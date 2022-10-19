329
Scout Picks - Bus Team October 19

FPL Gameweek 13 early Scout Picks: City and Arsenal players return

329 Comments
Share

Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has barely got going but we’re already looking ahead to the following round with our Scout Picks ‘bus team’.

In this early Gameweek 13 selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the Saturday deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating crew – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

All of the numbers featured in this piece were correct before Wednesday’s top-flight fixtures.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Dance like no one's watching 1

Welcome back, Arsenal and Manchester City.

After their midweek blank, the Premier League’s top two (at the time of writing) come back onto the FPL radar with a vengeance, not just for Gameweek 13 but right the way up to the World Cup. Our Watchlist will soon be updated to reflect this.

Six of the top eight players for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) this season are on the books of these two clubs, all of whom are in the mix for a place in the final Scout Picks come Friday.

After a brief medical mix-up on Wednesday, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) should be fine for the weekend.

Representation from both clubs’ defences looks likely, too, with Arsenal up against a Southampton side with the second-worst expected goals (xG) tally in 2022/23.

Brighton and Hove Albion should pose City a bigger test than Saints will Arsenal: the Seagulls are in the top five for both xG and expected goals conceded (xGC) this season. But Albion have made a mockery of all things expected over the last few years, with profligacy in attack an ongoing problem. True to form, Roberto De Zerbi’s troops are goalless in their last three matches despite racking up 54 shots and six big chances.

Liverpool arguably have the standout fixture of the weekend but the quick turnaround time between Gameweeks 12 and 13 is a concern, so the teamsheet and minutes logged in Wednesday’s match against West Ham United will partly dictate who we plump for in the Scout Picks.

Benchings for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) or Kostas Tsimikas (£4.5m) in midweek would seriously elevate their chances of a start in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off but for now, we’ll opt for an in-form, cut-price Joe Gomez (£4.5m), with two of his positional rivals still out injured. Further forward, Darwin Nunez (£8.8m), Roberto Firmino (£8.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) will all be in the mix for Scout Picks duty; Darwin is third among all FPL assets for minutes per xGI in 2022/23 and his short-term game-time prospects are elevated with injuries striking elsewhere.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

329 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Liverpool returning to a 4 3 3 feels like a massive troll after Klopp saying Salah needs to play more central.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      It won't be 433. Same formation they've been using last few games

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Salah Henderson Thiago Carvalho
        Firmino Darwin

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yeah this is what I thought too? Carvalho LW, Salah RW, Firmino 10 Nunez 9 probably?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          Exactly

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          Good sign for your double up plan

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            I'm fearing going for it now, thought Firmino would get a rest tonight but think he's destined for it on Saturday now, can't see him starting 4 games in 10 days

            Open Controls
        3. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Could be slightly leaning toward 4-2-3-1.

          Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      klopp is a fraud

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Don't think it's 4-3-3. Even worse, it's Salah on the right of the 4-4-2.

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think it's a 4-2-3-1. Firmino 10, Salah and Carvalho wingers and Nunez CF.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Exactly that

        Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Tonight, the Kaptain is going to SHOUT

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hope he shouts 3 times.

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Blanking 100%

      Open Controls
    3. mojoindojo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      and shout loudly and repeatedly

      Open Controls
  3. FFSbet.com
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thanks Sterling (C)... finally patience awarded

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Lolz

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Removing him from my team gave me great plrasure

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        Pleasure, even

        Open Controls
  4. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    So glad I ditched sterling - choosing him on a WC was a bit like walking slowly on hot coals

    Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pope - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Saliba - Williams - Patterson*
    Salah - Foden - Zaha - Martinelli - Andreas
    Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic

    How does this look for a WC team? Need 4.0m def, hence Patterson (due back 29th Oct)

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      I’d WC this team

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        What’s the ideal WC currently?

        Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        😛

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Really nice

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Cheers Kane…no suggested changes?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          I’m struggling! Obviously some Spurs would be nice but can’t seen an obvious way

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            41 mins ago

            Cheers fella, appreciate it….

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              I get Team of the season type vibes from this draft, in literally every position…

              Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      very similar to my WC team expect I have Raya/Guehi/Jesus instead of Pope/Patterson/Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Cheers Revival….

