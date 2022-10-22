Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Sterling and Aubameyang return

Chelsea v Manchester United rounds off a quieter-than-usual Saturday afternoon of Premier League football.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 17:30 BST.

After resting a number of key players in midweek, Graham Potter has made four changes to his Blues side this evening.

Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all recalled, with Kai Havertz, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher dropping to the bench.

Kalidou Koulibaly is not in the squad.

Erik ten Hag’s only alteration comes in midfield, with Fred dropping to the bench and Christian Eriksen coming back into the team after illness.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Mendy, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kovacic, Zakaria, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Substitutes: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho