175
Champions League November 1

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 6

175 Comments
Share

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) gets underway on Tuesday evening – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2022/23

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

Here, our in-house expert FPLReactions – who is 570th in the world – takes a look at Matchday 6 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Ajax are out and have failed to progress from the group stage. However, they play one of the worst teams in the current Champions League campaign, Rangers. The Scottish side have scored just one goal in their five matches played. For that reason, it could be worth investing in Remko Pasveer (€4.9m) for the Tuesday ‘keeper.

Paired with Pasveer is Gregor Kobel (€4.9m). Dortmund face Copenhagen in Matchday 6. The Danish side are yet to score a single goal in their entire Champions League campaign. This could mean buying into the Dortmund defence is extremely beneficial.

DEFENDERS

Tottenham wingback Ivan Perisic (€6m) did not start his last Premier League match which boosts his chances of starting in Matchday 6 against Marseille. The Croatian has banked six assists in all competitions already. With good clean sheet and attacking potential, Perisic could be a great inclusion.

Sporting play at home against Frankfurt in Matchday 6. The Portuguese side will be looking for a positive result to try to top the group. Right-back Pedro Porro (€5.1m) has created three assists in his domestic season so far. Matchday 1 was a good example of his potential, as Porro picked up 11 points for his clean sheet and assist.

Chelsea are a much better side at home which is where they play against Dinamo Zagreb in the round ahead. Wing-back Ben Chilwell (€5.5m) did not start his side’s last domestic fixture, which indicates he could start in Matchday 6. With his attacking potential, Chilwell could be a great asset for the round ahead.

andys-gw17-article 1

Benfica have proven they can defend and they are also home to some of the best price-tags in the game. They have some of the best overall form in Europe so doubling on their defence could be very beneficial to managers. Both Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.3m) and Nicolas Otamendi (€4.7m) have found other routes to points even when the clean sheet is not there.

MIDFIELDERS

Pedro Goncalves (€7.4m) bagged four goals and created one assist in his previous UCL campaign. Taking penalties in a must-win game to try to top the group are additional factors as to why Goncalves could be a great option for Matchday 6.

Mohammed Kudus (€5.4m) has proved to be one of the best value midfielders in the game. His minutes have been restricted over the last few matches but teammate Brian Brobbey (€5.3m) is rumoured to have picked up a knock, which could indicate a start for Kudus. Ajax play against a team averaging over three goals conceded on average per game. For those reasons, he could be a great inclusion.

Napoli remain unbeaten this season whilst also winning their last 10 matches on the bounce. The Italian side are averaging over three goals scored per match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.8m) faces an out-of-sorts Liverpool in the round ahead. The attacker managed a goal and two assists in his previous domestic match. In addition, the midfielder has also hit two back-to-back double-digit hauls in Champions League matches.

Leipzig’s improving form could mean investing in them is a fantastic idea. Even more so when we factor in their Matchday 6 opponent’s Shakhtar Donetsk defensive fragilities. Penalty taker and in-form midfielder Christopher Nkunku (€9m) has netted seven goals in his last 10 matches, including a goal against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have a match against Celtic in the round ahead. Vinicus Junior’s (€10m) three goals and one assist in his five Champions League games mean he’s a player in form. The midfielder has blanked in just one of his matches so far.

FORWARDS

Tottenham play in a match they must get a result from to top the group. Although inconsistent lately, the English side have a focal point to their attack and a player who has been relentlessly consistent all season. Not only does striker Harry Kane (€10.5m) take his team’s penalties, but he’s also picked up 10 goals and one assist in his 13 domestic league matches played.

FPL Gameweek 4: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

Club Brugge face Leverkusen in the early kick-off on Tuesday. This means managers can react to the line-up news within their Fantasy teams before the deadline. German opponents Leverkusen have conceded two or more goals in their last five consecutive matches in all competitions. A player that could take advantage of that is Ferran Jutgla (€5.9m). He will be fighting to take his team to first in the group. Although having a slight dip in form lately, Jutgla’s goal in his previous domestic league match could reignite him.

PSG have proven to be one of the best attacking outfits among the top clubs in Europe this season. One of the key contributors to that success is Kylian Mbappe (€11.2m). The Frenchman has collected six goals and two assists in his current UCL campaign. Mbappe is the joint-highest scorer in Champions League Fantasy and against an average Juventus, carries plenty of potential.

TUESDAY CAPTAINCY

There are plenty of good captaincy options in Matchday 6 and players we have already discussed. For that reason, there is no huge standout option to take the armband. However, one of the great options available for captaincy selection is Harry Kane. Another solid option could be Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves. Both take their team’s penalties and play in a must-win game to try to top the group.

MATCHDAY 6 PICKS

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

175 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    From the BBC:

    "[Pep Guardiola] confirms Erling Haaland is not back in full training and will not be involved tomorrow."

    Doesn't bode too well for the weekend for now, but still a few days to go

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      PEP

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Ffs... This copy and paste isn't working like it should. Second time now.

