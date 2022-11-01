The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 6

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) gets underway on Tuesday evening – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

Here, our in-house expert FPLReactions – who is 570th in the world – takes a look at Matchday 6 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Ajax are out and have failed to progress from the group stage. However, they play one of the worst teams in the current Champions League campaign, Rangers. The Scottish side have scored just one goal in their five matches played. For that reason, it could be worth investing in Remko Pasveer (€4.9m) for the Tuesday ‘keeper.

Paired with Pasveer is Gregor Kobel (€4.9m). Dortmund face Copenhagen in Matchday 6. The Danish side are yet to score a single goal in their entire Champions League campaign. This could mean buying into the Dortmund defence is extremely beneficial.

DEFENDERS

Tottenham wingback Ivan Perisic (€6m) did not start his last Premier League match which boosts his chances of starting in Matchday 6 against Marseille. The Croatian has banked six assists in all competitions already. With good clean sheet and attacking potential, Perisic could be a great inclusion.

Sporting play at home against Frankfurt in Matchday 6. The Portuguese side will be looking for a positive result to try to top the group. Right-back Pedro Porro (€5.1m) has created three assists in his domestic season so far. Matchday 1 was a good example of his potential, as Porro picked up 11 points for his clean sheet and assist.

Chelsea are a much better side at home which is where they play against Dinamo Zagreb in the round ahead. Wing-back Ben Chilwell (€5.5m) did not start his side’s last domestic fixture, which indicates he could start in Matchday 6. With his attacking potential, Chilwell could be a great asset for the round ahead.

Benfica have proven they can defend and they are also home to some of the best price-tags in the game. They have some of the best overall form in Europe so doubling on their defence could be very beneficial to managers. Both Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.3m) and Nicolas Otamendi (€4.7m) have found other routes to points even when the clean sheet is not there.

MIDFIELDERS

Pedro Goncalves (€7.4m) bagged four goals and created one assist in his previous UCL campaign. Taking penalties in a must-win game to try to top the group are additional factors as to why Goncalves could be a great option for Matchday 6.

Mohammed Kudus (€5.4m) has proved to be one of the best value midfielders in the game. His minutes have been restricted over the last few matches but teammate Brian Brobbey (€5.3m) is rumoured to have picked up a knock, which could indicate a start for Kudus. Ajax play against a team averaging over three goals conceded on average per game. For those reasons, he could be a great inclusion.

Napoli remain unbeaten this season whilst also winning their last 10 matches on the bounce. The Italian side are averaging over three goals scored per match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.8m) faces an out-of-sorts Liverpool in the round ahead. The attacker managed a goal and two assists in his previous domestic match. In addition, the midfielder has also hit two back-to-back double-digit hauls in Champions League matches.

Leipzig’s improving form could mean investing in them is a fantastic idea. Even more so when we factor in their Matchday 6 opponent’s Shakhtar Donetsk defensive fragilities. Penalty taker and in-form midfielder Christopher Nkunku (€9m) has netted seven goals in his last 10 matches, including a goal against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have a match against Celtic in the round ahead. Vinicus Junior’s (€10m) three goals and one assist in his five Champions League games mean he’s a player in form. The midfielder has blanked in just one of his matches so far.

FORWARDS

Tottenham play in a match they must get a result from to top the group. Although inconsistent lately, the English side have a focal point to their attack and a player who has been relentlessly consistent all season. Not only does striker Harry Kane (€10.5m) take his team’s penalties, but he’s also picked up 10 goals and one assist in his 13 domestic league matches played.

Club Brugge face Leverkusen in the early kick-off on Tuesday. This means managers can react to the line-up news within their Fantasy teams before the deadline. German opponents Leverkusen have conceded two or more goals in their last five consecutive matches in all competitions. A player that could take advantage of that is Ferran Jutgla (€5.9m). He will be fighting to take his team to first in the group. Although having a slight dip in form lately, Jutgla’s goal in his previous domestic league match could reignite him.

PSG have proven to be one of the best attacking outfits among the top clubs in Europe this season. One of the key contributors to that success is Kylian Mbappe (€11.2m). The Frenchman has collected six goals and two assists in his current UCL campaign. Mbappe is the joint-highest scorer in Champions League Fantasy and against an average Juventus, carries plenty of potential.

TUESDAY CAPTAINCY

There are plenty of good captaincy options in Matchday 6 and players we have already discussed. For that reason, there is no huge standout option to take the armband. However, one of the great options available for captaincy selection is Harry Kane. Another solid option could be Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves. Both take their team’s penalties and play in a must-win game to try to top the group.

MATCHDAY 6 PICKS