Tuesday team news: Williams starts, Estupinan and Jonny benched

Gameweek 12 is the second midweek round of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season and follows hot on the heels of Sunday’s action.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest get us underway at 19:30 BST, with Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers three-quarters of an hour later.

Roberto De Zerbi makes just one change from the side that lost 2-0 at Brentford in Gameweek 11, as Adam Lallana replaces Pervis Estupinan, who drops to the bench.

That could potentially see Leandro Trossard line up at left wing-back, although a system change to a back four is another possibility.

As for the visitors, Steve Cooper makes three alterations. In come Serge Aurier, Orel Mangala and Jesse Lingard, with Harry Toffolo, Cheikhou Kouyate and Emmanuel Dennis dropping out.

Neco Williams, meanwhile, is included in the starting XI, with Aurier expected to feature at left-back.

Over at Selhurst Park, Patrick Vieira makes just one change from Saturday’s goalless draw at Leicester City, as Michael Olise comes in for Jordan Ayew.

Managerless Wolves, however, ring the changes. Nathan Collins returns from suspension, while Nelson Semedo, Hugo Bueno and Boubacar Traore are all handed starts.

Jonny is a substitute, but fellow full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is absent from the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Estupinan, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Turns

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Freuler, Lingard, Gibbs-White, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Dennis, Boly

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Johnstone, Goodman, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Mateta

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, B Traore, A Traore, Nunes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Jonny, Hodge, Campbell, Ronan, Moutinho, Guedes, Hwang