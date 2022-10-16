2pm team news: Koulibaly and Rashford benched, Zouma absent

Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with five more Premier League matches taking place this afternoon.

Aston Villa v Chelsea, Leeds United v Arsenal, Manchester United v Newcastle United and Southampton v West Ham United kick-off at 14:00 BST, followed by a huge game at Anfield where Liverpool host Manchester City at 16:30 BST.

Graham Potter makes three changes from the Chelsea side that beat AC Milan 2-0 on Tuesday. Reece James faces two months on the sidelines with the knee injury he picked up in Italy, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Jorginho drop to the bench. They are replaced by Marc Cucurella, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz.

Opponents Aston Villa make two alterations, as Leon Bailey and Danny Ings come in for Emiliano Buendia and Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal make seven changes to their Europa League XI, with big hitters Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all returning.

As for Leeds, Luis Sinisterra is back from suspension and replaces Patrick Bamford, which suggests Rodrigo will be pushed further forward and lead the line.

At Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man Utd’s starting line-up, along with Raphael Varane, Fred and Jadon Sancho. That means Marcus Rashford is a substitute, while Christian Eriksen (illness) and Anthony Martial are absent from the matchday squad.

Joelinton comes in for the visitors, returning in place of Joe Willock.

West Ham make five changes from Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over Anderlecht: Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca replace Alphonse Areola, Angelo Ogbonna, Flynn Downes, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma.

That means £4.0m Emerson Palmieri continues in the starting XI, potentially as an out-of-position winger, or failing that, a wing-back.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles come in for hosts Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Sanson, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Bogarde, Buendia, Coutinho

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang

Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Jorginho, Zakaria, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Broja

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Ayling, Llorente, Summerville, Klich, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nketiah, Nelson, Marquinhos

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Rashford, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, S Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Diallo, Larios

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Johnson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry

