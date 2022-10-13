Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 11?

198
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are again chiefly looking to Erling Haaland (£12.2m) for the Gameweek 11 captaincy but with Manchester City away at Liverpool this weekend, the decision over who to hand the armband to perhaps isn’t as clear-cut as it usually is.

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is the clear winner of the captain poll, with just under 58% of total votes from users at the time of writing.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) is currently in second place, backed by a mite under 13% of our users.

No other player has garnered more than 4% of votes at this stage: Ivan Toney (£7.3m) occupies third place, followed closely by Son Heung-min (£11.7m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m).

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Erling Haaland continued his excellent run of form, notching his 15th Premier League goal as Manchester City steamrolled Southampton 4-0 in Gameweek 10. 

The Norwegian became the first player to reach 100 points in Fantasy Premier League in 2022/23, averaging just 7.3 minutes per FPL point this term. 

Haaland is simply unstoppable, and having struck the inside of the post early in the first half, powered home a neat side-foot finish beyond the helpless Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) to make it 4-0. 

Nothing is certain except death, taxes and an Erling Haaland goal  – and the Norwegian’s underlying numbers mark him out as the best in the division. 

The 22-year-old has produced division-leading goal threat numbers over the last six matches, placing top for shots inside the box (25), big chances (10), and shots on target (15).  

The expected goal data reaffirms Haaland’s dominance over the period, placing top for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 5.85 and 7.01 respectively. 

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Above: Erling Haaland tops the division for shots (27), shots inside the box (25) and big chances (10) over the last six matches

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) registered his 10th attacking return of the Premier League season against Southampton, supplying the assists for Phil Foden’s (£8.2m) delightful wedge finish. 

The Belgian created two big chances against the Saints and continues to set the gold standard for creativity in the division – with unerring consistency.

Over the last six matches, playmaker De Bruyne places top for big chances created (six), total assists (six), and expected assists (xA), with 2.30. 

While Manchester City visiting Liverpool would historically rank as the toughest fixture on paper, the high-flying Citizens’ attack is the polar opposite of Liverpool’s defence with confidence at an all-time low. 

Analysing at a team level, Manchester City place top over the last six matches for big chances (25) and expected goals (xG), with 14.67. 

Meanwhile, the Reds have conceded three goals in consecutive Premier League matches, against Brighton and Arsenal, and placed bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) against the Gunners in Gameweek 10, with an eye-watering 3.09. 

Injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Joel Matip (£5.9m) further compound defensive woes for Liverpool who rank eight-worst over the last six matches for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 9.02. 

HARRY KANE/SON HEUNG-MIN

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783

  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Salah & Mitro/Toney to Trossard & Kane worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yes if Mitro not fit

      Open Controls
    2. trick9
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Depends if you trust Mitro to be healthy. If not, go for it.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Salah could be a great captain in 12.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Lol and ppl still think liv vs westham
        Is easy

        Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Start one:

    A: Guaita
    B: Ward

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      B but neither one is attractive option.

      I don't think Palace keep a CS away at Leicester. Then again, defensively, Leicester is Leicester.

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Same same really, Guaita

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    What would be the preferred Spurs and Pool picks now? Son and Firmino?

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Kane and Salah/none.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Why Kane over Son? Just because penalties?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Because hasn't blanked since GW1

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Son is definitely edging his way back into my thoughts. Some of the Frankfurt defending was pretty sloppy & they gave him way too much space, but he looked really sharp

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        I will defo need to ship KDB next week and Son ain't looking bad, I would like to avoid any hockey like Trossard in and out

        Open Controls
  4. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Really uninspired this week, anything jump out? Wouldnt mind a Brighton attacker but Welbeck the only easy move
    0.4itb
    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Dalot
    Sterling Zaha Maddison Foden Pereira
    Haaland Mitro

    Iverson James Tarks Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I would propably do Mitro --> Toney but that's me thinking Mitro isn't healthy. If you think he is, then just roll.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks, I could do Watkins to Toney if Mitro fit

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I’d save

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Thanks, not a bad shout, I make silly moves when im unsure haha

        Open Controls
        1. Gunnerssss
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Start watkins, chelsea gonna concede

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Interesting, Chelseas recent opposition havnt exactly tested them I guess

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Watkins has only tested Gerrard's patience lately. Works hard, decent player, finishing is poor and confidence is low.

              Open Controls
              1. JT11fc
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                Been hard to watch him as my punt, not sure who Id bench

                Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    I’m in a bit of a pickle now. Would you save FT here? 0.7m
    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Maddi Zaha Andreas
    Mitro Haaland Toney

    Iversen Neco Gordon Fofana

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's likely Gordon will play at least but yeah, not great.

      I think you are ok to save unless James is out for 11 and 12 - then he's got to go. Maybe to Spurs or CP defender?

      Open Controls
      1. trick9
        4 hours ago

        Gordon is suspended, he won't play.

        Open Controls
      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours ago

        Hasn't Gordon got a gameweek ban?

        Open Controls
    2. trick9
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Nope.

      James isn't playing and Mitro is a huge question mark.

      Fofana --> Dier.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Ah. I didn’t know James was defo out. This is a real pain in the backside

        Open Controls
        1. Laporte of the Gods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Is he? Thought it was wait and see after 48 hours

          Open Controls
        2. trick9
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Even if it's a minor tweak, he won't be risked in the weekend. Early reports speculated he's out for 10 days but that's still unconfirmed. I would be pretty confident (95%) in saying that he won't be risked this weekend, even if it's something minor.

          Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Save FT. More need for GW12 with City out and probable rotation.

      Open Controls
    4. GoonerByron
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      Definitely wouldn't save here.. Could easily end up with 9 or 10 players.

      I'd do James or Fofana out..

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        I wish, just for once, I could make a luxury transfer.

        Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I once saw a McDonalds burger pickle slapped against a wall, where it remained for a week. Someone had flung it there in a rage. It looked like it was bleeding but that was just some tomato sauce that had unwillingly joined it on its brief journey to the wall. Personally, I love the pickle.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Testify.

        Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    James to dier for free this week or save ft and play neco(but not starting for nottingham it seems)?

    Open Controls
    1. Laporte of the Gods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      What are your other options - could you play 3-4-3 or event 3-5-2?

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Nope, cause my other players are coufal martial neco on the bench.
        I can play 3-5-2 but it will still be neco taking over rjames if i dont sell him for dier

        Open Controls
        1. Laporte of the Gods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Then I would make a transfer - dunk?

          Open Controls
  7. Viper
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Wildcarding in Gw 13. Which looks the better bet?

    A. Keep KDB. Take 2 punts with 2Fts in Gw12

    B. KDB -> Son

    C. KDB & Jesus -> Trossard & Kane (-4). FPL review recommends this one but I'm not sure

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I wanted to lose KDB this week but can be burnt badly here so maybe keep for Pool after all? I'm not too sold on Trossard, rather feel being pushed than convinced.

      Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    What say thee about the below moves?

    A. James > Webster
    B. Andreas > Trossard

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I wouldn't do it. Andreas is fine. I would rather just move James.

      Open Controls
  9. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Which is the best defender to own for GWs 11&12 ? (Excluding Cancelo, James, Trippier & Saliba)

    Currently contemplating between Andersen and Dunk but are the other options?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I've been thinking about punt on Justin

      Open Controls
    2. trick9
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Guehi.

      Open Controls
  10. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Kepa an option?

    Guita and Ward are my current keepers... agreed, not great.

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      For now.

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      decent option for the price

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      If you don't have any other fires to put out and have a transfer to burn then Guaita to Kepa could be a good move. Would rather save the transfer and go into gw12 with 2FT in hand

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'd love no other fires to put out but I have Diaz, TAA, James, Mitro 🙂
        Just scheduling in a mini WC

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      There are more important transfers for basically 99% of players to deal with to use one of your transfers on this move.

      Open Controls
  11. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    thoughts appreciated, oft 1.4 itb, diaz to trossard done, anything for a hit?
    james to dier, patterson to palce def etc?

    pope
    tripp cancelo james*
    bowen madds zaha tross
    haaland kane solanke

    ward andreas patterson* neco?
    cheers

    Open Controls
  12. ragsyboys
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    KDB starts this weekend ?

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Absolutely.

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      As bad as Liverpool have been, Pep will still put out his best XI this weekend.

      Open Controls
  13. Tshelby
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    WC time or just switch Martinelli or saliba? Don’t really see the obvious move this week

    1FT - 0.6 ITB

    Pope, Ward
    Trippier, Saliba, James, Cancelo
    Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, Andreas, Lavia
    Toney, Haaland, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Saliba for Dier prehaps?

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      and your 5th defender is .....?

      Open Controls

