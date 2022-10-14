365
Tips October 14

FPL Gameweek 11 guide: Best players, projected points, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page ahead of tonight’s deadline.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 11?

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

3pm team news: James, Sterling + Auba subs as Potter rotates

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND JAMES REPLACEMENTS + WHAT TO DO WITH MITROVIC

FPL review: Mitrovic injury, why Gordon was benched, Trossard treble 5

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 11?

EXPERT OPINION, STATS ANALYSIS AND MORE

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 11 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS

365 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    captain kane or trossard guys?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Damn, missed the deadline for James > Kilman

    Open Controls
  3. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    How nailed is Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      40%

      Open Controls
      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cluck!

        Open Controls
        1. OPTA FPL
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          seems he plays champions league, cucu epl

          Open Controls
          1. You've got red on you.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Bum! Finished work late. Didn't know who to get in.

            Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not as nailed as Jesus

      Open Controls
    3. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Panicked! Mistakes made.

      Open Controls
  4. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Non Haaland cappers, who did you cap?

    I went with Kane. GL all.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Son, 18:29, live a little.

      Open Controls
  5. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    PANTS DOWN!

    Probably the stupidest -8 ever:

    Trent to Dalot
    James to Doherty
    Murphy to Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Madness

      Open Controls
    2. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dalot why?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Dunno, couldn’t see anyone else I fancied!

        Open Controls
    3. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Oof

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could pay off massively

      Open Controls
    5. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Brutal

      Open Controls
    6. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who were your other 3 defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Trippier, Cancelo & Neco

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          So, only one defender transfer would have been sufficient?

          Good luck mate. Hope all of your new recruits score 10+ points this week.

          Open Controls
    7. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Don’t mind the moves but -8 is rough

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Need Bowen to go big

        Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Didn't have time to make an informed decision. Bought Cucurella and wishing I bought Jomez over Webster. Could have been a better option for WC15 strategy, but I can just bench Webster later on

    Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Such a boring transfer week here. 2 FT. Brought in Dunk (for bench).
    Probably ends up outscoring Solanke/Andreas - but slight less expected points on RMT.
    (Even though it does say bench Solanke!)

    Open Controls
  8. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Glad I saved my FT - 2 FTs in GW12 is going to be incredibly important.

    I sense a few injuries this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Please no more injuries.. Even with 2 FT and rotation that's killer.

      Open Controls
  9. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bought in Koulibaly last second but dunno if I managed to confirm team fast enough, he may be on the bench.......what a fail haha

    Open Controls
  10. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Feels like there were no good transfers this week. Mitro better be ready for GW12…

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think he will be. Hopefully.

      Open Controls
  11. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    All these folk posting literally mins after deadline saying they didn’t have time to make a transfer. But got time to log on here and tell everyone lol

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      There's no deadline for posting on here.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is there any need? No, son, just no.

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Timing is kind of important

      Open Controls
  12. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Decided from morning to make no changes then randomly bought Billing in, 1 min before deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Last minute is generally a crazy time, innit

      Open Controls
  13. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have 5 players who doesn't play next week:

    James, KDB, Haaland, Martinelli, Saliba

    and only 1FT to replace any one of them. Guess, I have to field only 10 players if there are no further injuries. And then, there will be rotation. Horrible!

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I've just transferred out Foden to get 11 out next GW13 He'll be back GW13. But injuries and heavy rotation will make a mockery of my careful planning for sure.

      Open Controls
  14. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Team looking great, all have good
    fixtures and each capable of double figures...

    Cue 40 point gw

    Open Controls

