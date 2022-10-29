875
Dugout Discussion October 29

Leicester v Man City team news: Haaland out, Foden a sub

875 Comments
Millions of vice-captains and auto-subs will be needed in Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as Erling Haaland misses out on Leicester City v Manchester City this lunchtime.

Haaland, who suffered a knock in City’s draw with Borussia Dortmund, is one of a host of players who drop out of the starting XI named by Pep Guardiola in midweek.

The Norwegian isn’t even on the bench for the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

Phil Foden is back among the substitutes for the second league game running, while Ruben Dias also drops out of the line-up.

Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, Ederson and Jack Grealish, all benched in Germany, come back into the team today.

The Leicester team news is an altogether quieter affair, with Brendan Rodgers only making two alterations.

Jamie Vardy is back in the side to replace Patson Daka, while centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is handed his first Premier League start of the season.

Midfielder Boubakary Soumare, a Gameweek 13 starter, is missing from the squad.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Amartey, Soyuncu, Faes, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Justin, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Thomas, Perez, Ndidi, Albrighton, Mendy, Iheanacho, Praet, Daka

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

  Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Kinda feel like Foden's hostage now, good fixtures next two and can't really allow myself to use a FT on him

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      What use are good fixtures if he's not starting? He's dead to me

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Wish I could rage sell him now, but I have to choose a victim to downgrade in order to enable Foden - KDB

        Open Controls
  2. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    KDB out Salah in
    Foden in Maddison out
    Few weeks ago have been costly

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      My moves, yeah…

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Foden 1 point vs Castagne 2. Could have been worse.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Haha, same

      Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Foden now sufficiently match fit to start midweek v Sevilla

    Open Controls
  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Pep is an effing t##t. Just couldn't keep Foden benched could he! Useless effing 1 point!

    Open Controls
  6. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Haaland 2 bonus

    Open Controls
  7. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    What minute geuhi lose CS

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      4th minute. Yellow card probably at 61st minute just after we've looked at what the 2 pointer does to our rank.

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      He won't, cleanie coming.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        We'll keep a rare clean sheet today

        Open Controls
  8. hueycho
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    As soon as u get Foden after his haul, he comes on for 1 pointers in his next two games

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      We'll keep a rare clean sheet today

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Reply fail to SHULTAN

        Open Controls
  9. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Welbz out. Trossie up top??

    Open Controls
  10. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    7 from Foden and Cancelo. Red arrows

    Open Controls
  11. Cok3y5murf
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    It was leaked, so why didn't people sell Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Because the site crashed HARD.

      Open Controls
      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        That was one minute before deadline. Leak was 15 minutes before

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          It was like 5 mins before deadline

          Open Controls
          1. Cok3y5murf
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Nah. I was still looking at other transfers until the final minute

            Open Controls
            1. DycheDycheBaby
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              If you made any they wouldn't have gone through. Literally everyone had the same problem

              Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      It's only one gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Because game crashed?

      Open Controls
    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I did foden > Saka at 10.57 & luckily it went through but can't see why others didn't

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        *can

        Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Didn’t like taking a hit

      Open Controls
    6. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Happy with my bench. Not sure news could be trusted. Want Foden long term

      Open Controls
    7. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      He's good apparently. Same reason they didn't sell Haaland. Why they sold Ederson is my question though.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Who has Ederson in the first place?!

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          I do since GW1. Boringly reliable enough unlike my other picks 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Fair enough

            Open Controls
    8. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I didn't have to. I had Mitrovic first sub and he has FUL this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Pretty sure Mitrovic has FUL every week...

        Open Controls
    9. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Would have to be up at 2.30 am to do that. No way.

      Open Controls
    10. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Didn't have a plan or any obvious replacement. Really should have benched him but didn't think fast enough I guess

      Open Controls
    11. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I like save FT, just for the sake of it 🙁

      Open Controls
    12. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Who for?

      Open Controls
  12. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Reaching that point of the season again where I may have to ship out Foden just a couple weeks after I got him in.

    Open Controls
  13. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which option do you like with my cheapies?

    Dalot/Dier and Brenan Johnson
    Or
    Forest defender and Almeiron?

    Open Controls
  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Everyone seems to have largely the same teams this week. Is this gameweek essentially gonna come down to Kane v Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No, GK and Haaland sub

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Haaland sub=Andreas

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Plenty starting Andreas (EVE)

          Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Everton CS would be nice

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Some of us have the threemium so happy days if both go off

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Same. Five goals for Mo, three for Kane please

        Open Controls
  15. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    KDB and vice captain destroying me in mini leagues. Need Salah to haul later

    Open Controls
  16. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Saka
    Trossard
    Zaha
    Foden
    Maddison

    All the players iv had when they blanked and didn't have wen they hauled.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Inverse the algorithm then you'll be champion!

      Open Controls
  17. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Am the only one in ML with no Salah. Hope it’s not the death of me.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      I have Mo Salah.

      I'll get my jacket.....

      Open Controls
    2. petefa
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      No Sallah mo problems

      Open Controls
  18. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Kick off times next week are a joy for leaks

    Open Controls
  19. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Chilwell benched again... transfer out confirmed.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Probably Potter thinks he would’ve been a liability against his Brighton

      Open Controls
  20. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Will Johnson get back into the Forest team?
    Wondering if I can downgrade Dier and upgrade midfield to Almeiron

    Open Controls
  21. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Best use of ft for next gw

    1.almiron sou
    2.trossaed wol

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Almiron Benrahma

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Too soon

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Too soon u were saying..? Tross just scored

        Open Controls
  22. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Very nice start with Patience paying off

    Had the choice the past 2 weeks to move Ederson to Foden for free, decided was a waste of a transfer

    Since then

    Ederson 15 points , Foden 2 points

    Gone alot better than i expected.

    Open Controls
    1. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Didn't know you can transfer GK to MID

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I had 2FT to turn Ederson and Zaha to Ramsdale and Foden 2 weeks ago

        Open Controls
      2. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Ederson to Kepa and someone to Foden presumably what he means

        Open Controls
  23. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Potter thinks he is Pep since he moved to CHE

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      He used to change things up a bit at Brighton too, but he’s got more players to choose from now. I’m staying away from Chelsea for that reason

      Open Controls
  24. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    *must not look at unravelling overall rank on livefpl*

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Up 7.67%, how about you? 😛

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ha! I dare not look!

        Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      what's done is done

      Open Controls
  25. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Salah, Son and Kane.

    Massive potential, prepared for disappointment

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Sounds like Kane 100% EO so not much difference for owners. Only matters if captaining or not owning

      Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      take anything as a bonus

      Open Controls
  26. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    KDB v Salah v Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      They’ll all deliver imo

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Think so too. Differentials will decide the GW. Come on Wilstaff!

        Open Controls
  27. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Would you swap Dier and Johnson (forest)
    For
    Forest defender and Almiron?

    Or keep Brennan and just swap Dier to Dalot?
    .

    Open Controls
  28. Esalman
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anybody put their money on Brighton to win the league?

    Open Controls

