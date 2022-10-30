Man Utd v West Ham team news: Ronaldo starts, Antony out

In the final Premier League match of the day, Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:15 GMT.

Erik ten Hag makes four changes from the side that beat FC Sheriff on Thursday, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford all starting.

That means Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line again, with Elanga and Rashford flanking him.

Victor Lindelof (illness), Tyrell Malacia, Antony (injury) and Alejandro Garnacho drop out.

As for West Ham, David Moyes makes just one change, as Craig Dawson comes in for Ben Johnson.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri, Dubravka, van de Beek, McTominay, Garnacho, Bishop

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Areola, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson