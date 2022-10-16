401
Dugout Discussion October 16

Liverpool v Man City team news: Alexander-Arnold and Darwin subs

401 Comments
Share

The best two sides of recent Premier League seasons do battle at 16:30 BST on Sunday, as Liverpool meet Manchester City at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes from the side that lost 3-2 at Arsenal in Gameweek 10, with James Milner, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott all coming into the starting XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those who drop out, but he does make an earlier-than-expected return from injury, as he takes his place among the substitutes alongside Darwin Nunez.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is absent from the matchday squad.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola makes just the one change from last weekend’s 4-0 win over Southampton, as Ilkay Gundogan comes in for Riyad Mahrez.

That means Erling Haaland leads the line as expected, but Jack Grealish has to settle for a place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Darwin, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

401 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AARON-1
    6 mins ago

    A foul is a foul, Pep.
    Get over it.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Emotion running high ... it's a foul nevertheless

      Open Controls
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kdb has been pooe

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Poor

      Open Controls
      1. Cucurella-ella
        4 mins ago

        and poo

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kevin De Pooe

      Open Controls
  3. Cucurella-ella
    6 mins ago

    i actually think im developing a hatred for salah now

    Open Controls
  4. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jota loses his head! Normally as reliable as Big Ben.

    Open Controls
  5. krzys
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    It was a clear foul to be honest

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only Foden and Haaland owners arguing otherwise

      Open Controls
  6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Darwin off bench should be spicy

    Open Controls
  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah motm so far

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Even though peeps been slagging him off for missing chances?

      Open Controls
    2. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      he's one of the worst teamplayers I've EVER seen in my whole fkn life and I'm such an old fart

      Open Controls
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Been brilliant this 2nd half so far.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      End to end, a goal will spice this further

      Open Controls
  9. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Double foul by Haaland - kicked it out of keeper's hand too

    Open Controls
    1. Cucurella-ella
      3 mins ago

      plus it came from a goal kick for city which should have been a corner

      Open Controls
  10. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Seems half the team is out or in doubt:

    Pope
    Williams, Zouma, Trippier
    Pereira, Bowen,
    Martial*, Mitrovich
    Subs: Iversen

    Out: Haaland, Foden, Cancelo, Maddison, Martinelli, James
    2FT, 4.5 ITB

    A - Maddison, James -> Mount/Trossard, Chilwell (get Nunez/Firmino in GW13 if Martial is not ready)
    B - Maddison, James, Martial -> Mount/Trossard, Chilwell, Solanke (-4)
    C - Maddison, James, Martial -> Salah, Chilwell, Solanke (-4)

    Don't plan to get Jesus, so that forward spot is potentially up for grabs till Qatar

    Open Controls
  11. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Looks like Haaland is on for his first blank of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Cucurella-ella
      2 mins ago

      someone bookmark this

      Open Controls
  12. Nightcrawler
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    The pass from Salah to jota was incredibly quick thinking and execution under a high pressure situation

    Open Controls
    1. Cucurella-ella
      2 mins ago

      useless player

      Open Controls
    2. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Agreed - it was the best thing I've seen him do all season. Flash of his best.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If Jota scored there would have been a MUDWAVE

      Open Controls
  13. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    I've got 9 players for GW12 (one of which is Neco) and I plan to WC13

    Which of these transfers should I make for a -4 hit if at all?

    A) James > Guehi
    B) Maddison > Trossard
    C) Madisson > Mount

    *Guehi is a player I also want for my WC so an early transfer could save me 0.1-0.2m

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Who do you think scores more in GW12?

      Open Controls
  14. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah should at least try to stay on his feet.

    Open Controls
  15. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland owner but not capper. Should I celebrate a red card or it hurts me too?

    Open Controls
    1. Cucurella-ella
      just now

      celebrate i think

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      RC would be amazing for us.
      Kane capper here

      Open Controls
  16. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland blank!

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Gomez is rubbish

    Open Controls
  18. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland is a fraud, out of my team now

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Fab YC

    Open Controls
  20. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    KDB to Salah is a rather easy xfer this week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.