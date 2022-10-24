West Ham v Bournemouth team news: Scamacca starts again, visitors unchanged

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes on Monday, with West Ham United v Bournemouth getting underway at 20:00 BST.

The Hammers were beaten by Liverpool last time out but have won two league matches in a row at home, while the visitors’ unbeaten run under Gary O’Neil came to an end against Southampton in Gameweek 12.

David Moyes makes just one change for West Ham, as Said Benrahma comes in for Pablo Fornals, who drops to the bench.

That means Gianluca Scamacca starts his fifth consecutive league match, with Michail Antonio potentially held back for Europa Conference League duty on Thursday.

However, Craig Dawson and Maxwel Cornet both miss out, while the game also comes too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

As for Bournemouth, they have no fresh injury concerns and are unchanged from the side that were beaten 1-0 by Southampton.

Dominic Solanke, owned by 3.6% of managers, leads the line hoping to add to his tally of six attacking returns (two goals, four assists).

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Coventry, Antonio, Fornals

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stacey, Zemura, Stephens, Rothwell, Stanislas, Pearson, Moore, Anthony

