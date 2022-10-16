834
Dugout Discussion October 16

2pm team news: Koulibaly and Rashford benched, Zouma absent

Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with five more Premier League matches taking place this afternoon.

Aston Villa v Chelsea, Leeds United v Arsenal, Manchester United v Newcastle United and Southampton v West Ham United kick-off at 14:00 BST, followed by a huge game at Anfield where Liverpool host Manchester City at 16:30 BST.

Graham Potter makes three changes from the Chelsea side that beat AC Milan 2-0 on Tuesday. Reece James faces two months on the sidelines with the knee injury he picked up in Italy, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Jorginho drop to the bench. They are replaced by Marc Cucurella, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz.

Opponents Aston Villa make two alterations, as Leon Bailey and Danny Ings come in for Emiliano Buendia and Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal make seven changes to their Europa League XI, with big hitters Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all returning.

As for Leeds, Luis Sinisterra is back from suspension and replaces Patrick Bamford, which suggests Rodrigo will be pushed further forward and lead the line.

At Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man Utd’s starting line-up, along with Raphael Varane, Fred and Jadon Sancho. That means Marcus Rashford is a substitute, while Christian Eriksen (illness) and Anthony Martial are absent from the matchday squad.

Joelinton comes in for the visitors, returning in place of Joe Willock.

West Ham make five changes from Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over Anderlecht: Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca replace Alphonse Areola, Angelo Ogbonna, Flynn Downes, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma.

That means £4.0m Emerson Palmieri continues in the starting XI, potentially as an out-of-position winger, or failing that, a wing-back.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles come in for hosts Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Sanson, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Bogarde, Buendia, Coutinho

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang

Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Jorginho, Zakaria, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Broja

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Ayling, Llorente, Summerville, Klich, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nketiah, Nelson, Marquinhos

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Rashford, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, S Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Diallo, Larios

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Johnson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry

834 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Held Saka and Odegaard frm gw 1 till about 3 wks ago.

    You know the rest 🙂

  2. F4L
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    is salah playing striker today with Elliot RM?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Think it's a 433

      1. F4L
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        damn, klopp has bottled it if 433, think they've looked much better in the 4231

  3. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Gabriel red?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      And a pen

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      And a pen

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    6 mins added in Arsenal game...

  5. SirWenger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Another peno

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bamford doing a Maddison

  7. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    martinelli goal and arsenal cleanie busted not too much to ask for

  8. SirWenger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Gabby RC

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    LOL SCENES!

  10. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bamford wtf haha

  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Gonna be rescinded

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      looks like

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Has to be

    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Pen or red or both?

  12. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Told you Leeds would score

    1. SirWenger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Too early

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Won’t miss 2 surely?!

        1. SirWenger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Won't get second

          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            So lucky

  13. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Leeds fans about to go apoplectic

  14. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Salah time baby!!

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Again, no chance mate

  15. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Send Bamford off

  16. F4L
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    mount no longer jammiest haul, Gabriel takes the cake

  17. AARON-1
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Right.
    Come on, Salah.
    Points, please.

  18. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Well the flip a coin decision last week between Mount and Maddison back fired spectacularly. Now I need to take a hit to field 11 and I’ve missed out on a haul. Aaargh,

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Why would you bring Maddison in on 4 YC before a blank game week

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Maddison didn’t have a blank.

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      It was Gundo I took out too, so hopefully he won’t do anything.

  19. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Leeds crying, rivals crying, beautiful - drink it in.

  20. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    CS and a pen save from Ederson is all I ask

  21. Ci Siamo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Arsenal getting scumbag luck, disgusting to see.

    Disgusting.

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      46 mins ago

      Or...they just so happen to be a very well-rounded team at the moment.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yea Gabriel tried to kick Bamford there, but missed.

  22. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    YESS!! FT - Leeds such a dirty cynical team, hopefully get cut adrift down there.

  23. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Well well well. VAR having a lovely old time. Rocks up late to the party and steals the last kiss.

  24. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How Arsenal got a win and cs is something that will not be explained during the lifetime of this generation.

    Br non-Arsenal

  25. AIRMILES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Arteta's a lot more highly-strung now that he's top of the table, and it appears it's spilling over onto the pitch. Understandable really, but it does increase the risk of these sorts of endings to their games.

  26. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    cancelo playing like a winger

  27. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Whatever happened to FPL Ted.. Is he not on YouTube these days? Always had a great slide show.

  28. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    I give it 2 years until VAR is disbandoned

    1. Josh.E
      10 mins ago

      a hurt spurs fan! I love it

