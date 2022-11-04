FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Bournemouth who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

PERVIS ESTUPINAN

FPL ownership: 0.6%

0.6% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW15-16 fixtures: wol | AVL

Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) registered an assist and two bonus points in a seven point-haul in Gameweek 14, as Brighton shocked Chelsea 4-1. It was arguably the Ecuadorian’s best performance of the season so far, as he created four chances for his team-mates and had a shot cleared off the line.

Since Estupinan joined from Villarreal in the summer, he is creating a chance every 40 minutes, a stat that ranks fourth-best among all defenders, only behind Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m). Given that he initially started out as a midfielder, it perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Admittedly, he is a riskier pick as, so far, he hasn’t been ‘nailed’. However, a fine display against Chelsea – which coincided with Roberto De Zerbi using a 4-2-3-1 formation – should see him start this weekend at the very least.

As for Brighton, despite keeping just one clean sheet in six matches under De Zerbi, they sit sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC), which is very decent considering that they have faced Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea in that spell.

Now, they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have scored just three goals in their six matches at Molineux this season. Brighton also host Aston Villa in Gameweek 16 before the season breaks for the winter World Cup.

Estupinan is owned by just 0.6 per cent of Fantasy managers and could be a powerful differential for the next two rounds.

YOANE WISSA

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW15-16 fixtures: nfo | mci

With Ivan Toney (£7.4m) out of Gameweek 15, Thomas Frank could potentially turn to Yoane Wissa (£5.4m) for goals.

The Congolese winger has three attacking returns (two goals, one assist) so far this season, despite being limited to just five league starts. However, his underlying numbers have been pretty good, with 14 goal attempts, 11 shots inside the box and four big chances registered in only 553 minutes.

It was a stop-start debut season for Wissa after he joined from French side Lorient for £8.5m, but he finished strongly and ended 2021/22 with seven league goals. For context, only Toney scored more at Brentford, with 12.

The Bees have struggled a bit on the road this season, scoring just six goals (6.99 xG) in as many matches. However, a trip to The City Ground could be just the tonic. Nottingham Forest had improved defensively prior to Gameweek 14, yet a lot of that good work was undone as Arsenal thrashed them 5-0. It was fully deserved, too, as they allowed the hosts 24 shots and five big chances.

After Brentford only picked up one point against Aston Villa and Wolves in their last two matches, the game carries extra significance too, especially with Manchester City to come before the break.

Wissa’s place in the starting XI isn’t completely assured this weekend, but his potential is clear when on the pitch.

PHILIP BILLING

FPL ownership: 1.1%

1.1% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW15-16 fixtures: lee | EVE

Philip Billing (£5.3m) was a key reason behind Bournemouth’s successful 2021/22 season, as he netted 10 goals and provided 10 assists in the Championship.

Many did not believe that his output would translate to the Premier League, yet three goals and an assist have been recorded so far, all of which have arrived under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil from Gameweek 6 onwards.

In fact, among all midfielders, only Miguel Almiron (£5.7m), Leandro Trossard (£6.9m), Phil Foden (£8.5m), James Maddison (£8.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) have netted more in that time.

As for Bournemouth, they have surprised many this season by picking up 10 points from a possible 27 under O’Neil, leaving them 14th in the Premier League as we approach Gameweek 15.

Now, they face a Leeds United side that have failed to win any of their last four home matches, with Billing’s late runs into the box set to test them defensively. There is potential for assists, too, given that only three top-flight sides have conceded more chances through the middle on home turf.

Then, it’s Everton at home, who despite conceding just 12 goals this season, sit 17th for xGC.

Billing is a key figure for Bournemouth and could be a smart under-the-radar pick in Gameweeks 15 and 16.

