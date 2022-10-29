Leicester v Man City team news: Haaland out, Foden a sub

Millions of vice-captains and auto-subs will be needed in Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as Erling Haaland misses out on Leicester City v Manchester City this lunchtime.

Haaland, who suffered a knock in City’s draw with Borussia Dortmund, is one of a host of players who drop out of the starting XI named by Pep Guardiola in midweek.

The Norwegian isn’t even on the bench for the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

Phil Foden is back among the substitutes for the second league game running, while Ruben Dias also drops out of the line-up.

Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, Ederson and Jack Grealish, all benched in Germany, come back into the team today.

The Leicester team news is an altogether quieter affair, with Brendan Rodgers only making two alterations.

Jamie Vardy is back in the side to replace Patson Daka, while centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is handed his first Premier League start of the season.

Midfielder Boubakary Soumare, a Gameweek 13 starter, is missing from the squad.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Amartey, Soyuncu, Faes, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Justin, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Thomas, Perez, Ndidi, Albrighton, Mendy, Iheanacho, Praet, Daka

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand