banking on Maddison and Zaha to bring in a haul, this week’s major differentials ended up being Cancelo, Martinelli and Saka, and a certain Bruno Guimarães – did anyone see his points coming? So how did this affect the results in the H2H leagues, read on dear friends, read on…

RESULTS – JULES LEAGUE

Qatar Heroes 0 – 8 Fabio Cannavariance

The Heroes fainted against the free-scoring, flying Fabios, who unleashed their army of high scoring differentials achieving the highest score of the week. Both Queencola and UkendtPerson45 scored goals as strikers, and in goal Fantasy Football Trout repelled all attempts, ‘twas all icing on the top of six squad goals.

Klose Than Ever 3 – 1 Neto that Hauland

The away keeper, FPL Penguin1, had to deal with an onslaught as the home team’s strikers ran riot. Rajveer got a single goal, and MVP Magnus Carlsen scored a brace which proved decisive, as did team manager Zeeshan’s choice of goalkeeper, Robot Dice, who kept a CS.

Cameroon Diaz 1 – 4 Silence of the Lahms

Step rovers scored the home team’s sole striker goal, but it failed to silence the Lahms, who’ve been bleating ever since. Goals for their strikers The Matthammond and knifeyspooney combined with two squad goals meant it was the home side who were made into mincemeat.

Sweet 2FA 4 – 1 Murder on Zidane’s Floor

The Zidanes were sweetly euthanised to the soft sound of FPL Haul’s savage squad of assassins. The manager scored one, as did Ricki Nethercote, their squad scored two more leaving just FPL Wilson to save the away team’s blushes with his solo goal.

No Koeman No Cry 2 – 5 Sheikh, Blatter and Raul

The SBR’s achilles heel for the second week in a row was Salah, who blanked again. Fortunately, their abundance of Martinellis and Cancelos made it look easy. Team manager FPL Auto Pick got a goal up front, while his opposition’s strikers Mark Mansfield and Dannymorata also picked up a goal each. It was the four squad goals for the away side that swung victory their way at the final whistle.

I Gerd Müller a Pint 0 – 1 Sheikh’s Daylight ‘Ribery’

No stunning striker goals, the keepers Unberto and QPRUTD both put in fine performances for their sides. So it came down to squad vs squad, and the Riberys managed to win by a single goal in one of the tightest matches of the week.

Cafu Good Men 4 – 0 Ruud, Where’s My Kahn?

In the form of their lives, FPL JUICE’s team ticked all the boxes once again. Strikers Sachin and FPL Harry scored up front, and PG was given the gloves and kept the away strikers quiet. Two more goals came from the squad, it was perhaps a Ruud awakening for the away side…

The Neymar-less Ones 4 – 0 Not That Easy Ferguso

FPLNima got his H2H selections bang on, Nick #FPL scored a brace and FPL Editor got another. Neither of the away strikers could sneak a goal past FPL Canuck in goal, and the squad got all excited and popped and extra goal in for good measure.

It’s a Wonderful Cruyff 4 – 1 Kahn you feel the Löw tonight?

Styles_X did get a consolation goal for Narcos’ team of Löw, but the Cruyff’s were not allowing anything more. Bot Schmarn and Rascalthebear grabbed a goal each, and two squad goals sealed the deal.

A Wenger’s Endgame 2 – 2 Hand of Zoff

The first draw of the day, FPL Banger can thank his strikers Joe and FPL Gato for the single league point as they both scored. Away striker Sam FPL also got a goal to complement the squad goal in this very tight match.

Fontaine of Knowledge 2 – 3 King Otto’s Grecians

A win for the Grecians in this fiercely fought battle, meaning King Otto’s team have climbed up into 22nd place. All four strikers scored, namely Rys, @TomsFPL, Mike and Alfie, and so it came down to squad goals, and the away side squeaked one past the post.

Petr Cech Yourself 0 – 2 Maradona Kebab

The Kebabs nominated a goalkeeper that was impervious, as none of FPL_Mihir’s team would have penetrated his goal. FPL Dan, striker for the away team, just managed to squeeze one into the bottom corner, with another followed by the away squad. A closer affair than the scoreline suggests, the Kebabs perhaps needed this win more.

JULES LEAGUE TABLE

Cafu Good Men continue defying the odds and are still unbeaten after seven matches, boasting 19 league points! Neto that Hauland stay just behind them with 16, whilst the Fabios lay in third place just waiting for the teams above them to slip up. At the other end of the table, King Otto’s Grecians leap two places from the bottom leaving Not that easy Ferguso in 24th just below Qatar Heroes.

RESULTS – RIMET LEAGUE

Vuvu Zizou 3 – 1 HurriKane’s Mean Son’s Three Lions

Another upset as despite the HurriKanes winning the squad battle, it was overturned by strikers George Pîrcãlabu (2) and FPL Paz (1). Ristu kept a clean sheet by the skin of his teeth, as both Srinii vas and Sanket Dessai were two points away from a goal each. A tough one to take for the away side.

Ryan’s Ronaldos 1 – 1 Shelby Company Limited

Finally grabbing their first league point of their campaign, it was so nearly a win for them too. Just two points from getting two squad goals and a victory, FPL Solomons at least sees a point on the board. It was home striker Aashay Mehta who struck home late to force the draw.

