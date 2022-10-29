3pm team news: Perisic, Dier and Doherty benched

Five more Premier League matches take place at the traditional 3pm kick-off time this Saturday, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea among the teams in action:

After some gut-punching team news for some FPL managers in the early kick-off, the line-up information is very straightforward on Tyneside.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are both unchanged from Gameweek 13, with the fit-again Allan Saint-Maximin and Lucas Digne forced to make do with places on their respective sides’ benches.

Spurs are very much not unchanged for their trip to the south coast, however.

With crucial Champions League ties on either side of this match, Antonio Conte has dropped Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Matt Doherty, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura from the side that drew with Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma are recalled.

Dominic Solanke is fit to start for the hosts, who promote Jordan Zemura, Kieffer Moore and Mark Travers to the starting XI at the expense of Ryan Fredericks, Ryan Christie and the injured Neto.

There are changes for both sides as Graham Potter prepares to face his former employers at the Amex.

New Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi recalls Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan for the injured Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck, while Potter drafts in Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In west London, Brentford boss Thomas Frank brings in Ben Mee, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa for Zanka, Mads Roerslev and Frank Onyeka.

Wolves make two changes of their own, with Boubacar Traore and Nelson Semedo replacing Joao Moutinho and Jonny.

Crystal Palace and Southampton have made one change apiece: Jeffrey Schlupp ousts Jordan Ayew for the hosts, while Che Adams replaces Adam Armstrong for Saints.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Zemura, Mepham, Senesi, A Smith, Lerma, Cook, Tavernier, Billing, Moore, Solanke.

Subs: Fredericks, Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Lowe, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Plain.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Gil, Perisic, Dier, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Bentancur.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Dasilva, Janelt, Wissa, Mbuemo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Canos, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, B Traore, Podence,, Nunes, A Traore, Diego Costa.

Subs: Sarkic, Alt-Nouri, Hee-Chan, Mosquera, Guedes, Jonny, Moutinho, Hodge, Campbell.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Estupinan, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mitoma, Lallana.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Turns, Furlong, Moran.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Pulisic, Gallagher, Mount, Kovacic, Sterling, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Jorginho, Aubameyang, Broja, Zakaria, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Hutchinson.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Zaha, Eze, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard.

Subs: Hughes, Ebiowei, Johnstone, Clyne, Ayew, Tomkins, Wells-Morrison, Riedewald, Mateta.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo, S. Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Mara, Juan Larios, A. Armstrong, Payne, Walcott, Maitland-Niles, Edozie, McCarthy, Djenepo.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Dendoncker, Luiz, Watkins, Buendia, Bailey, Ings.

Subs: Olsen, McGinn, Sanson, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Digne, Archer, Ramsey.

