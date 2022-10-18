374
Dugout Discussion October 18

Tuesday team news: Williams starts, Estupinan and Jonny benched

Gameweek 12 is the second midweek round of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season and follows hot on the heels of Sunday’s action.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest get us underway at 19:30 BST, with Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers three-quarters of an hour later.

Roberto De Zerbi makes just one change from the side that lost 2-0 at Brentford in Gameweek 11, as Adam Lallana replaces Pervis Estupinan, who drops to the bench.

That could potentially see Leandro Trossard line up at left wing-back, although a system change to a back four is another possibility.

As for the visitors, Steve Cooper makes three alterations. In come Serge Aurier, Orel Mangala and Jesse Lingard, with Harry Toffolo, Cheikhou Kouyate and Emmanuel Dennis dropping out.

Neco Williams, meanwhile, is included in the starting XI, with Aurier expected to feature at left-back.

Over at Selhurst Park, Patrick Vieira makes just one change from Saturday’s goalless draw at Leicester City, as Michael Olise comes in for Jordan Ayew.

Managerless Wolves, however, ring the changes. Nathan Collins returns from suspension, while Nelson Semedo, Hugo Bueno and Boubacar Traore are all handed starts.

Jonny is a substitute, but fellow full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is absent from the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Estupinan, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Turns

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Freuler, Lingard, Gibbs-White, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Dennis, Boly

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Johnstone, Goodman, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Mateta

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, B Traore, A Traore, Nunes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Jonny, Hodge, Campbell, Ronan, Moutinho, Guedes, Hwang

  1. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need Trossard and Diego to get a bit sharper now

  2. meenabakery
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Spent most of the day wavering between Zaha and Trossard, only to impulsively get Darwen instead. No risk no fun, but tonight will be torture...

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      It’ll be torture owning them too

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

      2. meenabakery
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That makes me feel slightly better.

  3. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Diego Costa looking dangerous. Like he's got a knife down his sock.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      He probably does tbf.

  4. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Watching Diego Costa is pure entertainment

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wolves open attack
    Weird

  6. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    My team is muck and I need to do something different. My defence is shameful. I’m gonna play three at the back from the same team. The question is: who?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Whoever Brighton are playing

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forest

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Everton or Wolves if you feeling punty

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Was thinking Everton.

  7. JBG
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Need goals from Zaha and Kilman.

  8. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Palace aren’t keeping a cleanie here are they

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neither of them will I can guarantee you that

  9. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one is better on WC?
    A) Kane+White+Patterson/N. Williams (as 3th sub)
    B) Toney+Saliba+Cancelo (Guehi/Andreas/Almiron mostly on bench)

    Kepa - Ward
    x, x, Guehi, Trippier, Gomez
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Almiron, Andreas
    x, Haaland, Mitro

  10. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Costa playing really well.

  11. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Raya
    B) Pickford

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Omg what?

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ha

  12. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Boring but two 0-0s here would suit me fine. Or 0-0 for the Notts game and a Zaha goal and a CS for Palace

  13. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Leandro Trossard’s half by numbers:

    46 touches
    3/3 ground duels won
    2 tackles won
    2 crosses completed
    2 key passes
    1 interception
    1 shot off the woodwork

    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      0 returns

    2. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      1 point

    3. Pukki Party
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      0 goals 0 assists

    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very poor seeing as he's up against Aurier

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      And in FPL terms, bps:
      3 - Henderson (14)
      2 - Mac Allister (12)
      1 - Dunk (11)
      March (9)
      Caicedo (8)
      Webster (8)
      Veltman (6)
      Trossard (6)
      McKenna (5)
      Freuler (5)

    6. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only 1 stat that matters

  14. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Neco Williams has the opportunity to write himself into the FPL Hall of Fame tonight.

  15. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Steve Sidwell on the BBC live blog chats so much of the proverbial. Aside from saying Forest have been superb defensively (which I am guessing is not the case from comments on here), he said earlier that Lingard has not yet reached his potential. He is 29!

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      He must just be stupid

    2. Konstaapeli
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe he was referring to his tiktok career?

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point. You can always have 1 more follower!

  16. JBG
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Zaha is such a petulant child.

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A player I'm not a fan of and wouldn't own in FPL

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A conclusion I wish I had reached 3-4 weeks ago

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah - I don't want him in my team but he has really good fixtures and he ought to be pulling up a few trees. I'll be tempted to take him out rather than Trossard for Foden. Of course, then he'll score a few braces.

  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Henderson (NFO) (14)
    Mac Allister (BHA) (12)
    Dunk (BHA) (11)
    March (BHA) (9)
    Caicedo (BHA) (8)
    Webster (BHA) (8)
    Trossard (BHA) (6)
    Veltman (BHA) (6)

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      BAPS @ Half

  18. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Zaha is definitely getting a booking for fouling either Semedo or Traore tonight

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Or kicking ball away when he gets a foul called against him.

  19. meenabakery
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Surely that should be a straight red for Zaha for dissent?

  20. RICICLE
    3 mins ago

    Who would you rather lose out of these two:

    A) Zaha
    B) Bowen

    Struggling with this one. Cheers all!

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zaha

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zaha on current form.

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait until the game week is over but Zaha probably

    4. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Zaha

    5. RICICLE
      just now

      Cheers guys.
      If I lost Bowen then moved I wanna do before price changes would only cost me a -4.
      If Zaha then it would cost me a -8

      Thank you though, shall mull it over.

  21. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's my Neco clean sheet looking?

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The same as it's looking for everyone else

    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Holding on... just. He's come out for the 2nd half anyway

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Safe as houses

  22. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Veltman will score!
    Just nodded off and woke up to shouts of Veltman, but I was dreaming.
    I have history of this sort of thing.

  23. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Guehi big chance missed

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Really?

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He won't do anything now I own, 1 point hopefully

  24. AMBELLINA PRISE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Zaha is like a cartoon character

  25. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Back under way at the Amex..

