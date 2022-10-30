241
Dugout Discussion October 30

Man Utd v West Ham team news: Ronaldo starts, Antony out

In the final Premier League match of the day, Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:15 GMT.

Erik ten Hag makes four changes from the side that beat FC Sheriff on Thursday, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford all starting.

That means Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line again, with Elanga and Rashford flanking him.

Victor Lindelof (illness), Tyrell Malacia, Antony (injury) and Alejandro Garnacho drop out.

As for West Ham, David Moyes makes just one change, as Craig Dawson comes in for Ben Johnson.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri, Dubravka, van de Beek, McTominay, Garnacho, Bishop

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Areola, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson

  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Scammaca owners delighted with 0

    Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dalot HOLLLLDDDDD babe!

    Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Moyes is a very knee jerk manager, takes his players off penalties if they miss one and takes his strikers off the pitch, if they don’t score with his crap tactics

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      One more foul, of any kind, and Scamacca is off.

      Bowen's pens were crap.

      Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    What minute will this Downes character make a forward pass?

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      That's no way to talk about Maguire.

      Open Controls
  5. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Did the Saka injury look bad? Missed the game today.

    Open Controls
  6. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bowen would be a cracking footballer if he spent less time running into people haha

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Super, smashing, great

      Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maguire like a brick wall with hair.

      Open Controls
  7. MANU4LIFE98
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Wow, no pen

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      think that was because Zouma's arm was down by his side

      Open Controls
      1. MANU4LIFE98
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not that one, that one blatantly wasn’t a pen

        Open Controls
  8. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    How come Bruno doesn't score or assist anymore?

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      different formation, different role

      Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Off pens.

      Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Luke Shaw is so good when he's on it, peaking nicely for the World Cup!

    Open Controls
  10. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Siuuuuu...just warming up

    Open Controls

