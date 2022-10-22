102
Dugout Discussion October 22

Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Sterling and Aubameyang return

102 Comments
Chelsea v Manchester United rounds off a quieter-than-usual Saturday afternoon of Premier League football.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 17:30 BST.

After resting a number of key players in midweek, Graham Potter has made four changes to his Blues side this evening.

Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all recalled, with Kai Havertz, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher dropping to the bench.

Kalidou Koulibaly is not in the squad.

Erik ten Hag’s only alteration comes in midfield, with Fred dropping to the bench and Christian Eriksen coming back into the team after illness.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Mendy, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kovacic, Zakaria, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Substitutes: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho

102 Comments
  1. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    What's wrong with Everton? Scoring 3 goals in one game, what year is this?

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      2022

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Pickford CS here as well!

    3. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Iwobi GOAT

    4. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      DCL is back.

      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Solid from front-to-back. But damn he makes a huge difference to the overall team shape and threat.

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Palace were absolutely awful.

    6. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Everton are good at home but horrible on the road. Been that way for ages.

  2. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    4 players out so far 34 points. Everton win 3-0. Liverpool lose. Today is a good day.

  3. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Folks selling Salah and Foden
    And then both having hauls next GW will be interesting

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah looks finished

      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        He needs a new challenge

      2. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Looks like he will start in the CL match midweek

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      *looks like he'll not start in the CL midweek

  4. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Tell you what, as a Salah captained. Feels like I got away with one today with Haaland only getting 2. Not great but not the end of the world

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      150k red here down to 650k

      another day Haaland blanks, both goals were rather lucky

      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Was 12 k
        With neco on bench, guehi an zaha y,c, cancelo cs gone to trossard who I took out for foden,
        Don’t wanna look!

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Its a bad one alright , same have zaha , firmino (bought today for Kane) salah captain etc

          Switch it off for the night

    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      I'm with you, not ideal by any means. But providing you've not gone without Haaland (which I doubt anyone who's sane is doing these days) it wasn't as bad as it could of been.

      Needless to say, I think that's it for the Salah punts now... maybe

    3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah can easily be made back, I still got Kane and Son to come too!

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Spurs play Newcastle .... not Forest/Leicester

        Tight game , could easily be 0-0

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Few dodgy pens and it’s all good

      2. MANU4LIFE98
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        That’s 4 points back straight away!

  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hoping having faith in Antony pays off, Chelsea seemed to be conceding a few chances from their left in recent games and Cucurella was quite poor against Villa at LCB before getting hooked. 4 blanks already today so could do with it!

  6. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Got Gabriel for a hit instead of playing Neco. Was it my fault?

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Depends if you want to judge the decision or the outcome?

      Gabriel at set pieces vs Forest next week too...

    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who else had your login?
      Seriously mate, lot took him out, most would of benched him, like me!

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I swapped Mitro to Firmino for a hit. Your transfer looks like a work of genius in comparison

  7. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Salah replacements on show here!

    Hopefully a good game, whatever happens. Just once Kepa concedes...

  8. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Wow shocking behaviour there from Pickford, finally getting me a cleansheet

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I got him in only this GW!
      Need Kepa conceding with Guita already done that

  9. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Worth keeping zaha for saints at home?

    Could get a 2nd arsenal mid (martinelli)

    Arsenal play forest whi have tightened up it seems

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Forest havent tightened up

      they conceded over 2xg both to Brighton and Pool, you play those games 10 times again and 10 times they concede 4 goals

      Just random luck they got two cleansheets

      Id keep Zaha but also get another Arsenal attacker if possible

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like Iwobi as replacement

    3. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same here, it’s zaha, mount , foden to go for saka

  10. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    If fpl teams could sack their managers I would have been long gone by now

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      long season to go yet

      Lots to be gained in a few weeks

      Gone from 3.6mil to 500k last week - back to 650k today since week 8 alone and all without WC (played it week 2 ..)

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      It’s a good job we play this game for fun. It helps to balance the frustration and misery

  11. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    See what Gabriel does - No one expected NFO to get a result and to keep a clean sheet

  12. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Salah only completed 4 passes today? In 90 minutes? For a team that had 75% possession?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      He is broken

    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No service

  13. Orion
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    As soon as I changed KDB to Salah, and gets Foden instead, it hits me in the face 🙁 as always in fpl

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Whom you got Foden for?

    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same here. Kdb was ticking for me. Saka to Zaha also another huge mistake in gw9.

  14. Robertson-Walker metric
    23 mins ago

    Something is seriously wrong with FPL or Livescore. Phil Foden in my team already have 1 point and 28min played. But he is still on the bench according to Livescore. Someone expiriencing same bug?

  15. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Salah > Saka tonight on the cards

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka has to play 180 minutes of professional football before GW14.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Literally no rush. It's not like you can't afford it if you're selling Salah!

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I might have to do it tonight to afford buying Haaland though lol

          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Please explain why u don’t have Haaland?

            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Sold him during blank to get Salah, then delayed buying back this week because I knew I was captaining Salah and didn’t want to sell Son for a hit this week to buy him.

              Basically, if Son/Toney get 3 returns between them I’m up on my strange decision!

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      as a fellow salah owner please do this 🙂

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wait till he plays if he had a knock midweek?

