Liverpool v Leeds team news: Darwin and Salah start

The final Premier League match of the day is an unusual 7.45pm BST kick-off and sees Liverpool entertain struggling Leeds United.

Erling Haaland has almost had the monopoly on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy for the last couple of months but an old armband favourite, Mohamed Salah, will be carrying the hopes of legions of FPL bosses tonight.

Over 1.25 million managers made Salah their skipper outright ahead of Saturday’s deadline but there’ll be plenty of others who are relying on the Egyptian as their vice-captain after Haaland’s earlier no-show.

Above: Overall captaincy and vice-captaincy picks in Gameweek 13 (via LiveFPL)

Salah starts as expected this evening and, if Jurgen Klopp is sticking with the 4-4-2 diamond he used at Ajax in midweek, FPL’s most expensive asset will again be playing through the middle of the hosts’ attack alongside Darwin Nunez.

The Reds’ side is about as full strength as Klopp can go this evening, with Thiago Alcantara recovering from an ear infection to start.

He takes the place of Jordan Henderson, who drops to the bench.

Leeds are without the injured Luis Sinisterra but the myriad other first-teamers who were yellow-flagged for this match are mostly fit, with Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams and Joe Gelhardt all making the matchday squad.

Adams is one of three players recalled by Jesse Marsch for this one, with Crysencio Summerville and Rasmus Kristensen also getting the nod.

Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

GAMEWEEK 14 RESULTS SO FAR

