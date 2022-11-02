Collect players from the Championship on Sorare

Sponsored by Sorare

We’ve already walked you through some of the basics of what a Sorare card is, how tournaments work and how to buy and sell cards.

In a slight departure from the beginner’s guides, MDJ takes a look at the Championship teams and players now available on Sorare.

There are over 300 different licensed teams on Sorare, from leagues across the whole world.

It’s not limited to only the top-flight teams either. Sorare recently signed up five EFL Championship teams, so let’s take a look at those and at some of the players you might want to add to your collection.

Burnley

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Burnley are making a pretty solid case to come straight back up and currently sit at the top of the Championship table.

There are 30 different Burnley players available on Sorare. The highest scorer at the moment is loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The young defender is currently averaging 66 points per game, which puts him firmly in the top tier of players on the platform at the moment.

Midfielder Josh Brownhill is putting in similar scores and already has nine goals and assists this season, so is also well worth taking a look at.

Coventry City

The Sky Blues are down at the other end of the Championship table, with just five wins so far this season. They have 27 players on Sorare but are any worth adding to your collection?

Despite their status as Championship strugglers, Coventry don’t have the worst defence in the league and their goalkeeper Ben Wilson is worth considering if you’re looking for a second-tier goalkeeper to add to your collection. His current average is 52, which is pretty decent for a keeper.

Veteran defender Kyle McFadzean is also having a fantastic season at the back. At 35 years old, you can probably pick him up at a lower price, reflecting the likelihood that he’ll retire within the next couple of seasons.

Millwall

Millwall are having a consistent season and are in a familiar upper midtable position at the moment – not quite pushing for promotion but not too far off either. They have 25 different players available on Sorare.

Defender Murray Wallace was their player of the year last season and has started this year in a similar vein of form. He’s currently injured but, when fit, he’s capable of posting the sort of high scores you need to compete in the Sorare tournaments.

Recent addition to the side, Zian Flemming, has also posted some good scores but is heavily reliant on goals and assists to score well. He is averaging nearly three shots per game so just needs to start hitting the back of the net a little more often – one to keep an eye on perhaps?

Norwich

Norwich have had a little dip in form of late but are still currently in the play-off places. They have 30 different players on Sorare and plenty of good options in all areas of the pitch.

Josh Sargent is currently leading Teemu Pukki for goals and has a slightly better average score of 59, compared to 57. He’s also 10 years younger than Pukki so represents a really good option if you want to inject some youth into your collection. Sargent is carrying an injury at the moment but hopefully nothing too serious.

At the back, Grant Hanley has been strong and reliable and has posted some very good scores, including a perfect 100 in their game against Sunderland in August.

Watford

Another team that are hoping to boomerang straight back into the Premier League, Watford are on a decent run of form at the moment. There are 32 Watford players to pick from on Sorare, more than any other Championship team.

Brazilian João Pedro is the fan favourite of the moment and his dazzling performances are reflected in his Sorare average of 59, the highest on the team.

The Hornets’ top scorer is Ismaïla Sarr, with nine goals and assists so far this season. Imrân Louza is another indisputable talent in the side but has struggled for minutes since injury.

And a few bonus players…

One of the beauties of Sorare is you own your cards for life. If the player moves to a new team, you can still use them in the tournaments (providing they move to a covered league).

This means there are a few extra Championship players you can pick up, courtesy of them being transferred in from elsewhere. These include some top-scoring players like Kenneth Paal (QPR), Sander Berge (Sheffield United), Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) and Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

How many others can you find? Enjoy hunting them out!