  16. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Early thoughts for 2FT with this team:

    Pope, Ward
    Trippier, Saliba, Struijk, Andersen, Webster
    Salah, KDB, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Toney, Mitrovic

    A. Salah + Zaha ➝ Foden + Saka
    B. Salah + Andersen ➝ Saka + Cancelo
    C. Salah + Mitrovic ➝ Foden + Kane
    D. Something else.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      A easy

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not so easy mate. A / C blocks Cancelo because I have KDB, Haaland.

        A gives Saka + Mitrovic, C gives Zaha + Kane.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Foden KDB is a juicy double up
          I'll try get rid of Zaha before Salah

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  17. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    When to use first WC?

    1. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      15

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      GW8.

    3. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on your team. If you feel like your team is fine without hits for the next 2 use it like a FH in gw16. 😀

    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Waste it anytime

  18. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    I know Salah blanked but he did get the same amount of points as Zaha & Foden combined.

    I own all 3 and hoping Saka saves my midfield tomorrow from complete failure

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Price difference and fixture difference..

  19. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    No FPL assets in this one, can just sit back and route for United. Feeling hopeful for something out of this game.

  20. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Going forward, can we all agree Foden is a risky pick in terms of start? So Kdb is basically the set and forget?

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would have picked him immediately if I could have gone Trossard to him instead of Foden, but such is FPL.

    2. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      No, Emily 2 doors down still thinks Foden’s safe so universal agreement looks to be off the cards.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        What does Emily say about Perisic’s starts going forward?

        1. MANU4LIFE98
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Wanted to ask her but couldn’t get a word in, mate. You know what she’s like.

          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Lol. Thanks for trying. Give her my best wishes

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      KDB was also benched earlier this season. Foden outscored KDB in only 3 games. For me, KDB and Haaland are the top 2 City players to have, although not a popular opinion.

      Question is Foden or Cancelo?

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Think that should be the debate. Cancelo looks like he lost his mojo. Not as impressive as last season.

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably. Probably find at the end of the season, points are proportional with price

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not really. Foden has much higher ppm than KDB. But going Foden to KDB is probably the best way to use the extra money left in the bank.

    5. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      1 benching in 12 game weeks, probably the same as Haaland and KdB

    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden: 10 PL starts, 1 bench (776 mins, 65 points, 8.4mil)
      KDB: 10 PL starts, 1 bench
      (860 mins, 70 points, 12.3mil )

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I said going forward. Does todays benching change the fact that the likes of Mahrez/Grealish will get much mkre gametime hence Foden benched? Kdb is usually not benched, but rather rested.

    7. Josh.E
      2 mins ago

      Not as much of a risk this season, a benching was inevitable and we knew the risk. However, if you've owned him for while you'd know his worth. Sadly he's not a differential anymore, plus Haaland has pens off KDB, who is Salah's price.

  21. Bigdshane
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Already got foden, saka, martinelli. Can’t get kdb as have 3 city. Who do I replace salah with?

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno?

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Actually this is good shout

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Son or us the funds for Kane

    3. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rashford

    4. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Unless you can get kdb, no need to change that midfield

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’d take foden out he’s a risk now

  22. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Salah + Firmino -> Saka + Kane (-4)

    B) Zaha + Firmino -> Saka + Jesus (-4)

    B) Firmino -> Jesus

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      The B but C one

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’m doing the third one if he doesn’t get a yellow card

  23. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah has Leeds home. Not sure if it’s wise to sell tbh

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's also shite, not sure if it's wise to keep tbh

    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      just now

      People said the same for forest game

  24. MANU4LIFE98
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    As a City fan, not really sure who to get behind here.

  25. All For One
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Guaita
    Martinelli, Bowen, Zaha, Foden
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Andreas, Neco, Webster

    1FT 1.8 ITB

    A) Neco to Dalot
    B) Bowen to Son/Rashford

    A or B guys

    Any other suggestions?

    Thanks

  26. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best 2 City assets (in addition to Haaland) for the last 3 games:

    A. KDB, Foden
    B. Foden, Cancelo
    C. KDB, Cancelo

    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Who will you spend the money on if you don't get KDB?

        Unless you keep the money in the bank and think B can outscore A and C.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I will probably go for A. But want to know what others think.

  27. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Glad I went kdb and didn’t get too influenced over foden

    Thing is with city they have many wingers who could do what foden does but nobody who does what kdb does

    Looks like he’s essential until the World Cup now which is good

    Got Bruno in this game, hopefully he can pull out a similar performance to last week. A bit of a punt but one worth it

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foden has been brilliant to me, one benching ain't going to change it.

      1. Josh.E
        just now

        they don't know his worth

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Did you ignore Salah for BGW12, Bemba? Well held if so!

    3. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      How many wingers have they got? Think they only have 3 wide mids/wingers. 2 will always play meaning one will be benched. Mahrez will get more benchings(per this season) then Grealish, then Foden.

  28. All For One
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Guaita
    Trippier, Mings, Taa
    Martinelli, Bowen, Zaha, Foden
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Andreas, Neco, Webster

    1FT 1.8 ITB

    A) Neco to Dalot
    B) Bowen to Son/Rashford

    A or B guys

    Any other suggestions?

    Thanks

  29. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Rip to the template midfield Salah Zaha Foden.