        He (Haaland) feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday. But not 100%, we don't want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham.

        #ManCity

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      "He feels better. Every day he feels better but we don't want to take a risk.

      "Hopefully we can have him against Fulham."

      Hmmm this sounds better

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Even if he’s fit for the weekend, is he going to be risked? Or if risked he’s going to be full steam? Time to go?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Nothing else to save him for, Pep spoke last week about how important finishing these last few games of the PL before the break are, in terms of performance and results, no room for complacency or slowing down, I think he's fully focused on them. Haaland won't be at the World Cup either

        Open Controls
      2. Captain Beefheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Brave man who bins him off, unless we get confirmation he defo won't play am keeping

        Open Controls
      3. Team Bobcat
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haaland will not be risked unless fully fit. He cpuld well be fully fig but we will not know rhag until we see the team sheets. Bit of poker always around team selections

        Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Hopefully we get some ITK news before deadline like last GW.

    Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Play Zaha (whu) or Solanke (lee)?

    Open Controls
    1. the Chaser
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Solanke, although I am playing both

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      S

      Open Controls
  4. Colm84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Currently doing my WC, team so far...

    Henderson (Ward)
    Tripp, Cancelo, Gabriel (Bueno, Neco)
    Marti, Trossard, Almiron, KBD, Salah
    Wilson, Haaland (Greenwood)

    Would you get rid of Haaland > Kane til the WC and swap him straight back in.
    If Haaland doesn't play this week it could be waste having him on the team.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks sexy

      I would keep erling

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Colm84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Team Bobcat
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      If wildcarding now you only get two weeks out of it as unlimited tranfers anyway during world cup

      Open Controls
      1. Colm84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I wasn't going to do it at all but got kicked down the ladder a few pegs last week in mini leagues (1st to 3rd) so I thought I should use it.

        Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nice. Gabriel could be someone else with 2 good fixtures..

      Open Controls
      1. Colm84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I've had Gabriel from the start...might consider a change

        Open Controls
  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    2 FT's & 0.0 ITB - Think Toney + Saka > Wilson + Almiron is a bit much? Could do Trossard/Rashy in midfield instead

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It's a bit all eggs in one basket. I'd go Trossy.

      Open Controls
  6. fusen
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    It's almost ridiculous how much my season has turned around.

    The last 4 gameweeks my gameweek ranks have been

    7.8m
    5m
    6m
    8.9m

    Dropped from top 5k OR to 230k

    It's almost like I was lucking out completely on a load of players who were scoring every week and they've all suddenly stopped performing at the same time like flicking a switch.

    Quite looking forward to the World Cup break at this point. A big reset and jump on the current bandwagons who are in purple patches.

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Amazing
      I climbed up from 6m OR to ~2.5m and now back to ~3m after 2 consecutive red arrows post WC!

      Open Controls
  7. MattyW
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hi All.

    a) Wilson and Rashford
    b) Solanke and Almiron

    Thx

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    "No reason" for Foden being left out twice in a row.

    "When I take a decision it is not for a particular reason."

    Cheers Pep.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Master of saying lots of things, without saying anything useful.

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Just like Arteta. Clearly learnt from the master of having pointless press interviews.

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      3 in a row ??

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think so too and his particular reason being 'to annoy people who ask him such questions'

        Open Controls
    3. No Need
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pep plays FPL or hates FPL players. End of.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Argh, OK, goodbye Phil. Enjoy your days chimney sweeping. Kev - I'm so sorry, can we try this again?

      Open Controls
  9. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Team g2g for this gw?

    Pope
    Cancelo trippier zouma
    Salah kdb martinelli almiron
    Haaland mitro solanke

    Iversen neco Bueno andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hell of a team! Yes gtg

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks!!!!

        Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Billing and Darwin to

    A solanke and Bowen
    B Wilson and trossard

    For free

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  11. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Went Rashford and Wilson, like a true sheep.

    Bound to go wrong. 5th consecutive red arrow incoming.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      It's a tough season isn't it..I'm on my fifth red arrow !!!

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        That qualifies as an aerobatic display

        Open Controls
      2. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        It's also a boring season.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Boring in what sense?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Besides Haaland permacap.

            Open Controls
      3. Prinzhorn
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        worst season since I started in 2019. Don’t see it turning around soon. I’m almost 2M rank lel

        Open Controls
  12. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which one?
    a)Maddison
    b)Rashford
    c)Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      c

      Open Controls
  13. No Need
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Can't wait for Almiron to have a bad spell and say 'sorry lads I'm having a Grealish lately'....

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hopefully that spell rest of the season, much like Antonio last season.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Lasts*

        Open Controls
  14. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    One week punt in UCL fantasy

    A) Alvarez
    B) Rodrygo

    Open Controls
  15. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    With a bench of:

    Andreas, Andersen, Guehi

    I need to sell Saka unless he is confirmed 100% fit on friday, right?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah I think so. Wouldn't be happy playing any of those.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.