Spurs v Newcastle team news: Doherty and Perisic benched

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 BST on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United go head-to-head.

Spurs are looking to get back on track after losing 2-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday, while the visitors are one of the Premier League’s form sides and arrive in the capital full of confidence.

As for the team news, Antonio Conte makes five changes to his starting XI, with wing-backs Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic – who went into Gameweek 13 off the back of two successive starts – among those dropping out.

Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also make way, with Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp coming in.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski remain sidelined.

For Newcastle, it’s just the one change as Joe Willock replaces Jacob Murphy, who is a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Bentancur, Bissouma, Skipp, Sessegnon, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Tanganga, Davies, Spence, Perisic, White, Gil, Moura

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lewis, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Shelvey, Wood