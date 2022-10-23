90
Scout Notes October 23

FPL review: Budget midfielders shine, clinical Leicester

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 13 action continue with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s fixtures.

RESURGENT VILLA

Goals had been a real problem for Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard, with just four scored in his final seven league games in charge. However, with caretaker boss Aaron Danks in the dugout, they looked a completely different side on Sunday, as they thrashed Brentford 4-0.

Danks, who chose to bench captain John McGinn (£5.2m), Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m), lined his troops up in a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) and Leon Bailey (£4.6m) on the right and left wing respectively, flanking centre-forward Danny Ings (£6.6m).

Above: Aston Villa’s average position map v Brentford in Gameweek 13, featuring wingers Ollie Watkins (no 11) and Leon Bailey (no 31)

Bailey was superb in his role on the left, opening the scoring before turning creator, with forwards Ings (x2) and Watkins also on the scoresheet. Overall, Villa created six big chances versus Brentford, more than any other side in Gameweek 13, with Watkins responsible for four of them.

There is usually a reaction when a manager is sacked, but nobody expected this.

“I had to pinch myself. We asked for energy, we asked for lots of endeavour and work rate and the boys brought that. The gameplan was a lot of phycological stuff as well, about our attitude and application and togetherness. We felt for a few weeks this was coming. We had put some good performances in but the goals were just missing. Today we were clinical and ruthless and today is the result you get from that. I’m a career coach. I’ve coached for a long time. I want players to express themselves and enjoy themselves. I want to get the best out of people I work with. It was about devising a simple game plan and the players did that.” – Aaron Danks

As for Brentford, they are winless in all six Premier League away games this season, with nine conceded in their last two.

“Shambles, to be honest. Shambles. They fully deserved the result and it could have been more. We were like a bunch of kids out there. I don’t mind losing games but not like that. Embarrassing performance from the boys. We knew what they were about, we knew they had quality throughout the team. They put in a performance today and deserved to win. 15 minutes in, 3-0 down. That cannot happen in a Premier League game. We had it against Newcastle and we bounced back so hopefully we can do that again.” – Ivan Toney

MITROVIC + ANDREAS COMBINE

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) netted his ninth league goal of the season on Sunday as Fulham made it back-to-back wins, beating Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road. As a result, only Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.5m) have scored more than Mitrovic in 2022/23, with 17 and 10 respectively.

Still managing a knock from the internationals, the Serb worryingly went down in the first-half, but re-emerged for the second, going on to complete the full 90 minutes.

“He felt it in that moment, but we assessed it at half-time and he told me that he was okay to keep going. I asked him again in the middle of the second half and he said to me the same again. The feedback from the player is always the most important.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

However, Mitrovic was outscored by teammate Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) in Gameweek 13, who secured his first double-figure haul of the campaign courtesy of two assists and two bonus points. The playmaker has now created 27 chances so far this season, more than any other player bar Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m).

Above: all players sorted by chances created in 2022/23

“He has been outstanding this season. I know a lot of people had doubts when I decided to sign him but I knew his qualities and his character. Even last season we had a conversation about his future but it wasn’t the right moment for him to join us. He’s a key player on and off the ball and with set pieces. Two assists this afternoon. A top professional who is enjoying himself at the moment in a white shirt.” – Marco Silva on Andreas Pereira

ALMIRON ‘FULL OF CONFIDENCE’

After scoring five goals in his last five matches, Miguel Almiron (£5.3m) is remarkably up to second in the midfielder standings, only trailing De Bruyne. In that time, he is averaging a whopping 9.0 points per match, which is backed up by some pretty decent underlyings: 18 goal attempts, 11 shots inside the box, two big chances and 2.31 expected goals (xG). Now, with Villa and Southampton up next, his 12.4% ownership is on the rise.

“Miggy [Miguel Almiron] deserves the credit for everything he’s doing this season. He epitomises what we want to see from a player out of possession but he’s adding goals and I think that’s changing people’s perceptions of his performances. The goal today was another very good one. He’s scored spectacular goals as well this year. He is just full of confidence and enjoying his football. He loves being part of this team.” – Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron

Almiron has played a key role in Newcastle United’s fine start to the season, which continued in Gameweek 13 with an excellent 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur. It’s certainly looking very positive for Eddie Howe’s side as it stands, with no team having lost fewer games than them in the Premier League this season.

For Spurs, they are lacking a bit of creativity right now and missing Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m), who often provides a spark in the final-third. In the five league matches he has missed, they have managed only five goals and nine big chances.

Against Newcastle, Conte rotated both of his wing-backs, benching Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Matt Doherty (£4.6m), although both made appearances off the bench. Kane, meanwhile, is now up to 10 league goals for the season, which is the soonest he’s done so in his career.

“We tried. We scored one goal. We didn’t do good enough. We are doing our best in every moment. Today the commitment was really high. We have to face a difficult situation for us. When you don’t have three or four players in the squad you’re in trouble. We have to manage very well this situation and overcome it together. When you play every three days you need to have a deep, strong squad. We have only just started our process. We are playing in the Champions League. We’re trying to improve our situation step by step. You need time and patience. I want to be honest. With my experience, we are doing well but we need the time and patience. 

If we played one game every six or seven days, we could fight for something important. To play every three days we have to continue to build our path and have patience. If someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle, we need to continue to work. If someone doesn’t want to listen it’s not my problem. Fingers crossed we don’t have many injuries. Many injuries can affect our season. When you start this type of process, I can tell the line to follow. We have to finish this period of games and then in January we’ll see where we are, which improvement we need. Together with the club. The club knows very well. I was very clear in the summer. If we want to play in the Premier League and Champions League you need to improve the squad. When you play, play, play, injuries happen. When three to five players are out it becomes a problem for a team like Tottenham.” – Antonio Conte

TIRED ARSENAL

Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions on Sunday, but could only draw 1-1 with Southampton at St Mary’s. Granit Xhaka’s (£5.1m) early strike – his sixth attacking return in 11 league matches – put the Gunners ahead, but they dropped off in the second-half, eventually conceding an equaliser to Stuart Armstrong (£4.8m).

“I think we stopped doing all the simple things right. The distances on the ball positions were too far, we gave too many simple balls away in very dangerous areas without much pressure and that didn’t allow us much continuity like we had in the first half. Then you are more tired because the game becomes more open and there are more transitions and you are fatigued. I think again we finished the game on top of them and we tried to go for the second goal, but we didn’t find a way to do it. It was a consequence of one thing after the other and we didn’t stop it quick enough.” – Mikel Arteta

Attacking trio Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), Bukayo Saka (£7.9m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) all blanked, with the latter wasting two big chances.

“I’m sure that today he will be disappointed because he had the chances to put them away. Knowing Gabby, he’s disappointed when he scores two goals and could have scored three or four, so he can do that. But he’s having the chances and he’s always there. He gives so much to the team and it’s a shame he couldn’t put them away today.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

CLINICAL LEICESTER

Leicester City secured their first away win of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, moving out of the relegation zone in the process. In a truly remarkable afternoon at Molineux, the Foxes scored four goals from only four shots on target and five in total, compared to the hosts 5/21.

Above: Wolves (left) and Leicester’s (right) shot maps (efforts on target in green) in Gameweek 13

While goals arrived via Youri Tielemans (£6.3m), Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), James Maddison (£8.2m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.1m), the star of the show was undoubtedly ‘keeper Danny Ward (£4.1m). After conceding 22 goals in his first eight matches, the Welshman has since turned around his form, keeping three clean sheets in a row and four in five overall. In that time, he has racked up 32 points, more than any other goalkeeper bar Alisson (£5.4m).

“It is four clean sheets in five games. Collectively, we were excellent today. We played well from Youri’s [Tielemans] first goal. We have played well in a lot of games, and we should have more points. We worked really well, defended well, and had the quality to score goals. We started slow and gave them the impetus, playing sideways and backwards. Danny [Ward] made a couple of great saves, but you have to stay strong away from home. When we played the ball forward, we looked good and could have scored more goals.” – Brendan Rodgers

As for Wolves, they will be encouraged by the amount of chances they created, yet their lack of goals leaves them in major trouble. Indeed, they have scored just five in 11 matches so far this season, and just as worrying is the fact that it’s now 15 top-flight games without scoring more than once. Diego Costa (£5.5m), meanwhile, is still looking for his first goal since joining but did manage eight shots in the box versus Leicester.

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Note: 3 of Watkins big chances came from the same attacking action.

