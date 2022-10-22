FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 12

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 12.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mihajlo Borozanov leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is now 135th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

The new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league is Robin Smith, who came 1,360th overall last season. This mini-league is also open to everyone, with the code visible on the FFS home page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details on how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 12 was 38, after hits. This removed 133 teams, as 1,537 go through to Gameweek 13, after which it will re-open for new entries.

Linton Joseph was the top scorer with 70, due to nine of his ten players returning at least six points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 26 points out of a possible 36 but his lead has been reduced to a single point following his loss to RoyArve Garvik.

The only manager with a 100% record is Nikhil Narang of League 9 Division 15.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a fourth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league despite having to take an eight-point hit to field a full team.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Leading for a fourth week in the FFScout Family mini-league is Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista), now 8,598th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Chris Hill is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. He has had two top thousand finishes and three more in the top 10k.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris also leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis has had nine Gameweeks on top of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is now 4,071st overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a second successive week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

FFS Live Hall of Fame leader Finn Sollie has regained the lead from Michael Giovanni in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7), having previously been top after Gameweek 9.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ben Thompson remains first in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Trevor Smith is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) after playing his Free Hit. He came 523rd in 2008/09 and 51st in 2009/10, alongside another five top 10k finishes.

FPL VETS

Tim Worboys is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He has had six top 6k finishes and is 203rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

For one season only, the January to May League will become the December to May League and will start scoring in Gameweek 17 – the first set of fixtures after the World Cup break and its unlimited transfers.

The league code is 02vm22 and over 500 teams have already entered (many of them carried forward automatically from last season).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.