Scoreboard October 23

FPL Gameweek 13: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Wolverhampton Wanderers21
Aston Villa19
Tottenham Hotspur17
Leeds United14
Newcastle United13
Arsenal12
Brentford12
Fulham11
Southampton10
Leicester City5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Aston Villa2.87
Fulham1.91
Leeds United1.80
Wolverhampton Wanderers1.79
Tottenham Hotspur1.63
Newcastle United1.27
Leicester City1.12
Brentford0.99
Arsenal0.81
Southampton0.67
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Tottenham Hotspur1 – 2Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 4Leicester City
Southampton1 – 1Arsenal
Leeds United2 – 3Fulham
Aston Villa4 – 0Brentford

83 Comments
  1. Pringle
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    What do you prefer next gw?

    A. Salah + White
    B. KDB + Gomez

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      A as I've got Foden Haaland Cancelo

      Open Controls
  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Had a disastrous two gameweeks. It’s been awful.

    What to do here? 1FT 1.7ITB

    Raya
    Trippier Saliba Kilman
    Salah Foden Bowen Zaha Rashford
    Haaland Firmino

    Ward Neco Archer Targett

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'd play Targett over Kilman

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Why? Targett doesn’t play

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Archer Targett Kilman should make a good team name.

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Ahh sorry I thought he's nailed

          Open Controls
    2. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Agree, would sort out your defense and move out one of Kilman or Targett

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Another awful week. (Althought 2 still to play) What would you do here with 1.7mitb? Struggling at 900k. Open to suggestions. Thanks

    A....Zaha to martinelli
    B....Zaha to rashford
    C....Zaha to almiron
    D....solanke to wilson
    E...something else

    Guaita
    Cancelo trippier guehi (webster zouma)
    Salah foden saka zaha (andreas)
    Haaland mitro solanke

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Do whatever you can to get Miggy Almiron

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep Zaha (SOU) for another week. Guehi Guaita double up is risky/weakest link, would prefer replacing one of them.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah don't like the palace double defence

        But don't like wasting moves on defenders.....

        Could get Ben white I guess

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I had the same mental picture on GK and DEF but the last few weeks the differentiators have been them: Raya Kepa Ward Castagne etc. 5-10 points when the high EO players blank will make significant gains.

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            You are right. My natural inclination when thi gs are going badly is to bring in shiny new mids and attackers.

            There isn't much wrong with my team. Ben White might be the answer . Thanks

            Open Controls
  4. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thinking of playing Andreas over Trent.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Why not

      Open Controls
  5. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    69pts, Bowen to go

    And I captained Salah over Haaland....

    What might have been!

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      What is, is still a very good GW score this week.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        It is a great week. But could have got me close to 100k if I got that one right

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great score mate

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah it's bitter sweet! Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Newcastle are class, fwiw

    Open Controls
  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    TOOOOOOOON 😀

    Open Controls
  8. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    I am also here, like others, to say I've had a terrible week. Still probably going to roll FT and just bench Firmino and Robbo as I can't trust Liverpool, will get rid in GW15. I'm now going to cry to myself for 6 days. Good day

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Original plan is to save FT (yes terrible week as well). But can't stand CRY defence any longer. Would you do Guehi (SOU) to White (NFO) for free?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmmm it's a decent move but I think given we only have a few FTs left before the break I feel like there might be better options (especially given they face Chelsea the week after), any other possible moves?

        Open Controls
  9. putana
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    keep salah or move to kdb or saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think if you have him just keep til the world cup.

      And then ditch on wildcard

      Open Controls
  10. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Awful gameweek which could have been doubly bad if Toney and Jesus had returned. Next GW dilemma whether or not to hold onto Salah vs Leeds

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Final chance for him

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        One of those ones where feel like should move him on already but then massively kicking myself if he does what he's capable of and braces so feel the need to keep

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          If there is no other weaker link in the team than him, I'll move him out. For my team, giving him another week with good fixture on paper and have 2FT next week will be a better position. Also, I do not know to replace with whom. Can't go KDB with 3 MCI already.

          Open Controls
  11. Vinyl78LP
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Off to get framed picture of Almiron for my living room wall - brought him in 5 gw's ago - legend. Didn't field him -v- Utd too.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      What a buy, nice one.

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      20 mins ago

      It’s things like this I can never do or get right. Like how do you do it? Or was it just because he was cheap?

      Open Controls
      1. Vinyl78LP
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        part luck, replaced him for a crocked Alain Saint-Maximim.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Ah ok fair enough, well done bud

          Open Controls
  12. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Priority this week for me is getting rid of Auba. 1FT and 1.1m itb bank but undecided on who for.
    Considering:
    A) Jesus (4 yc but forest at home)
    B) Toney (expect a response from todays defeat)
    C) Wilson (on form, but as a Villa fan move just seems wrong!)
    D) Darwin (could come good but rotation and injury risk. Inclined to settle with Salah for pool cover.

    (Other forwards Haaland and Mitro)

    What do we think guys?

    Open Controls
  13. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Seem to miss all the hauls - Maddison, Bailey, and Trossard transferred out recently.

    Where would you upgrade this team ? 2.3 ITB

    Pope (Iversen)
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez (Guehi) (N. Williams)
    Saka Martinelli Zaha Foden (Andreas)
    Haaland Mitrovic Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      How many FTs do you have?

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ha, none. Rage transferred Sinisterra out for Saka

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Solid, save FT. Watch out for Gomez and Guehi.

      Open Controls
  14. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    73 points and a fourth green in a row! Moved from 1m OR -> 200K. Only used the WC.

    What to do here?

    2 FTs 0 ITB

    Leno
    Cancelo - Trippier - Guehi
    Salah - Zaha - Martinelli - Andreas
    Haaland (C) - Kane - Mitrovic

    (Iversen, Trossard, Neco, Castagne)

    Open Controls
    1. RamboRN
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Zaha to almiron

      Open Controls
  15. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Next week:

    A. Bowen to Saka
    B. Toney to Jesus
    C. Save transfer and play Andreas (bench Bowen)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure why you would buy Jesus. Surely better options?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        A imo

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          A if you have no arsenal mid

          If not possibly save

          Open Controls
  16. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Two questions;

    1. How many consecutive green arrows are you on?
    2. Most consecutive green arrows you've had this season?

    Mine;

    1. A modest 2
    2. Reasonable 8 (although shows my terrible start)

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      6 mins ago

      1) 0
      2) 4

      My team is pants but I'm enjoying myself.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      3 & 5 awful "start".

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      First red arrow since GW6, this annoying GW, with the team looked so good on paper ... still maintaining no hits all season which I have never done for years.

      Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Small green arrow this week. Small red arrow last week. 5 consecutive green arrows before that. Ranked around 14k at the moment

      Open Controls
  17. Conor1
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best thing I ever did was quit the game. I’d recommend to everyone.

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why are you hanging out here 🙂 ?

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Still enjoys the banter

        Open Controls
  18. Kellz86
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Castagne on a wk 9 WC has been such an under the radar machine returning 8, 7, 6, 6, 12

    Open Controls
    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great move, think I have been getting some of these points via gk Ward.

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah he should've been the one to go for instead of Guehi. Though if honest I probably would've had him on the bench for at least 2 of those 5 games

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Regretting my 50/50 decision between him and Guehi as I opted for Ward and drop Guaita ...

      Open Controls
  19. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    What to do with Salah and Firmino?

    Swap to Almiron and Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      6 mins ago

      Very similar to what I’m thinking:

      Salah + Solanke > Almiron + Kane

      Just really don’t know with Salah having Leeds next. Then again clukdnof said that with NFO and look what happens

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 mins ago

        Could of*

        Open Controls
    2. Vinyl78LP
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same boat getting rid of them two, but then I see Leeds (H) on the horizon.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 min ago

        So frustrating isn’t it!

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Swap could work but with sizeable risk with LEE at home

      Open Controls
  20. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Managed to double my rank this week (90k to 180k). Any thoughts for next week:

    Fabianski (Iverson)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Dier (Guehi, Fodder)
    Salah, Foden, Martinelli, Zaha (Andreas)
    Haaland, Toney, Mitro

    A) Zaha to Saka
    B) Toney to Jesus
    C) Roll

    Open Controls
  21. Victor6359
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    B

    Open Controls
  22. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    I mean, although Salah is a s*show this season - can we really sell before Leeds? Even Fulham put 3 behind Meslier. And he even is a differential (with good reason). But I just feel I have to keep.

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah, last chance saloon for Salah against Leeds

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I seriously debated getting him on my WC but team looked to crap cos I wanted to keep Kane. If I had gone Salah though there's no way I'd be moving him out after one GW and just before Leeds.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        too

        Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      6 mins ago

      It is sternly testing my patience, but I may just keep for Leeds and sell regardless afterwards

      Open Controls
    4. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm going to captain his hat trick

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I like this vision 😛

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        When is this happening exactly?

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only thing stopping me selling is I can’t have KDB (3x City) and Son has been just as underwhelming

      Open Controls
    6. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I am keeping for salah so May sell

      Open Controls
  23. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Left 24 points on me bench didn't I 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same

      Open Controls
  24. Aye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sinisterra experiment did not work. Best replacement?

    Saka
    Antony
    Rashford
    Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saka or Foden

      Open Controls
  25. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lost 13 points doing my moves this gw.

    Anyone do worse?

    Open Controls
    1. Alexis Nonsense
      • 6 Years
      just now

      played Kilman over Castagne... 9 points

      move was Rodrigo to Foden...

      Open Controls