    1. FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Ok

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Having 4 big chances in a game sounds amazing, until you watch the highlights and see that it took him 3 big chances to finally put the ball in the net from one golden opportunity.

        1. FCHaalandaise
          59 mins ago

          Ok

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            55 mins ago

            That's why he didn't get a sniff of the bonus. Missing 3 big chances will cause a high minus bps score.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Thanks for flagging, always the flaw if you just look at stats
      Understat also add all the chances for xG, so he had 2.2 on their site from the game but 1.6 came from that single passage of play

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    (1.1 bank)
    Kepa
    Trippier-TAA-Saliba-Cancelo
    Foden-Zaha-Salah(VC)
    Toney-Mitrovic-Haaland(C)
    Ward-Andreas-Dasilva-Castagne

    What to do?

    A - TAA-Dasilva to Dalot-Marty (1.2 bank) For a hit
    B - Dasilva to Almiron (0.1 bank) FT - bench TAA?
    C - Roll transfer

    1. FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I like B but benching a 7m+ def I don't like

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      If I would have had Almiron over Dasilva this week I would have had 40 bench points

      1. FCHaalandaise
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Good job you didn't have Almiron then

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would just roll - nice team

  3. FCHaalandaise
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Guehi to White for free?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Wait until the European games have been played

      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        Thanks

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Disappointing that there is very little Arsenal analysis in the article. Just a couple of lines with a copy and paste of some lengthy manager quotes to get the word count up. I think people want more analysis on Gabriel Martinelli. He's posting some worrying stats recently with his minute per shot and minutes per chance created climbing up and up. But there's no help in these scout notes about what to do with him.

    1. FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      For his price, the team he is in, and the upside he is...

      Season keeper for me.

      Form is temporary.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I'm not convinced. His numbers are dropping off. He needs to get his shot volume back up and quickly.

        1. FCHaalandaise
          1 hour ago

          Mate he's absolutely dynamite, in no danger of being dropped, and stats coincide with form. He will go on a roll again soon I'm sure. He will be top top maybe top 5-7 mid at seasons end.

          All my opinion of course.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            57 mins ago

            Fair point.

            I just hope you're right. He feels a bit "all fart and no poo" as Zoph would say to me.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              53 mins ago

              I worry people will keep him and keep him simply because it's great value Martinelli and then one day realise that he's only had, like, 1 attacking return in 8 games

    2. SANTACLAUS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      His xG, xNPG and XG per Shot have been abysmal compared to the rest for the last 6 gameweeks, so defo see where you're coming from.

      Theres better options in Almiron who has decent fixtures coming up.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I agree. I've watched a lot of Arsenal in recent weeks and honestly I haven't felt he's been as involved as he ought to be. The Liverpool game of course was different but he was up against a player that just can't defend, apart from that game I feel like he's looked good on the ball but it's often distanced from goal (again today, some very nice runs but some are starting around 40-50 yards away from goal out wide). Won't get rid this week but I thought I was unlikely to play him against Chelsea and I think now I may even just move him on (especially as Chelsea seem to have some weakness on their left, where Saka will be)

  5. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Arsenal assets of choice, folks? Saka? Harvey Barnes to Saka looking like being my transfer this GW. Was half-thinking Mitro to Jésus, but I'd rather keep the latter for EVE fixture.

  6. confused01
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    What would you do here with 1 FT and 4.5m itb.... or roll?

    pope ward
    cancelo trippier perisic andersen neco
    foden martinelli andreas rashford billing
    haaland mitro kane

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Billing to Saka

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        This

        1. confused01
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          I was thinking that before this gw but he didn't look great today and I already have martinelli ?

  7. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    almiron looks scary in the article picture

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      almiron looks scary.

  8. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    It was the week of bench players. Andreas, Neco, Bailey, Almiron, Ward, Mings, Castagne all returning huge points. Over to the next week, what to do with 2 FT here? I don't want to sell any of the players in my team. Maybe Zaha or Salah?

    Pope
    Saliba, Trippier, Andersen
    Salah, KDB, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland(c), Toney, Mitrovic
    [Ward, Andreas, Webster, Struijk]

    A. Zaha > Saka
    B. Zaha + Pope > Foden + Kepa
    C. Salah + Toney > Foden + Kane
    D. KDB + Andersen > Foden + Cancelo
    E. Something else (?)

