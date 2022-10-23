FPL Gameweek 13: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|Aston Villa
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|Leeds United
|14
|Newcastle United
|13
|Arsenal
|12
|Brentford
|12
|Fulham
|11
|Southampton
|10
|Leicester City
|5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Team
|Total
|Aston Villa
|2.87
|Fulham
|1.91
|Leeds United
|1.80
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1.79
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1.63
|Newcastle United
|1.27
|Leicester City
|1.12
|Brentford
|0.99
|Arsenal
|0.81
|Southampton
|0.67
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 2
|Newcastle United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 – 4
|Leicester City
|Southampton
|1 – 1
|Arsenal
|Leeds United
|2 – 3
|Fulham
|Aston Villa
|4 – 0
|Brentford
What do you prefer next gw?
A. Salah + White
B. KDB + Gomez