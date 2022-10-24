253
Dugout Discussion October 24

West Ham v Bournemouth team news: Scamacca starts again, visitors unchanged

253 Comments
Share

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes on Monday, with West Ham United v Bournemouth getting underway at 20:00 BST.

The Hammers were beaten by Liverpool last time out but have won two league matches in a row at home, while the visitors’ unbeaten run under Gary O’Neil came to an end against Southampton in Gameweek 12.

David Moyes makes just one change for West Ham, as Said Benrahma comes in for Pablo Fornals, who drops to the bench.

That means Gianluca Scamacca starts his fifth consecutive league match, with Michail Antonio potentially held back for Europa Conference League duty on Thursday.

However, Craig Dawson and Maxwel Cornet both miss out, while the game also comes too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

As for Bournemouth, they have no fresh injury concerns and are unchanged from the side that were beaten 1-0 by Southampton.

Dominic Solanke, owned by 3.6% of managers, leads the line hoping to add to his tally of six attacking returns (two goals, four assists).

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Coventry, Antonio, Fornals

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stacey, Zemura, Stephens, Rothwell, Stanislas, Pearson, Moore, Anthony

VIDEO LATEST

253 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Solanke to
    A mitro
    B Toney
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. Gentle_Turks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ridiculous decision. He played the ball with both hands.

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      What you rambling about

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      His hands were cuffed in front of him. The upstanding gentleman did nothing outwith the laws of the game.

      Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Emery new Villa boss.

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ah ah ah

      Open Controls
    2. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      good ebening

      Open Controls
    3. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good emeryng

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Should keep them up. Not really sure what the expectations are for the Villa owners and fans. Anywhere between 11th-15th would be a really good season for Villa in my opinion. I don't pay to want them week in, week out so my opinion isn't important though.

      Open Controls
  4. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Manager to player…. Zouma, I need you to get a goal tonight.
    Zouma… me how?…

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Confusing

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Meee oowwwww

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          😉

          Open Controls
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who to bring in to replace Solanke (was going to anyway)? Have Haaland and Kane. Would go with Mitro but he has MC in GW 15...Toney I don't really trust, but maybe the best?
    Already have 3 ARS.
    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Maybe Mitro for just EVE game?

      Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Im getting Darwin.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only have 8.1m

        Open Controls
    3. EffPeeEll
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jesus stand out if you can afford him

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Already have 3 ARS.

        Open Controls
      2. EffPeeEll
        • 2 Years
        just now

        maybe ship out one ars asset if you have 2 xfrs

        Open Controls
    4. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wolves an forest before city, Toney may be my Solanke replacement

        Open Controls
        1. Old Bull
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Think you should see the old Brentford again at home

          Open Controls
    5. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    6. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks All. Toney is probably the sensible one.

      Open Controls
  6. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Needed those Zouma returns BAD with 28 on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Awesome bench!

      Open Controls
  7. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    You always remember your cheap defender 15 pointers. Holebas away at Middlesbrough stands out. Hopefully Zouma can deliver the same. Clean sheet please Hammers.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      This.

      Open Controls
  8. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Neto been hooked, quite ironic.

    Open Controls
  9. Stram Dunk
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Neto injured?

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yip

      Open Controls
  10. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Travesty on in goal … make it so Bowen.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      HoleBAPs is a legend!

      Open Controls
  11. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Should I

    A) Go Son to Almiron this week.
    B) Leave it a week and get Cancelo and Almiron
    C) Son to ?

    Already own Foden Saka Martinelli Andreas 0.1itb

    Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Zouma double tonight would be amazing!

    Open Controls
  13. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Benny you selfish little Crossroads hasbeen.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Memories of Miss Diane come flooding back....

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol, is he wearing his hat with the rip in it?

      Open Controls
  14. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Even the w ham players don’t wanna pass to Bowen!

    Open Controls
  15. Saintjack01
    11 mins ago

    A)Bruno for zaha
    B)Antony for Gordon

    Open Controls
  16. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Are they drunk? Just blasting the ball from 30m! Scamaca and Benrahma every time. Give the ball to Bowen!

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Protecting their Zouma BPS

      Open Controls
  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bowen isn't going to do anything is he. Especially when Benrahma just wants to shoot rather than pass to Bowen in good positions.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No, no he is not. Let’s just move past this stinking game week and onto the next stinking game week.

      Open Controls
  18. TheKeitaSuccess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any 4.1m or under defenders that actually play other than Neco/Patterson (when he’s not injured). Toti at Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Bruno at Wolves is 3.9 and posting good stats

      Open Controls
      1. TheKeitaSuccess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Perfect, thanks mate

        Open Controls
  19. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Watching this game convinced me to move Bowen to Saka

    Open Controls
  20. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Emerson red, Lerna yellow. Reason: Emerson hits Martinellis ankle, Lerna missed Scamaccas. Lerna takle is wild, crazy and a clear red. Emerson is a clumsy takle with no intent.

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Also Kevin Moran for us in the 1985 FA Cup final vs Everton. Not a red imo.

      Open Controls
  21. jacob1989
    3 mins ago

    I sold zouma last week for a hit.
    What have i done? Season definining decision

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why sell before a near guaranteed clean sheet

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        just now

        He was doubt to Liverpool away which was anyways not a good matchup. And didn't have enough players. Should have just sold that moron Foden instead

        Open Controls
  22. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gotta feel bad for LTFPL Andy. Captained Salah and now Solanke off injured w 1 pointer. Rip

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'll just get his bag for him

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I find it hilarious tbh

      Open Controls
    3. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.

      Open Controls
  23. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Few minutes to Bowen 3 point mega haul

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t jinx his 3 pts!

      Open Controls
  24. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    F**king do something productive Bowen!

    Open Controls
  25. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Flappy Hands sat on his goal line eating a picnic with wine.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.