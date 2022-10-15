573
Dugout Discussion October 15

Spurs v Everton team news: Perisic and Doherty start

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton rounds off the day’s Premier League action and gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Antonio Conte has made three changes to the Spurs side that beat Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, two of which come at wing-back.

Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic come into the side to replace the benched Ryan Sessegnon and the suspended Emerson Royal.

The rotation continues in the left-sided centre-half position, meanwhile, as Ben Davies replaces Clement Lenglet.

Richarlison is up against his former club after recovering from a knee problem that he sustained on Wednesday.

Everton boss Frank Lampard makes one change to the team that lost at home to Manchester United.

Dwight McNeil comes in for Anthony Gordon, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Gameweek 10.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Doherty, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Davies, Richarlison, Kane, Son Heung-Min

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, Welch

GAMEWEEK 11 RESULTS SO FAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Nottingham Forest
Fulham2 – 2Bournemouth
Leicester City0 – 0Crystal Palace
Brentford2 – 0Brighton and Hove Albion

  1. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Chances Jesus no show tomorrow? Mitro first on bench..

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      He's a doubt according to embargoed comments from Arteta on Thursday

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jesus always turns up, even when you think he’s dead

      1. tsintisin
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        😀

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        He lives in our hearts

      3. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Jesus does not exist

  2. KeanosMagic
    23 mins ago

    Foden rising before a blank?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      FPL

  3. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    How does this WC look? Want a few differentials.. Will transition Barnes/Trossard back to Saka/Foden after the blank week…

    Guita
    VVD - Trippier - Schar - Webster
    Zaha - Barnes - Trossard - Pereira
    Kane (c) - Mitrovic

    Ward - Haaland - Martinelli - Cancelo

    3.0 ITB

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Similar plan on my wc, with Barnes and Trossard.
      Looks good

    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      not sure about VVD.. otherwise looks good..

  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Doherty nailed on 1st choice after that and how awful royal has been

    Problem is you don’t know which games conte will prioritise so Doherty could still miss league games, looked great today though

    1. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I'm going to hold long term anyway, at that price he's worth it

    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      from an FPL perspective just the easier fixtures would be fine, Emerson still has the slight edge when defending

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      So he's nailed on first choice except for when he's not nailed on first choice

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly 😀

  5. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    What do you reckon to this wc team?

    4.5 Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Doherty Andersen Tark
    Martinelli Trossard Rashford Barnes Andreas
    Kane Darwin Haaland

    Money in the bank to do Trossard and Barnes to Foden and Saka in 13/14

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really don’t like that midfield. See how he looks tomorrow but I’d look at salah over Kane (probably won’t be a popular one on here!)

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah looks pretty dodgy right. Kane has done so well for me, I'm struggling with dropping him

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Me too, totally get it. I’d always planned to switch to salah this week but not sure I can do it. Will watch tomorrow and see his position. I still like zaha and Bowen longer term so you could maybe consider them and avoid too many pre planned transfers

  6. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who’s everyone looking to captain in 12?

    1. F4L
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mitro, nice rest until Thursday

      hopefully villa get beat tomorrow and Gerrard can't afford just to play for a bore draw to keep his job

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Interesting one, not sure I could trust him with armband

    2. GoonerByron
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kane if I don’t get a Liverpool forward

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tempted to sell him!

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Salah

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This is the best choice. Can I sell Kane for him though!

    4. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kane!

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Why can I still not trust spurs and Kane

    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Was thinking of Sterling or Trossard, although I might not punt on Trossard now

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not sure what you’ll get with Brighton so it’s a risky one…but think there might be a lot of rotation

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          That's a big part of why I'm thinking of avoiding Trossard, it's a 1 week punt as I'm WCing the week after but short turnaround. Sterling may possibly get rotated too but given he's played every 3 days ever since the CL began apart from last weekend, I feel it was more of a rest than anything else

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Trossard worth a go if for 1 week I reckon

      2. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think Trossard is less punty than Sterling. I had him for several games - regretted it enormously.

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Sterling has definitely been frustrating, still I'm not sure of other options. Trippier possibly

  7. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT 2.4ITB

    A. Maddison -> Bowen/Mount
    B. A above + James -> Dier (-4)?

    Guaita
    Neco Trippier Kilman James*
    Trossard Maddison* Zaha Andreas
    Kane Toney

    Ward Martinelli Cancelo Haaland

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B but could look at someone like vvd. Not too keen on dier

  8. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ward
    Castagne Perisic Cancelo
    Andreas Maddison* Foden Son
    Mitrovic Solanke Haaland

    Pope MacAlister Trippier James*

    --------------------------------

    Replacing the * would allow me to field 11 for GW12:

    Maddison + James ----> 15.2 ITB

    Not sure on the best players, who should be prioritised.
    is it even worth taking a hit (-4) to field 11, or just go with 10?

