Leicester v Palace team news: Daka again preferred over Vardy

A quieter-than-usual Saturday features only four Premier League matches, the first of which is Leicester City v Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 12:30 BST.

There’s one change apiece for the two sides involved, with injury forcing Brendan Rodgers’ hand.

Daniel Amartey comes in at centre-half to replace Jonny Evans, who misses out with a calf strain.

Patson Daka leads the line again, with Jamie Vardy only among the substitutes.

Patrick Vieira’s only change from the victory over Leeds United sees Tyrick Mitchell come in at left-back, Jeffrey Schlupp move to midfield and Michael Olise drop to the bench.

James Maddison and Wilfried Zaha were both among the 10 most-bought midfielders of Gameweek 11, attracting over 530,000 transfers in between them.

Their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownerships are both now around the 20% mark as a result.

The pair have contrasting records against today’s opponents: Maddison has never scored against Palace, while Zaha has seven goals in his last nine appearances against the Foxes.

A reminder that a booking for Maddison today would see him miss Gameweek 12 through suspension, as it would be his fifth caution of the season.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Daka.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Albrighton, Praet, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone, Balmer, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Olise, Gordon, Mateta.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek