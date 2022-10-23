1167
Dugout Discussion October 23

2pm team news: Saka starts, Bamford benched

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with four 2pm BST matches.

The headline team news comes from St Mary’s, where Bukayo Saka is fit to start for Arsenal despite picking up a knock against PSV on Thursday. Oleksandr Zinchenko remains sidelined with a calf injury, so Takehiro Tomiyasu deputises again, having got the nod in the last two league matches.

Southampton make three changes, with Lyanco, Ibrahima Diallo and Stuart Armstrong coming in for Kyle Walker-Peters, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Che Adams.

Aston Villa are under caretaker management after Steven Gerrard’s sacking, with Aaron Danks making three alterations. Matty Cash, Leander Dendoncker and Emiliano Buendia are all handed starts, as Jan Bednarek, Jacob Ramsey and captain John McGinn drop out. Douglas Luiz is available after his red card against Fulham in midweek was overturned on appeal.

Brentford make just the one change, as Kristoffer Ajer comes in for Ben Mee.

At Elland Road, Jesse Marsch makes wholesale changes, bringing in Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Sam Greenwood and Rodrigo. Tyler Adams (muscle injury) is among those who drop out along with Patrick Bamford. The latter’s fitness is still being managed, with Marsch perhaps not wanting to push him to the limit.

Opposite number Marco Silva recalls Tosin Adarabioyo at the expense of Issa Diop, while Harry Wilson replaces Neeskens Kebano. Daniel James, meanwhile, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wolves have no new injury concerns but interim boss Steve Davis makes two changes to the starting XI that lost to Crystal Palace, as Jonny and Joao Moutinho are preferred to Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore, both of whom are substitutes. Rayan Ait-Nouri is free from illness but is also benched, with Hugo Bueno preferred at left-back having impressed on his full debut at Selhurst Park.

James Maddison returns from a one-match ban for Leicester City, while Patson Daka is brought back into the side up top at Molineux.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, Dendoncker, Buendia, Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Sanson, Nakamba, Ramsey, Coutinho, McGinn, Archer

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Zanka, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Crama, Mee, Dasilva, Baptiste, Wissa, Damsgaard, Canos, Ghoddos

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Llorente, Gyabi, Summerville, Klich, Bamford, Gelhardt

Fulham XI: Leno, Reid, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Diop, Mbabu, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Harris, Onomah, Vinicius

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Aribo, S Armstrong, A Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Adams, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott, Finnigan, Payne

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Moutinho, Neves, A Traore, Nunes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Ait-Nouri, Guedes, B Traore, Semedo, Hodge, Hwang, Campbell

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Albrighton, Praet, Iheanacho, Perez, Vardy

1,167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Podge
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Casemiro or rashford ?

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Rash

      
    2. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Mctominay

      
      1. Podge
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Fantasy WWE maybe

        
        1. Maddamotha
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Lol!

          
  2. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    How do I wildcard my wildcard?

    
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Multiple hits

      
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Wait until after the world cup

      
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      After the WC you can wildcard again 😆

      
  3. D One
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    thinking of captaining Haaland against Leicester next week but then it is early kick off and....

    
    1. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Its Haaland! Come on bro

      
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Don't overthink it, Haaland is d one

      
    3. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      ...and he will have to score against the GOAT goalkeeper.

      
  4. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Can Coufal save me tomorrow from the bench? Stay there please so I get my Guehi 0 points!

    
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bailey playing centrally based on highlights

    
  6. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Worst WC ever.

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Will come good, this was a one off.

      
      1. Video Killed The Radio Star
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Hopefully. Three more GWs left.

        
        1. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I look at that as a good thing.

          
  7. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Can't understand people complaining for benching Pereira. He was amazing in the last gameweek and not playing him against Leeds who are poor on set pieces is a noob decision.

    
    1. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Thank you mr professional

      
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        No problem, just ask me next time.

        
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      So I should bench Foden to play him?

      
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        So I didn't know you midfield consists of 4 Fodens.

        
        1. Dušan Citizen
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          your*

          
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      You can't play everyone. However, I did play Andreas

      
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        (Admittedly thanks to an autosub for Darwin 😀 )

        
    4. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I benched him.
      But Darwin… 🙂

      
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        And that's why FPL is 90% luck haha

        
    5. Podge
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      You watch the games 0.0

      
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah, every gameweek, but I see that's not a trend here as people only listen to some self-called experts on YouTube and Twitter and follow stats blindly.

        I know your comment is sarcastic, but I had to get into more serious tone.

