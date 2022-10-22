336
Dugout Discussion October 22

3pm team news: Foden and Ake benched, Mahrez starts

336 Comments
Following on from Nottingham Forest’s shock win over Liverpool, there are two more Gameweek 13 matches taking place at the traditional kick-off time.

Manchester City take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad, while Everton face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Benchings, injury-enforced omissions and blanks caused Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disappointment in the lunchtime game and now there’s more misery for some Fantasy bosses, with the most-bought player of Gameweek 13, Phil Foden, benched in the league for the first time this season.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes in total from Sunday’s defeat at Liverpool, with Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake all dropping to the bench.

Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte replace them in the hosts’ XI.

Visitors Brighton are unchanged from Gameweek 12.

And Everton boss Frank Lampard has also resisted the urge to rotate despite a three-game losing streak, naming the same side that lost to Newcastle.

There are two changes to the Crystal Palace team that beat Wolves 2-0, one of which is enforced.

Jeffrey Schlupp drops to the bench and Cheick Doucoure is banned, so in come Jordan Ayew and skipper Luka Milivojevic.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, Onana, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Coady.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Rondon, Garner.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Guehi, Olise, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Andersen, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Phillips.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Groß, Lallana, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan, Lamptey, Gilmour, Enciso, Sarmiento, Undav.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

336 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    How is that not a pen? Hahaha

    Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Wtf is this at the Etihad?

    Open Controls
  3. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Pen for city

    Open Controls
  4. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Var ref at city has been drinking

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Or a mad Liverpool fan

      Open Controls
  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Impossible for City to get a pen

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Just looking at it now !

      Open Controls
  6. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    just now

    City pen?

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      just now

      City pen

      Open Controls
  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    The refereeing in this country needs a complete overhaul

    Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    just now

    VAR again at City - got to be a pen!!

    Open Controls
  9. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Why now...was he asleep

    Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Started Guaita ahead of Ward the GOAT ffs

    Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Next weeks transfers sorted - Haaland & Saka in for Salah & Toney (-4)

    Open Controls
  12. g_jannyg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Mahrez on pens?

    Open Controls

