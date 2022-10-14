FPL Gameweek 11 guide: Best players, projected points, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page ahead of tonight’s deadline.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 11?

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND JAMES REPLACEMENTS + WHAT TO DO WITH MITROVIC

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 11?

EXPERT OPINION, STATS ANALYSIS AND MORE

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 11 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS