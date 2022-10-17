FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 11

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 11.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mihajlo Borozanov is a new entry to our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and comes straight in at number one. He has had two previous top 10k finishes – 7,465th in 2006/07 and 9,560th last season – and right now is 99th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

James Fearon leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league but now shares that lead with Osman Škrebo. They are joint 120th overall. The code to this mini-league is visible on the FFS home page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 11 was 38, after hits. This removed 142 teams, as 1,670 go through to Gameweek 12.

After activating his Wildcard, Phil Weston was the top scorer with 81 thanks to captaining Harry Kane and getting double-digit hauls from Jose Sá and Ivan Toney.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still tops League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 26 points out of a possible 33. He now sits at 9,977th in global rankings, also being 44th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The only manager with a 100% record is Nikhil Narang of League 9 Division 15.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) also leads for a third week in the FFScout Family mini-league. He has risen to 5,990th overall and is 17th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stuart Brant remains top for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. He also still leads The Next Ville Ronka mini-league (the feeder league for Greyhead’s ‘The Great and The Good’).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

In PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg), Chris Hill leads for a third week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for an eighth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is 5,638th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 champion Jon Reeson has displaced long-time leader Ben Crabtree at the top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Michael Giovanni is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He came 4,269th in 2019/20 and ended last season in 2,956th place, putting him 39th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. Live Hall of Fame leader Finn Sollie is level on points but has made more transfers.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ben Thompson is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, having captained Kane and bagged a double-digit haul from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

James Astin is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He came 891st in 2013/14 and 336th in 2018/19, has had another three top 10k finishes and is 144th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. Svein Roald L Usken (Firminoooo) is level with him on points.

FPL VETS

For a fourth week, Goran Jevtic leads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.