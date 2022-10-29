Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers: MD9 and MD10 – Easy Peasy, Lemon Squeezy Ferguso!

As a legendary Premier League Manager once said: “Football, bloody hell!”

Two matchdays in quick succession created a wee bit of carnage in the best FPL Community competition around. Many thanks to all managers for getting their team line-ups submitted on time, especially with such a tight window.

Now, even in normal times, writing an article covering the action of 24 matches is a challenge. However, covering 48 matches is quite frankly a step too far for even this roving reporter. So instead I will be going over the best of the best, starting with the teams who won both their matches.

The ‘Two from Two’s

Grabbing six valuable league points from their encounters in Matchdays 9 and 10 were:

Not that easy Ferguso – With only a single win and a draw to their name going into Matchday 9, the Ferguso’s fire was well and truly lit. First, they dismantled Sweet 2FA by two goals, then that was followed by a 5-0 thumping of Klose Than Ever. A truly stellar performance.

A Wenger’s Endgame – The Wengers beat Fontaine of Knowledge by three goals to one and followed that with a 3-0 victory against It’s a Wonderful Cruyff. Arsene’s admirers now find themselves in third place in the Jules League.

I Gerd Müller a Pint – A comfortable 3-0 against Hand of Zoff was followed by a 3-1 victory against Maradona Kebab, which moved The Müllers up into eighth place in the Jules League.

Sheikh’s Daylight ‘Ribery’ – Those poor lads at Klose Than Ever failed to gain any points, having also lost their match against the Sheikhs 3-0. Next up were team Neto That Hauland and a narrow 2-1 win that puts them into 15th place.

Pjanic at the Disco – Now approaching the green part of the league, the Pjanics first beat Garuda In Coupe Du Monde 38 by four goals to nil. This was followed by a 3-1 victory over Mercedes Benzema on Matchday 10, enabling the Pjanics to reach tenth place in the Rimet League.

Werner Bros – Dispatching Gentleman’s Grealish 4-0 was excellent preparation for their tough match against Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves. It could have gone either way but the Werners managed a 3-1 victory at the final whistle to put them ninth.

Lució and the Viking Seaman – One of the narrowest victories we have had so far saw the Vikings beat Weah Robben Banks by a single striker goal, after their squad scores ended in a tie. Buoyed by such a tight win, they went on to beat the league leaders Banyana Bafana 3-0.

Netflix and Chilwell – A comfortable win against Vuvu Zizou on Matchday 9 was scant preparation for their close match against Unbelievable Geoff. The match ended as a 3-2 win for the Chilwells and they find themselves up to Rimet League’s eighth place.

One Tchouameni – Having lost against the Pjanics, Mercedes Benzema contrived to lose by the same 3-1 scoreline to One Tchouameni. The latter then took on HurriKane’s Mean Son’s Three Lions, winning 3-1 again.

The ‘Win-and-a-draw’ teams

Qatar Heroes – The draw came against Silence of the Lahms but there was also a thumping 7-2 victory over Murder on Zidane’s Floor. The four league points move them up to 21st in the Jules League. The Lahms also collected four points after going on to defeat Sheikh, Blatter and Raul.

Cameroon Diaz – Ruud, Where’s My Car? were the victims of the Cameroons, losing 3-0. The draw came against Kahn you feel the Löw tonight?, giving vital points to the Cameroons who are now 19th in the Jules League.

Cafu Good Men – The imperious leaders of the Jules League showed a touch of weakness by dropping two out of six points. Their draw came against King Otto’s Grecians – who also grabbed four points – whilst the 2-0 win was versus Petr Cech Yourself.

The Neymar-less Ones – Those poor Maradona Kebabs lost their match against ‘them who shall not be named’. A 2-2 draw came against Fontaine of Knowledge, seeing The Neymar-less Ones move into joint-fifth place alongside Sheikh, Blatter and Raul.

Zlatan Ibra-hamster-vic – The hamsters somehow managed to pull a draw from the jaws of defeat, 2-2 against Nusantaro Gauchos on Matchday 9. Next up were the Klinsmen, who had an off day by letting in five goals with no return. The Hamsters remain in the Rimet League’s top five. The Gauchos also grabbed four points by beating Ryan’s Ronaldos 4-1.

The full results for Matchdays 9 and 10 are below:

League Tables

These results leave the league tables as below. Cafu Good Men continue to dominate the Jules League, seven points ahead of nearest rivals, Neto that Hauland, A Wenger’s Endgame and Ruud, where’s my Kahn?

In the Rimet League of death, only six points separate Banyana Bafana in first place from Pjanic at the Disco in tenth. And a special mention for Seven! Seven! Seven! who got their first win of the tournament, making it a pleasure to announce that all teams now have at least one win.

Players of the Week

Pingreen remains the top striker so far with eight goals, Mark Mansfield is just behind him with seven. Chuyuth Wongthongsri (Pjanic at the Disco), who has played every game in goal, has a huge 13 shut-outs so far. Amazingly, PG (Cafu Good Men) is keeping up with him – if you’ll excuse the pun – by also being on 13.

The three highest overall points scorers in the tournament so far all play for Weah Robben Banks (Suarezista on 672, Park_The_Bus on 669 and tets mcgee on 662). In Matchday 9, the highest scoring player was Thetug333 (No Koeman No Cry) with 72 and in Matchday 10 it was the 82 of JT (Vuvu Zizou).

Matchday 11 fixtures

The in-form A Wenger’s Endgame become the next team to try and defeat the seemingly invincible Cafu Good Men.

MVPs FPL_Salah and FPLLens will perhaps meet on the battlefield as Silence of the Lahms and Ruud, Where’s My Kahn? face off.

In the group of death, aka the Rimet League, Gentleman’s Grealish will take their turn trying to topple Banyana Bafana, whilst the match of the week must surely be Britney’s Qatar Pounder with Greaves up against tournament veterans Weah Robben Banks.

To keep tabs on the live matchweek scores, click on this link.

For league tables, you can catch up via this link.

Boris and Greyhead continue to delve into SKLW stats in their SKLW Livestream, which can be seen below.

Thanks for reading, and good luck to all, except of course Baggio Trousers – the Hamsters don’t put up with oversized bloomers!