Weds team news: Five changes for Chelsea and Liverpool

Five more Gameweek 12 matches take place on Wednesday evening, with Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur following on from four 7.30pm BST kick-offs.

As predicted/feared, Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter have made several changes this evening with the games coming thick and fast.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabio Carvalho, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez are all recalled by the Liverpool boss at Anfield tonight, with James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and Fabinho benched and Diogo Jota now sidelined for months.

David Moyes gives Flynn Downes his first Premier League start for West Ham, while the fit-again Kurt Zouma and Pablo Fornals also return. Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri are demoted to substitute duty, while Lucas Paqueta has reportedly picked up a shoulder injury and is set for a spell out.

In west London, Graham Potter has matched Klopp in making five changes from the side that began the 2-0 win at Aston Villa at the weekend.

Out go Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with all bar Chilwell on the bench. Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja are their replacements.

Hosts Brentford make two changes from the side that began the 2-0 win against Brighton last Friday as Zanka and Mads Roerslev oust Kristoffer Ajer and Yoane Wissa from the starting XI.

In the later kick-off, there is just one change apiece.

Marcus Rashford replaces Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils, while Spurs’ Yves Bissouma comes in for the injured Richarlison as Antonio Conte opts for a 3-5-2 at Old Trafford.

On Tyneside, an unchanged Newcastle take on an Everton side who have Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in their team. Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay make way for the Toffees.

Some 300 miles south, Bournemouth are also unchanged for the south-coast non-derby.

The only alteration for visitors Southampton is enforced, with Duje Caleta-Car coming in to replace the injured Armel Bella-Kotchap.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, A Smith, L Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Adams, A Armstrong.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Diallo, Larios, Walcott.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Cucurella, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Havertz, Mount, Broja.

Subs: Mendy, Silva, Kovacic, Zakaria, Ziyech, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Aubameyang.

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Jorgensen, Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka, Roerslev, Toney, Mbuemo.

Subs: Cox, Ajer, Wissa, Dasilva, Baptiste, Canos, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Salah, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, Phillips.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Downes, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Scamacca, Fornals.

Subs: Randolph, Areola, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Emerson Palmieri.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis, Fraser, Willock, Anderson, Wood

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Coleman, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Gordon; Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucouré, Davies, Vinagre, Garner, Maupay

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Lenglet.

GAMEWEEK 12 RESULTS SO FAR

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek