Spurs v Everton team news: Perisic and Doherty start

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton rounds off the day’s Premier League action and gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Antonio Conte has made three changes to the Spurs side that beat Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, two of which come at wing-back.

Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic come into the side to replace the benched Ryan Sessegnon and the suspended Emerson Royal.

The rotation continues in the left-sided centre-half position, meanwhile, as Ben Davies replaces Clement Lenglet.

Richarlison is up against his former club after recovering from a knee problem that he sustained on Wednesday.

Everton boss Frank Lampard makes one change to the team that lost at home to Manchester United.

Dwight McNeil comes in for Anthony Gordon, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Gameweek 10.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Doherty, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Davies, Richarlison, Kane, Son Heung-Min

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, Welch

GAMEWEEK 11 RESULTS SO FAR

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek