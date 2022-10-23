2pm team news: Saka starts, Bamford benched

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with four 2pm BST matches.

The headline team news comes from St Mary’s, where Bukayo Saka is fit to start for Arsenal despite picking up a knock against PSV on Thursday. Oleksandr Zinchenko remains sidelined with a calf injury, so Takehiro Tomiyasu deputises again, having got the nod in the last two league matches.

Southampton make three changes, with Lyanco, Ibrahima Diallo and Stuart Armstrong coming in for Kyle Walker-Peters, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Che Adams.

Aston Villa are under caretaker management after Steven Gerrard’s sacking, with Aaron Danks making three alterations. Matty Cash, Leander Dendoncker and Emiliano Buendia are all handed starts, as Jan Bednarek, Jacob Ramsey and captain John McGinn drop out. Douglas Luiz is available after his red card against Fulham in midweek was overturned on appeal.

Brentford make just the one change, as Kristoffer Ajer comes in for Ben Mee.

At Elland Road, Jesse Marsch makes wholesale changes, bringing in Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Sam Greenwood and Rodrigo. Tyler Adams (muscle injury) is among those who drop out along with Patrick Bamford. The latter’s fitness is still being managed, with Marsch perhaps not wanting to push him to the limit.

Opposite number Marco Silva recalls Tosin Adarabioyo at the expense of Issa Diop, while Harry Wilson replaces Neeskens Kebano. Daniel James, meanwhile, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wolves have no new injury concerns but interim boss Steve Davis makes two changes to the starting XI that lost to Crystal Palace, as Jonny and Joao Moutinho are preferred to Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore, both of whom are substitutes. Rayan Ait-Nouri is free from illness but is also benched, with Hugo Bueno preferred at left-back having impressed on his full debut at Selhurst Park.

James Maddison returns from a one-match ban for Leicester City, while Patson Daka is brought back into the side up top at Molineux.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, Dendoncker, Buendia, Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Sanson, Nakamba, Ramsey, Coutinho, McGinn, Archer

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Zanka, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Crama, Mee, Dasilva, Baptiste, Wissa, Damsgaard, Canos, Ghoddos

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Llorente, Gyabi, Summerville, Klich, Bamford, Gelhardt

Fulham XI: Leno, Reid, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Diop, Mbabu, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Harris, Onomah, Vinicius

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Aribo, S Armstrong, A Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Adams, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott, Finnigan, Payne

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Moutinho, Neves, A Traore, Nunes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Ait-Nouri, Guedes, B Traore, Semedo, Hodge, Hwang, Campbell

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Albrighton, Praet, Iheanacho, Perez, Vardy