        
        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          It's hard to not bench A. Pereira, when you have Zaha, Foden, Salah & Martinelli as your other midfielders. Plus Mitro & Haaland.

          In hindsight, I should have benched Toney...

          Open Controls
          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            I would bench Zaha of that as I know Everton are much better at home and Palace bad away. I benched Eze, but I don't have Pereira.

            
  8. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Captained Salah, benched Andreas.

    I hate this game.

    
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      EVERYONE BENCHED ANDREAS

      
  9. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    So I've been playing Andreas every week for a while now, only reason so i can fit in Salah.....

    Got to give Salah the Leeds match haven't we?

    It might be one of those seasons where having 5m in the bank is not a bad idea

    We dont have to spend all our budget do we

    
  10. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    And what the hell happened with Ward's 6th save? We want that 2 points.

    
  11. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    When I brought in Salah and Castagne on Tuesday, I thought 5 and 18 were realistic point tallies… just not that way round!

    Dreadful start to the season, 1.2m OR into GW8 and slowly clawing my way back and projected into the top 75k this week with Kane, Trippier and Perisic to go.

    Let’s hear it for the Leicester defensive double-up! If only Foden hadn’t come on for his one-pointer, blocking Gordon on the bench… can’t complain this week though!

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Point of post? That you hope Perisic stays on the bench?

      
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Point of post? That you like your own voice?

        
      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Just sharing a happy moment in an otherwise miserable season! Is that such a bad thing?

        
  12. Robertson-Walker metric
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    When you replace Andreas he gets 2 assists.

    
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yes, do go on...

      
  13. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bruno G goal today for sure

    
  14. Esalman
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    63 points, trippier perisic to play, white neco on the bench.

    
    1. Podge
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      68 but just perisic to go, about time I had a good week

      
    2. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      64 here with Bowen & Trips to go.
      Massive week thanks to Castsgne & Andreas bench points

      
    3. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Where can I follow the next update?

      
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yo mamma

        
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Dan Burn

          
  15. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    salah owners

    does he get the leeds match?

    
    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      No, I've got rid already. But that means he'll bag you a Brace.

      
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Of course

      
    4. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yes

      
    5. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Not sure yet. Might just get Saka for Bowen and then KDB or Foden for Salah as I expect City to struggle against Leicester.

      
  16. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Regards Villa, some teams/clubs should just consider playing without a manager. The sacked manager bounce is just ridiculous these days…..also some players should also be sacked by clubs.

    
  17. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I really like Arteta as a manager but I am lost why he subbed Martinelli and Odegard' his most effective players today. He keeps Saka on sometimes when he should not IMO.

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Fatigue by the sounds of it ; Southampton out ran them.

      
    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      As an arsenal fan his subs were extremely frustrating today

      
  18. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Andersen
    Salah, Foden, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland, Toney, Mitrovic

    Ward; Andreas, Webster, N. Williams.

    1 FT 1.5 ITB

    Zaha to Saka about as obvious as it gets?

    
  19. EL_FENOMENO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Salah + Toney to Bruno + Kane?

    
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Hard no.

      
    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Doesn't look like much if an upgrade tbh

      
  20. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    I'm not sure how every team in my mini-league is filled with Leicester players, Ward, Barnes, Maddison, Justin, Castagne everywhere I look

    
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      They were playing Wolves.

      Next week whoever the Wolves opponents are, they will have their defenders everywhere

      
  21. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Do people not look for who Wolves are playing each week?

    If ever there was a freebie 6 points for the defender or GK of their opposition, it is then.

    
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      They had over 20 shots today.

      
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        But they didn't score and are Wolves. I am sure a couple of strikers will be in any managers agreement.

        
  22. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Score checkers in the mud?

    
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      No but new post checkers are...

      
  23. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Danny Ward found a bit of confidence. I don’t know what was going on at the start of season because for Wales apart from one bloomer in Czech Rep always played reasonably well.

    
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      So, no Haaland captain?

      
      1. Spg76
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Haha. Man City is write off. Haaland Captain every game but after that Ward is great value now.

        
  24. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    The best thing to have happened this gameweek was Toney avoiding a yellow card. He can now play against Wolves.

    
  25. Podge
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Zaha and edouard to toney and casemiro?
    Yay or nay ?

    
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      If you are serious, no

      
  26. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who takes Newcastle penalties?

    
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wilson, Isak

      
  27. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    KDB or Foden considering Salah/Son/Sterling etc are not worth their price so far and you can "cover" Fodens points with an array of options?

    
    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Foden all day, this is folklore now

      
  28. Das Boot
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Who gets the assist there?

    