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      im thinking about doing c myself

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        For my team, that will block Cancelo. But, I am willing to bring 3 City attackers at the expense of Cancelo. I could also do Salah + Andersen > Saka + Cancelo. But, that would block Foden.

        Foden or Cancelo?

        1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          probably cancelo tbh

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Have you considered option C but Jesus instead of Jane

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        Oops Kane*

      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        No, I have not considered Jesus. The main reason being the yellow cards and his lack of goals. But, Jesus would give me one more Arsenal player, which is nice.

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Probably A for now

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. A looks sensible. There is one problem though: lack of flexibility in GW15. I may need transfer flexibility for GW15, because of: Mitrovic playing City away, another Toney yellow card, Arsenal away to Chelsea, Liverpool away to Spurs, etc. On second thought, I would rather get players from ManUtd, ManCity and Everton. That means, I should also consider Zaha > Rashford.

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who would you priorities here?
    A. Zaha to Saka
    B. Salah to Saka
    C. Emerson to Gabriel/White

    1FT 1.9ITB
    Pope
    Doherty Tripper Cancelo
    Zaha Salah Foden Martinelli
    Mitro Toney Haaland
    (Ward Andreas Emerson Neco)

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      C.

      As frustrating as Zaha and Salah can be, at least they're getting game time and there's always that chance they could haul.

      Would also remove Doherty from the starting XI. Conte seems to favour Royal somehow even though he looks so unconvincing

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        3rd defender is probably my weakest spot in the team but I feel I want to use my transfers for high ceiling players.

        There are other players that are not frustrating, high xMins and potential to haul

  10. SANTACLAUS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Almirons outperforming his xG stats for the last 6 gameweeks, defo doesnt look like a fluke situation.

  11. Man Chest Hair United
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best option here

    A Salah and Solanke out kane and Saka in -4

    B Zaha to Saka

    C Roll

    1. SANTACLAUS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      1. Man Chest Hair United
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah that seems the sensible move

  12. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Why does Alan Shearer do that "hardman" look on whatever photo he is in or if he is about to give an opinion on something in a debate with other pundits? It really annoys me. Picture of him now on the BBC football site for an article saying how well Newcastle are doing and are upsetting the big boys. Same face.

    1. FCHaalandaise
      8 mins ago

      If that is all that annoys you then I'll have a cuppa of your zen tea mate!

      Winning at life.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Straight from the Tibetan plateau mate. I will send you some over!

        1. FCHaalandaise
          just now

          The irony of your avatar too haha!

          Ta!

  13. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bowen to Foden tonight before he rises? (I have the exact money to do it)?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      If you are willing to accept the risk involved, then yes.

      Broadly, the risks include injury / death of players and game cancellations due to unforeseen circumstances. Examples of unforeseen circumstances may include: terrorist attacks, accidents, financial crisis, stolen match kits, epidemic, etc.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        This. Difficult to call when City have a midweek game before the deadline

      2. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Wow this got very deep quickly

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah, sounds very scary as I read it again. Unintentional. Just wanted to spell out the risks involved.

          1. FCHaalandaise
            just now

            You could have just said.

            Government(s), could do things to mess up your plans.

            Would have incorporated the list and then some.

  14. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Really considering doing a bench boost in gw14. Lots of high bench scores over the last few gameweeks and the whole squad (except Ward) has very favourable fixtures next week.

    Plus in my cash ML I'm 10 points off the leader for manager of the month who has a similar squad to mine so a bench boost could give me an edge over him.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez
    Foden Martinelli Saka Zaha
    Haaland(c) Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Dier Guehi Andreas (1FT, 1.8itb)

    Should I take the plunge and do a bench boost with my team? Change Ward to Ramsdale/Alisson? I can always change up my squad and bring Ward back when we get unlimited transfers during the World Cup.

    Or should I just roll the transfer?

    Any thoughts on this?

    1. confused01
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Similar dilemma with bench headache this week... just thinking there'll be better opportunities for bb down the line

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        There'll be double gameweeks later on for sure. But then there's always the risk of rotation and not so great fixtures. Plus there's the headache of forcing a set up for BB and then having to move away from it after you've used it to get the team back to normal.