Mercedes Benzema 1 – 3 Netflix and Chilwell

Main differential Trent Alexander-Arnold let the Benzemas down as a haul from him would have surely kept them in it. Home striker RoyGooner saw his goal equalled by away striker Dan Bennett. In the end two squad goals for the Chilwells sealed the win for them.

Zlatan Ibra-hamster-vic 2 – 2 the Sevens!

Home team manager lansdelltoby got his strikers bang on, as goals from Wedders3 and FPL_RJD forced a draw. Had Neco Williams remained on the bench the Sevens would have cruised to victory, but a squad goal plus a striker goal courtesy of Ktk_interista wasn’t quite enough in the end.

Garuda in Coupe du Monde 38 4 – 0 Unbelievable Geoff

The former champions found themselves on the end of a drubbing. Team Garuda popped the aptly named Geoffrey Tahir and ncaneldiee up front and both promptly scored. Their keeper Tom Stephenson repelled all shots on his goal, and two more squad goals topped off an outstanding performance.

Cash Bandicoot FC 2 – 0 Shearer’s bunch of Flowers

The nominated keepers, Ryan Molesworth and Luke Williams, did the business and denied all goal attempts by the strikers. So it came down to squad score, and with their extra Solankes and Cancelos, the Bandicoots ended up with the bragging rights.

Banyana Bafana 1 – 4 One Tchouameni

The Banyanas finally succumbed to an inevitable loss, their first of the season. Their striker Nick Kahn did grab them a consolation goal, but two squad goals from the away team and one a piece for both of their strikers, Tris Robinson and FPL National, it was four Tchouameni goals at the final whistle

Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves 3 – 0 Nusantaro Gauchos

Britney’s manager Chaballer bravely put himself forward as forward, and promptly blanked. Fortunately his strike partner FPLMatthew did grab a goal to save his blushes, Jairzinho kept a clean sheet and two more goals from their squad meant the Gauchos were left rueing their lost chances.

Weah Robben Banks 2 – 0 Pjanic at the Disco

The tourney veterans were back in form winning this closely fought contest. Both keepers, Chayuth Wongthongsri and Hank Scorpio, had unblemished sheets, so it came down to the squad differentials. The Pjanics four James’ could have made it closer had he started the Chelsea game, but all the mini differentials brought in the points for the Robbers.

Gentleman’s Grealish 0 – 3 Klinsmen – FPL Secret Service

The Klinsmen continued their run of fine form, and dispatched their opposition albeit in their usual gentlemanly fashion. Bullet kept a clean sheet in the H2Hs, and BakerFPL343 also grabbed a goal for the good. Two more goals from their squad courtesy of having five more Bowens at their disposal, FplRichie it seems has himself a well oiled team.

Werner Bros 5 – 0 Fangs of Suarez

Camzy scored a striker goal for the Werners, and his teammate shaneangoh as keeper denied both their opposition strikers. But the real performance came from the squad, with virtually all their major differentials scoring big, the Werners can boast four squad goals as they dispatched the Fangs with ease.

Lucio and the Viking Seaman 2 – 2 Baggio Trousers

While both teams may feel aggrieved at not getting all three points, all in all a draw was the fair result. The Baggios did win the squad battle, but only one of their strikers, Gnu, managed a goal. Home strikers Elise and Pingreen both scored to earn their team a single league point.

RIMET LEAGUE TABLE

With Banyana Bafana losing, the top of the table now sees four teams tied with 16 league points each. The Klinsmen however with the biggest goal difference take top spot, with the Britneys, Banyana Bafana and the Hamsters trailing close behind them. The Sevens and the Shelby’s still sit at the bottom, but with both teams grabbing draws this week, surely it’s just a matter of time before they start to climb up.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Top scorer of the week was Samwise from Fabio Cannavariance with a score of 95, closely followed by fplkopi of team Garuda Coupe du monde 38 who had 90.

Both Pingreen (Lucio and the Viking Seaman) and Mark Mansfield (No Koeman No Cry) are top of the strikers leaderboard with six goals each, and the Keeper to beat is Chayuth Wongthongsri with an impressive nine shutouts so far.

Park the Bus of team Weah Robben Banks is now the highest points scorer of the tournament so far with 512.

MATCHDAY EIGHT FIXTURES

In the Jules league, it is now the turn of Narcos and his team Kahn you feel the Löw tonight to take on Cafu Good Men, who remain invincible thus far. Hand of Zoff face off against The Neymar-less Ones, and if Klose Than Ever can beat Murder on Zidane’s Floor, they may move up into the green spots!

In the Rimet league, a massive game between first placed Klinsmen – FPL Secret Service and second placed Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves looks set for fireworks. H2H selection mistakes may lead to manager sackings! Elsewhere the Shelbys have an opportunity against Vuvu Zizou, but only if they can beat them by enough goals.

The full list of matchday 8 fixtures is as follows:

To keep tabs on the live matchweek scores, click on this link.

For league tables, you can catch up via this link.

Boris and Greyhead continue to delve into SKLW stats in their SKLW Livestream, which can be seen below:

Thanks for reading, and good luck to all (except the Flowers of course, the Hamsters are feeling hungry!)