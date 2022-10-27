FFS Mini-Leagues, Community Competitions & Hall of Fame Update – Gameweek 13

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 13, a round where many points were left on the bench.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head leagues and the latest update to the FFS Live Hall of Fame. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Stephen Carey is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 113th overall. He finished 373rd in 2007/08, has had a further five finishes inside the top 6k and is 45th in our newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame. He’s certainly one to watch!

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He is also the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This one is open to all too, with the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS home page when signed in.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) has been updated again, now based on results up to Gameweek 13. In total, 51,556 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are ranked.

The new top ten, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, is:

1(2) Finn Sollie

2(1) Fábio Borges

3(3) John Canning

4(4) Brusdal Brusdal

5(5) Matt Corbidge

6(11) Mark Mansfield

7(20) Adnan Hajrulahovič

8(12) Jon Ballantyne

9(27) Raphaël Crettol

10(6) Sean Connors

John Canning and Raphaël Crettol have both risen one place since the Gameweek 10 update, while Jon Ballantyne and Sean Connors are re-entries. Despite slipping to 15k, Finn Sollie has the highest current overall rank.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details on how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 13 was 44, after hits. This removed 134 teams, as 1,405 go through to Gameweek 14.

Troy Rouse was the top scorer with 85 points, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Leon Bailey (£4.6m), Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m). He has had two previous top 6k finishes.

LMS will reopen at midnight next Tuesday for new entries that have passed all the safety scores to date as listed in LMS Update.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail has increased his lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues to three points and now has 29 points out of a possible 39. He is 61st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The only manager with a 100% record is still Nikhil Narang of League 9 Division 15.

This article gives a more comprehensive review of the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues as they stood after Gameweek 12.

MODS & CONS

The new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league is Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor). He came 61st in 2010/11 and has had three more top 6k finishes since then.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Callum Bushell (FPL_talk) is the new name on top of the FFScout Family mini-league, having scored 85 points which could have been more, with Bailey (13) and Miguel Almirón (£5.4m, 10) stuck on the bench.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris also sits on top of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) for the fifth week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for a tenth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is currently 4,360th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson remains top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Michael Giovanni has regained the lead from Finn Sollie in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7), having previously led after Gameweek 11. Michael is 38th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Kerry McCarroll is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes. Kerry had four top 6k finishes in five seasons from 2010/11 to 2014/15.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Trevor Smith leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

FPL VETS

Having previously led after Gameweeks 1, 2 and 8, Eddy Blatt has regained the lead from Tim Worboys in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

For one season only, the January to May League will become the December to May League and will start scoring in Gameweek 17 – the first set of fixtures after the World Cup break and its unlimited transfers.

The league code is 02vm22 and over 500 teams have already entered (many of them carried forward automatically from last season).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.