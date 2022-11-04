Why Man City attackers are a priority for Gameweek 15

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser says why he thinks Manchester City attackers are essential for these next two Gameweeks.

We’re firmly into fling season. It’s not often that we get opportunities to be creative around this time of the season without those actions having consequences.

First and foremost, let’s understand that the predictability of just two Gameweeks isn’t very high and it leaves a lot of scope for random events to happen. You could transfer out a player with tough fixtures and he suddenly scores to put you net negative on the transfers.

Random things happen in football but our job as FPL managers is always to put ourselves in the right position to get lucky.

ALL-IN ON MANCHESTER CITY

The likeliest way to do that this week, in my opinion, is by making sure you have as many Manchester City attackers as possible. Now I’m not saying you should get rid of defender Joao Cancelo (£7.4m), just that your transfer priority this week should be to reach the full Man City quota.

Obviously, it’s wise to wait for Saturday’s team leaks, if they arrive. If you own Phil Foden (£8.5m), I wouldn’t bother transferring him out unless news arrives. In fact, he’s my main transfer target this week, as I sold him for Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and am probably going to immediately reverse it.

My other potential options this week are either to sell Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) to Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) or Alexander Mitrovic (£6.9m) to Julian Alvarez (£6.0m).

The big Norwegian Wood Erling Haaland (£12.1m) was pictured in team training and I’m fairly confident he plays in Gameweek 16 against Brentford, which is why I’m not inclined to sell. Although we don’t need any more reasons to get a Man City attacker, the fact that Fulham boss Marco Silva says that he’s going to go for it has me licking my lips.

“When we have the ball, we have to express ourselves – we have to attack them. If you don’t attack them – if you don’t try to score – your chances to get a good result will be really low. They are aware of our quality for sure, I know that but we have to try to attack them. They are the most difficult ones to play against in my opinion. They have the quality but for sure some teams can compete and can beat them – and let’s hope we can. It will be really difficult for us but it’s our obligation to try.” – Marco Silva

Silva has to try, therefore FPL managers have to try putting themselves in the position to get lucky. For what it’s worth, if you own a Fulham attacker, I have no qualms playing them either, as they are perfectly capable of scoring against Manchester City. It isn’t a hard sell.

I prefer a Saka sale rather than Salah because my instinct says that the Liverpool man is going to be just fine over the next two matches. Despite how dysfunctional the Reds have looked, Salah looks a lot sharper to me and I think Jurgen Klopp has resigned to the fact that playing him closer to goal is their best chance of getting a result.

Opponents Tottenham Hotspur – even with so many men behind the ball – are still allowing chances. I watched them against Manchester United and reckoned they could easily have conceded a few. I felt the same when watching them against Marseille in midweek.

With a few injury problems, both Spurs and Southampton are really good matches for Liverpool and Salah. So yes, depending on leaked team news, my likely move is moving Saka to Foden. I don’t feel completely comfortable with the sale but getting another Man City attacker is essential.

BOWEN PUNT

Before I wrap things up, one punt that I like for the final two Gameweeks is Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m). West Ham United rested their first team for Thursday’s European clash and are playing a Crystal Palace team likely fielding Luka Milivojevic (£4.3m) in midfield rather than Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m).

To me, this is a big downgrade and it makes Bowen very appealing, especially if David Moyes declares Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) fit for these two home games. The Brazilian adds a lot of creativity to the team and has been pictured in training this week.

That’s it from me. If you want to hear more, I did have an hour-long chat with fellow Pro Pundit Zophar to discuss this Gameweek in further detail.