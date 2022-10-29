8
Dugout Discussion October 29

Liverpool v Leeds team news: Darwin and Salah start

The final Premier League match of the day is an unusual 7.45pm BST kick-off and sees Liverpool entertain struggling Leeds United.

Erling Haaland has almost had the monopoly on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy for the last couple of months but an old armband favourite, Mohamed Salah, will be carrying the hopes of legions of FPL bosses tonight.

Over 1.25 million managers made Salah their skipper outright ahead of Saturday’s deadline but there’ll be plenty of others who are relying on the Egyptian as their vice-captain after Haaland’s earlier no-show.

Above: Overall captaincy and vice-captaincy picks in Gameweek 13 (via LiveFPL)

Salah starts as expected this evening and, if Jurgen Klopp is sticking with the 4-4-2 diamond he used at Ajax in midweek, FPL’s most expensive asset will again be playing through the middle of the hosts’ attack alongside Darwin Nunez.

The Reds’ side is about as full strength as Klopp can go this evening, with Thiago Alcantara recovering from an ear infection to start.

He takes the place of Jordan Henderson, who drops to the bench.

Leeds are without the injured Luis Sinisterra but the myriad other first-teamers who were yellow-flagged for this match are mostly fit, with Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams and Joe Gelhardt all making the matchday squad.

Adams is one of three players recalled by Jesse Marsch for this one, with Crysencio Summerville and Rasmus Kristensen also getting the nod.

Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

GAMEWEEK 14 RESULTS SO FAR

Fulham0 – 0Everton
Newcastle United4 – 0Aston Villa
Crystal Palace1 – 0Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion4 – 1Chelsea
Brentford1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth2 – 3Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City0 – 1Manchester City

Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    "If we can somehow play at our best" - Jesse Marsch

    Doesn't fill you with confidence

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Potter used the wrong spell 🙁

    1. AMBELLINA PRISE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      How can he concede 4 goals to a team he himself built. And that's in addition to the fact that he now manages a much improved squad

  3. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need about 20 points from Robertson to salvage this miserable gameweek.

  4. Pukki Party
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm very excited for this game

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Well when you know there’s 9 Goal involvements for Salah it’s natural

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ditto

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Let's go Mo!

  6. UKG
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Ok, who needs a Salah master class now…200k to 400k this afternoon. 25 points. Terrible.

