Liverpool v Man City team news: Alexander-Arnold and Darwin subs

The best two sides of recent Premier League seasons do battle at 16:30 BST on Sunday, as Liverpool meet Manchester City at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes from the side that lost 3-2 at Arsenal in Gameweek 10, with James Milner, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott all coming into the starting XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those who drop out, but he does make an earlier-than-expected return from injury, as he takes his place among the substitutes alongside Darwin Nunez.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is absent from the matchday squad.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola makes just the one change from last weekend’s 4-0 win over Southampton, as Ilkay Gundogan comes in for Riyad Mahrez.

That means Erling Haaland leads the line as expected, but Jack Grealish has to settle for a place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Darwin, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT