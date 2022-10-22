3pm team news: Foden and Ake benched, Mahrez starts

Following on from Nottingham Forest’s shock win over Liverpool, there are two more Gameweek 13 matches taking place at the traditional kick-off time.

Manchester City take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad, while Everton face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Benchings, injury-enforced omissions and blanks caused Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disappointment in the lunchtime game and now there’s more misery for some Fantasy bosses, with the most-bought player of Gameweek 13, Phil Foden, benched in the league for the first time this season.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes in total from Sunday’s defeat at Liverpool, with Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake all dropping to the bench.

Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte replace them in the hosts’ XI.

Visitors Brighton are unchanged from Gameweek 12.

And Everton boss Frank Lampard has also resisted the urge to rotate despite a three-game losing streak, naming the same side that lost to Newcastle.

There are two changes to the Crystal Palace team that beat Wolves 2-0, one of which is enforced.

Jeffrey Schlupp drops to the bench and Cheick Doucoure is banned, so in come Jordan Ayew and skipper Luka Milivojevic.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, Onana, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Coady.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Rondon, Garner.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Guehi, Olise, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Andersen, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Phillips.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Groß, Lallana, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan, Lamptey, Gilmour, Enciso, Sarmiento, Undav.

