Captain Sensible October 27

Who is the best captain for Gameweek 14 if Haaland misses out?

Were it not for a midweek injury update, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers would no doubt be again looking towards Erling Haaland (£12.2m) for the Gameweek 14 captaincy.

But with the Norwegian withdrawn at half-time against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the armband decision perhaps isn’t so clear-cut.

Friday’s press conference will hopefully tell us more (or not – this is Pep Guardiola we’re talking about) but we’ll need to at least think very carefully about our vice-captain this week, on the offchance that Haaland misses out.

So Captain Sensible is perhaps more Vice-Captain Sensible this week, at least until we hear more about the limping striker closer to Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

As usual, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings.

Haaland’s own credentials will be examined, too, not that they need much introduction…

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland dominates the captain poll, with just under 60% of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

A caveat here is that the poll was launched a day before Haaland picked up his knock, so the Norwegian’s advantage over others has dwindled since then. We’ll reset the results of the poll after Pep Guardiola’s presser on Friday and we have the latest – as ambiguous as it might be from the City boss – on FPL’s runaway points scorer.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is currently in second place, backed by just over 15% of our users and rising.

Harry Kane (£11.5m) occupies third place with a little over 6% of the vote, followed by a cluster of five players who each have between 2% and 3% backing.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Erling Haaland rewarded droves of managers who backed him with the armband in Gameweek 13 by scoring twice in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Brighton – taking his tally for the season to 17 goals. 

Haaland’s brace and fifth double-digit haul of the season continued an incredible start to life at Manchester City. 

Notably, City’s Norwegian continues to produce a division-leading goal threat, ranking best over the last six matches for shots (25), shots inside the box (23), and shots on target (15). 

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Above: Erling Haaland leads the division over the last six matches for shots (25), shots inside the box (23), and shots on target (15)

Haaland’s division-leading dominance extends to expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 4.38 and 5.65 respectively. 

Haaland’s half-time replacement in Manchester City’s goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday throws potential doubt on the Norwegian’s expected minutes ahead of the champion’s visit to Leicester City. 

Pep Guardiola explained Haaland’s half-time removal in his post-match press conference:

“Three things: I saw him so tired, second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body. Like Joao – Joao had a fever. Then the third, he had a knock in his foot. That’s why he was not able to play the second half.”

Kevin De Bruyne climbed to the summit of FPL’s midfielder rankings with a sublime right-foot strike from outside the box against Brighton – the Belgian’s 11th attacking return of the season. 

De Bruyne was instrumental against the Seagulls, registering two shots and creating three chances in Gameweek 13, in a performance which deserved more than a nine-point haul. 

The playmaker continues to deliver division-leading creativity over the last six matches, ranking best for big chances created (eight) and expected assists (xA), with 3.14. 

Manchester City travel to Leicester City in Gameweek 14 with the Foxes enjoying something of a renaissance following a seven-game winless start to their Premier League season. 

Defensively, Brendan Rodgers’ side are much improved and rank best in the division for clean sheets (four) in their last six matches.

However, Leicester City rank eight-worst for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 8.33, during a favourable run of fixtures which has included Bournemouth, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Notably, the Foxes conceded the second-highest expected goals conceded tally in Gameweek 13 (xGC, 2.12) against a Wolves side that rank worst for goals scored (five) this season. 

MOHAMED SALAH

  1. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    What to do here guys??

    1. Perisic >> Gabriel / White
    2. Guehi >> Gabriel / White (play over Perisic)
    3. Save FT

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      3

    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      1 to White

      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why White over Gabriel?

    3. Legohair
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      1 gabriel

      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why Gabriel over White?

    4. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Gabriel not maybe injured tonight?

    5. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      3

      I don't think arsenal will keep a clean sheet and it is Chelsea the week after.

      Is Guehi injured, as he seems most likely of the three defenders to get points?

  2. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    What to do with Salah and Firmino?

    Swap to Almiron and Kane?

    I’ve had a few red arrows over the last few weeks so i want to shake things up a bit

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      It's Leeds at home though. Seems madness to sell them.

    2. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not for me this week. If Haaland is injured, I think Salah is a captain shout home v Leeds

    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have a transfer which will go to waste otherwise.

      I was doing Solanke to either Firmino or Nunez

  3. Cucurella-ella
    43 mins ago

    Jesus getting the yellow card out of his system in the Europa League

  4. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who scores more:

    A) Mitro + Zaha
    B) Darwin + Almiron (-4)

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tie

  5. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you rather sell, Perisic or Schär(I own trip&pope)

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Schar, no debate

  6. nolard
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Firmino to Nunez?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      If nothing else pertinent

      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        nothing so far. waiting to the deadline for sure

  7. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gabriel off injured for Arsenal

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Magalhaes?

    2. Cucurella-ella
      1 min ago

      Just subbed on

    3. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Really? Played the whole game no?

  8. Big Weng
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bowen >

    Saka
    Rashford
    Almiron

    Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Saka

  9. Public user
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    A. Salah botman gomez

    Or

    B. Darwin taa trippier ?

  10. Robertson-Walker metric
    25 mins ago

    Bench 2 players :
    A)Martinelli vs NFO(H)
    B)Zaha vs SOU(A)
    C)Mount vs BHA(A)
    D)Chillwell vs BHA(A)
    E)Robertson vs LEE(H)
    F)Cancelo vs LEI(A)

    1. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      You must have some squad!

      B and D

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Zaha is at Home.

    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not A or E.

      The other four are much of a muchness. All equally likely to finish with two points.

  11. Cucurella-ella
    24 mins ago

    Gabriel Magalhaes limped down the tunnel at the end of the game. Looked to be grimacing in pain.

    https://twitter.com/SamJDean/status/1585702103573565474

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Choosing him over Ben White last week was a great choice 🙁

  12. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Another 90 minutes for Martinelli. Anyone think he could get a rest against Forest?

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No chance at all.

      Marquinhos is ill and Arteta seems as if he would rather play with ten players than start him, Nelson or a youth team player. Nketiah hardly played himself in either.

      That said, I don't expect Arsenal to win anyway.

  13. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Place these in order for the best starting option for gw14? 1st one starts, the other two are 2nd and 3rd subs behind Andreas

    A - Gomez (LEE)
    B - Guehi (SOU)
    C - Dier (bou)

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      In the order that you wrote them.

      However, you must have two other good defenders as I would start with those three.

  14. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Who is more likely to start for Liverpool, Numez or Firmino?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Numez of Numinor!

    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nunez should start since being subbed off early last night.

  15. JamRec
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Option a) Robertson > White and Solanke to Darwin for a hit

    option b) Coufal to White

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Probably A, I could see whoever starts for Liverpool at CF scoring. Not sure about Arsenal clean sheet.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

