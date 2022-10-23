921
Dugout Discussion October 23

Spurs v Newcastle team news: Doherty and Perisic benched

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 BST on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United go head-to-head.

Spurs are looking to get back on track after losing 2-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday, while the visitors are one of the Premier League’s form sides and arrive in the capital full of confidence.

As for the team news, Antonio Conte makes five changes to his starting XI, with wing-backs Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic – who went into Gameweek 13 off the back of two successive starts – among those dropping out.

Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also make way, with Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp coming in.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski remain sidelined.

For Newcastle, it’s just the one change as Joe Willock replaces Jacob Murphy, who is a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Bentancur, Bissouma, Skipp, Sessegnon, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Tanganga, Davies, Spence, Perisic, White, Gil, Moura

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lewis, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Shelvey, Wood

921 Comments
  1. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Spurs fans fast challenging Man Utd for most self entitled fan base!

  2. Vinyl78LP
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    How does Mitro lose 1bps (and therefore 1 bap) nearly 4 hours after full time - who's meddling?

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way.

  3. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Plenty of talk about how tough the game is this season. I'm afraid that it's inevitable with all the spoonfeeding twatterers. There are many paying patreons for advice ( God knows why) .Additionally FPL try to keep as many engaged as possible by the way the game is formatted. In my opinion it's broken due to commerciality .

    1. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Totally agree. You got websites which have elite managers on, doing team reveals, and YouTubers posting videos giving advice every 5 mins.
      How can you compete when people are using all those resources.
      It's only going to get worse in the future.

    2. Mirror Man
      1 min ago

      Is it really that tough? My team is shite yet I'm beating roughly 9 million players.

  4. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will Foden go up in price again tonight?