  9. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bah, really don't want to free hit in such an unexciting week, but I have James, Mitrovic, Neco, Maddison, Cancelo, Haaland and Martinelli, all of which are doubts or out.

    What would you do?
    Could take a hit, field Neco and Mitrovic, and just pray I get a full team out.

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Take a hit easily

  10. Ci Siamo
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is this transfer worth it for a hit?

    Kane & Maddison —> Mitrovic & Salah (c)

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m considering and if salah does anything tomorrow then I’ll be tempted. Wait and see for now

      1. Ci Siamo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have had Kane from GW1 and he hasn’t let me down at all really, tucked along beautifully so I’m really on the fence

  11. Edge
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best Maddison replacement?

    A) Bowen
    B) Trossard
    C) other

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B for 1 week. A for long term. Zaha and Antony worth considering

    3. The Iceman
      4 mins ago

      A for me, but Trossard has the best fixture midweek.

    4. putana
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      bowen for sure

  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    KDB Maddison to Salah Bowen?
    Or other options?
    Not keen on Trossard.

    Guaita/Iversen
    Cancelo/Trippier/Castagne/Neco/Emerson
    KDB/Maddison/Zaha/Martinelli/Pereira
    Haaland/Toney/Mitro

    1. The Iceman
      13 mins ago

      I like it.

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks great

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    2FT 1.5ITB what would you do?

    Ward (Raya)
    Trippier Guehi Webster Neco (Cancelo)
    Salah [C] Barnes Zaha Maddison* (Martinelli)
    Solanke Mitrovic (Halaand)

    A. Replace Maddison and save 1 FT
    B. Use both FT for Maddison and Neco

    1. The Iceman
      4 mins ago

      A sounds reasonable for this week, then assess again after with 2FT 🙂

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A to Trossard probably and have 2 frees in 13

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ta, Trossard or Bowen?

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A and then hopefully you have cash to do Barnes to saka/Bowen/foden next gw

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, plan GW13 Foden Saka in for Maddison Barnes originally and change Neco GW12, but Maddi out early ...

    4. F4L
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A unless there's a defender you desperately want for Neco

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  14. The Iceman
    12 mins ago

    1) Mitrovic + 4.5 DEF
    2) Solanke + 5.5 DEF (already own Trippier)

    Appreciate the help all.

    1. F4L
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      no defender stands out @ 5.5mil so would pay the extra for Mitro imo, Bournemouth a more defensive side

      1. The Iceman
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate, was thinking the same.

  15. F4L
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    will need to sell one of Maddison or Jesus this week:

    Maddison with - wolves (a) city (h) eve (a) whu (a) until WC

    should be Maddison to go right? makes it easier to get Foden as well in13

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes that is a no brainer imo

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Never been happier for a Kane (c) dive . . . . but hiding behind couch tomorrow. Big time.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Uh fail ; yes, Mad suspended means easy choice.

    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely.

    4. F4L
      • 7 Years
      just now

      cheers all

  16. The Iceman
    7 mins ago

    Maddison to go for me. Leicester are hopeless until they sack Rodgers.

    1. The Iceman
      7 mins ago

      Reply fail to F4L! ^

    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      cheers

    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can’t blame rodgers. The team is shite. Lost to many key players like Schmeichel

      1. The Iceman
        just now

        Agree and disagree. He has a track record of not being able to turn around difficult situations. We saw it at Liverpool also.

  17. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Maddison to Zaha
    B) Maddison to Trossard
    C) Kane + Maddison to Firmino + Salah
    D) Same as C but with Toney

    1. The Iceman
      4 mins ago

      C or D! Leaning towards D with security of minutes for Toney.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      D for me!

    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Forgot to mention C and D is for a hit

    4. F4L
      • 7 Years
      just now

      i'd avoid Zaha even with the kind fixtures, playing too wide

      rather Kane over Salah still for now so B, lots of options in midfield that can rival Firmino

  18. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any early thoughts would be much appreciated:

    Pope (Ward)
    Perisic, Trippier, Dunk
    Zaha, Andreas
    Mitrovic

    Saliba*, Cancelo*, Martinelli*, Maddison*, KDB*, Jesus*, Haaland*

    Original plan was to take a hit and wildcard GW13. Now I'm seriously considering WC next week, keeping Martinelli, Cancelo, Haaland. What do you guys think?

  19. Bushwhacker
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Never been happier for a Kane (c) dive . . . . but hiding behind couch tomorrow. Big time.