        Open Controls
    4. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Saliba, Toney on 4 YC..

      Don't like NEW double up.. Pope could be one among Kepa, Pickford, Raya, Guaita.
      Gabriel for Saliba due to 4 YC.
      If any funds permit, would have one more 4.5-ish nailed defender.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Cheers TKC07, good points…

        Open Controls
  6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    More victims come a cropper on the potter's wheel.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kepa about the only nailed one

      Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    What game you watching or channel hopping?

    Open Controls
    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Liverpool..until Darwin starts missing for fun and Salah grins at my pain.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        You know Darwin gonna hog like a Sunday roast…

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Liverpool

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Think I have to watch Liverpool as much as it may pain me given I have no assets. Need to decide who I'm going for on WC

      Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best 4.0m def or lower who is not Williams? One of them Wolves options or are they temporary?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Emerson West Ham or wait for Patterson I think.

      Buena I think you’re thinking of at Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        Cheers…

        Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        How nailed is Bueno? Toti (also 3.9m) lurking?

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bueno had a really good game and Ait-Nouri was awful against Forest at the weekend so I'd hope he'd get another game, but hard to rely on it. Other than that only real option is Patterson and he's out for a few more games

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Cheers Natedog, might punt on Bueno, just not to have a red flag…

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bueno looked great last night.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thanks Member…

        Open Controls
  9. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Wilson brace
    Mount goal + assist
    TAA assist and CL

    …wound really kick start my season

    Open Controls
  10. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Taking my first hit of the season and it feels so good

    Trossard & Sterling gtf

    Foden & Saka welcome lads

    Open Controls
    1. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks perfect!

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Congrats am still waiting for the first hit of the season

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Have you pulled the trigger yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah, my patience finally snapped

        Open Controls
  11. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Predictions tonight lads?

    Southampton 1
    Bournemouth 1

    Brentford 1
    Chelsea 2

    Liverpool 3
    West Ham 1

    Newcastle 2
    Everton 0

    United 3
    Spurs 2

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      1-0
      1-2
      3-0
      1-0
      2-2

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      0-2
      0-0
      2-1
      3-1
      1-1

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      SOU 0-0 BOU
      BRE 1-1 CHE
      LIV 2-2 WHU
      NEW 2-0 EVE
      MUN 1-2 TOT

      Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Southampton 1
      Bournemouth 1

      Brentford 1
      Chelsea 1

      Liverpool 3
      West Ham 1

      Newcastle 3
      Everton 1

      United 2
      Spurs 1

      Open Controls
  12. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Very annoyed to see Salah pushed out wide again

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      See below, points confirmed….

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Think we'd be lucky with an assist tonight. Almost thought I'd have a captaincy dilemma for the weekend there...

      Open Controls
  13. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Salah is getting a goal and assist today.

    Open Controls
    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sorry mate but Salah getting zero returns tonight. WHU midfield looking very defensive and Salah out wide on the left again in a front 3...........

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        happy to revisit this in few hours 🙂

        Open Controls
  14. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Missed on last post......Good evening my beautiful FPL community. Simple question, would you remove .....
    Pope for Ward....OR Edouard ( Palace striker in decent form ) for Greenwood of Leeds.......Either move will allow me to bring Saka in for Trossard.

    Open Controls
  15. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    I thought I would have 10 playing. Then realized I still have Sterling stinking up my team.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Oops, sell for Foden/Saka after the GW is over.

      Open Controls
      1. Video Killed The Radio Star
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        WC 13

        Open Controls
  16. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    With Williams my first and only sub obviously everyone else in my team starts!

    Open Controls
  17. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Any Ronnie Cappers out there this fine evening?

    Open Controls
  18. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    On hindsight, Salah was never going to play in a two up front in anything more than a once off basis...Nunez/Firmino always going to come in..

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ninez might play as LW or we back to 4231.

      Open Controls
  19. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Here’s hoping Salad is back off the menu this evening …

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You don't win friends with Salad

      Open Controls
  20. mojoindojo
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    On WC pick one

    A. Mount, Kane
    B. Salah, Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.