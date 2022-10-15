656
Dugout Discussion October 15

Leicester v Palace team news: Daka again preferred over Vardy

656 Comments
A quieter-than-usual Saturday features only four Premier League matches, the first of which is Leicester City v Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 12:30 BST.

There’s one change apiece for the two sides involved, with injury forcing Brendan Rodgers’ hand.

Daniel Amartey comes in at centre-half to replace Jonny Evans, who misses out with a calf strain.

Patson Daka leads the line again, with Jamie Vardy only among the substitutes.

Patrick Vieira’s only change from the victory over Leeds United sees Tyrick Mitchell come in at left-back, Jeffrey Schlupp move to midfield and Michael Olise drop to the bench.

James Maddison and Wilfried Zaha were both among the 10 most-bought midfielders of Gameweek 11, attracting over 530,000 transfers in between them.

Their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownerships are both now around the 20% mark as a result.

The pair have contrasting records against today’s opponents: Maddison has never scored against Palace, while Zaha has seven goals in his last nine appearances against the Foxes.

A reminder that a booking for Maddison today would see him miss Gameweek 12 through suspension, as it would be his fifth caution of the season.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Daka.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Albrighton, Praet, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone, Balmer, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Olise, Gordon, Mateta.

656 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    expected plenty of goals since it was shite vs shite

    turns out they just cancel eachother out

    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Leicester at least tried to play football, palace were abysmal

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Palace such a hit and miss team
      Benched Ward as I genuinely thought they would easily score

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Maddison you melon! Spannnerrr!

    1. Mirror Man
      3 mins ago

      So he's a fruit wrench... interesting.

    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I was gonna call him a doughnut!

  3. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    FPL Twitter going crazy, so many started Andreas over Mitrovic.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mitro has less EO than Toney this week, not as huge a deal as it's made to be.

      Obviously would rather have the Mitro mins though! Just glad he should be fit for GW12 really.

      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Could well end up being my captain tbh 😛

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I know right? I had it on Maddison in my bus team. That deffo needs changing now 😆

          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Brutal Hazz 😆 does make a move for Trossard likely for me I guess with Madds brain fart in the dying mins. 😉

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Likewise, although I was perhaps punting on Trossard for KDB anyway.

              Luckily I saved 2 FT for this exact scenario. Have 10 with a fixture - only Maddison & KDB to ship.

              Would be beneficial to hear Aurier missing out due to a knock given Neco is in my team...

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tbf the algos did say to start Andreas and 50% of them follow the algos. The other 50% follow the people who follow the algos.

    3. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Twa**er by name Twa**er by nature 😆

    4. Konstaapeli
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was the correct choice given the information at the time. Him starting looked a long shot.

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Must be an algo thing - FPLReview kept suggesting bringing Dunk in and Andreas having more xMins than Mitro, hence the likes of: https://twitter.com/FPL_Salah/status/1580971809456783361?s=20&t=U-4X2-9O8d5CKREEuYMb7A

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah speaking of those who follow algos

      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't follow any of them or an algo and started Pereira and benched Mitro. And I would do the same thing again presented with the info we got.

      3. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup I commented on the algo / stats guys picking Dunk after watching inspected Goals pre deadline.

  4. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why was Estupinan subbed last night? Just got him for James, and then this.

  5. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    The Maddison ride is over. I don’t expect anything against that WOL defence then MCI after that. That haul against NOR will do me.

    1. Jet5605
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah I was planning on selling him in GW13 anyway and so him > Trossard gets done in GW12 instead.

  6. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thank you Guaita for those lovely 11 points

  7. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB, Cancelo & Maddison have least value to sell & they will probably drop to buy back at sell price 🙂

  8. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Can't wait to sell Zaha for Saka in GW13. Forgot how much it sucks owning him.

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    I guess Maddison suspension means Trossard will be popular next GW

  10. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    just now

    I started Andreas over Toney hoping he blanks coz I had Sanchez as GK. Wow did that back fire 🙁 Andreas better haul.