        The fixtures fall nice now, there's unlimited transfers 2 weeks later to reset the team, and bench fodder like Andreas are in red hot form. Have had high bench scores in the last few weeks as have quite a lot of managers recently and may need to take advantage of this opportunity while it's there

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I don't think bench boost is a good idea this week. In your bench Guehi (SOU) and Andreas (EVE) have good fixtures. Dier (bou) is tricky. And Ward (MCI) may get negative points.

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        My FT would be to move Ward onto Alisson or Ramsdale. I'll move back to Ward during the World Cup break when we have unlimited transfers.

        Dier doesn't have the worst fixture despite Spurs being in shoddy form

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          The extra FT could be very useful in GW15.

          However, a bench of Alisson, Dier, Guehi and Andreas is definitely worth the chip. On second thought, play it. May become difficult to assemble such bench going forward.

          DGWs could yield points, but in my previous experience, a bench boost worth of net 20-25 points (after hits) is considered very good. Could those 4 players get you 20-25 points?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      I would rather increase my chances of a successful BB when the DGWs come around.

  15. FCHaalandaise
    51 mins ago

    Fancy a flutter....

    Guehi, Zaha and Toney
    To
    1.Dalot/2.White, Saka and Mitrovic

    For -4?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      2 looks good.

      You could avoid the hit by not including the defender. Only switch the attackers.

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        But wait, Mitrovic has tough fixtures coming up: EVE, mci, MUN.
        Compare that to Toney: WOL, nfo, mci.

        1. FCHaalandaise
          12 mins ago

          Feel like Mitro is almost fixture proof

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            The thing I like about Toney are those occasional hauls of 12+ points. WOL, nfo are the types of games which are ideal for those hauls. Again, there's a risk of another yellow card for Toney against WOL, in which case you have to sell him.

            Mitrovic has never scored 12+ points since the first game of the season.

            1. FCHaalandaise
              3 mins ago

              All valid. Plus Toney is such a huge differential for me. When he hauls I shoot up rankings fast. Mitro fails a couple times and I'll be cursing losing Toney.
              Yea, sell when he gets the Yc

              Thanks for convincing me!

            2. Bennerman
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Anything else, while you think aloud?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Just do the Zaha and Toney move for free

      1. FCHaalandaise
        1 min ago

        Zaha is gonna troll me with a brace this weekend for sure

  16. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best:

    1.Take the -4 for Almiron x AVL?
    Or
    2.wait for FT for Almiron x sou

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who are you taking out or starting instead if you don't take the hit

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        already used ft on guehi for cancelo

  17. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    All good here? Selling Andreas last night was very rash, but at least I have Saka now

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    Son Foden Saka Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Toney

    (Iversen Mitrovic Guéhi Neco)

  18. confused01
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you get saka if you already have martinelli?

    Current midfield is:
    foden marti rashford andreas billing

    Can lose billing for saka but who to bench if I want to play kane haaland mitro ??

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah
      Would bench Rashford, Mitro or Andreas

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Consider bench boost.

      1. confused01
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure I'll get the full benefit as ill have ward and Williams there.... so 2 out of 4 may not return

  19. confused01
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Difficult as mitro and andreas playing at home and mitro still scoring... rashford would be better but the week I bench him he'll come good

    1. confused01
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply fail

  20. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do you think Perisic starts next gw?

    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on midweek I guess

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wait for European games but has to be a good chance, Sessegnon had a mare from what I saw

  21. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Andreas Guehi Neco

    1FT, 1.2itb

    What to do here guys??

    1. Perisic >> Saliba
    2. Guehi >> Saliba (play over Perisic)
    3. Save FT

    Thanks.

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Would say A but he’s on 4 yellows, I’d try and wait and see what happens with Perisic midweek

  22. Ballistics
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who comes in at the back in place of Varane? Tempted by Dalot in for Guehi to lessen CP exposure as I’ve got Zaha and Edouard.

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      prob lindelof, hopefully not maguire

  23. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lvpool vs Leeds last 2 games at Anfield were 4-3 and 6-0.

    Haaland has never scored vs Leicester in his career.

    Salah captaincy shout GW14?

    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm hoping they second 'stat' is a dig to all the data dorks who don't just watch and enjoy football and as a game...

